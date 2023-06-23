It’s San Juan, one of the biggest celebration weekends on Gran Canaria, and throughout Spain, with various festivities for midsummers night combining a mixture of traditional fiestas, midnight dips in the sea, lots of music and various rituals, bonfires and fireworks.
Every municipality and neighbourhood is likely to have a public bonfire and some will also allow citizens to have their own, and some will add firework spectacles into the mix. This Saturday is also a local Bank holiday in the capital, Las Palmas, for its foundational festivities as well as Arucas and Telde for their festivities in honour of San Juan Bautista. This weekend offers so much besides San Juan, including Patron Saint festivities and a Romantic night in Tejeda
“Remember that San Juan festivities also mean fireworks on Friday, so make sure your pets are safe inside and secure as they can be easily scared and try to escape any perceived danger. Keep an eye out for any animals panicking outdoors”
Upcoming events:
30 June – 23 July • Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival
1-9 July • Gran Canaria Windsurf World Cup in Pozo Izquierdo
1 July • Romería, pilgrimage offering – Apricot Festival in Fataga
1 July • Salsa Sinfónica at Faro de Maspalomas
1 July • Farmer’s Feast” and Artisan Craft Fair in Vega de San Mateo
1 July • Historical Reenactment of the Battle of El Batán in Santa Brigída
2 July • ‘Fataga Me Gusta’ traditional market – Apricot Festival in Fataga
7-16 July • Fiestas del Carmen Arguineguín 2023
14-16 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2023
Upcoming bank holidays:
Saturday 24 June – local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Arucas and Telde
Thursday 29 June – Thursday 29 June – local bank holiday in Agaete
Tuesday 25 July – local bank holiday in Gáldar and San Bartolomé de Tirajana
The weather forecast for Friday looks awesome to enjoy some San Juan midsummer festivities taking place around the island. The north coast will most likely have some cloud cover but temperatures stay nice and comfortable. Saturday and Sunday will have a touch more cloud cover spreading on Gran Canaria. The southern beaches will likely remain sunny and hot.
Temperatures will go up again as the new week commences and will keep going up … Hello Summer!
#WeekendTips 23-25 June 2023
545º Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Foundational Festivities | 15 June - 2 July
This year marks the 545th Anniversary of the founding of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain’s first Atlantic City and colony.
From its origins on June 24th 1478, first named El Real de las Tres Palmas (The Royal Town of the Three Palms), the city celebrates the anniversary of its foundation every summer with an intense program of concerts, cultural activities and open-air shows in and around Vegueta, the old quarter, with festivities completed celebrating Midsummer and the feast day of St. John The Baptist, the eve of the city’s Birthday; with an impressive display of fireworks on Las Canteras Beach. Locals and visitors gather by the thousands along the promenades to enjoy the show and the cheerful ambiance, a unique attraction for visitors who stay in the city during this time of year.
All performances and concerts this weekend are free to attend until capacity is reached.
ON FRIDAY:
Eve of San Juan 21:00-03:00 “Noche de San Juan”
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria celebrates its magical night on Friday in the surroundings of Las Canteras. The two ends of the promenade will be bustling with the additional entertainment that accompanies the celebration of the 545th anniversary of the founding of the city.
at midnight, the area of La Puntilla hosts the launch of 250 kilos of gunpowder, material that will illuminate the environment with colored palm trees that will be enlivened by music from Midnight Soul at 21:00, Agoney at 22:30 and La Dame Blanche at 00:15 .
José Vélez recovers the most significant songs of his career and adds others that have given him outstanding popularity among the Latin American community on the stage of the Plaza de La Música, starting at 22:00.
ON SATURDAY:
19:00-22:00 Corazón de Vegueta.
Eight patios and four squares in the historic centre will host performances by the Yull Ballesteros Trío, Luis Sánchez, Mel Ömana, Yone Rodríguez, Iván Quintana Trío , Ainur Chamber Choir, N’Trío, Pino Quimont, Marta Bolaños, Pablo Queu and Bentejuí de Vera Trio. Artists and musical groups will offer three sessions that will allow the public to enjoy their proposals between 19:00 and 22:00. Access to all concerts will be free and open until completing the capacity provided in the different spaces.
1. Casa de Colón: Yul Ballesteros Trío
Jazz / 19:00 – 20:00 – 21:00
2. Fundacíon Mapfre: Luis Sánchez
Solo piano / 19:30 – 20:30 – 21:30
3. Fundación Juan Negrín: Mel Ömana Unplugged
ruban / 19:30 – 20:30 – 21:30
4. Ilustre Colegio de Abogados: Yone Rodríguez
folk / 19:00 – 20:00 – 21:00
5. Patio de Los Naranjos: Iván Quintana Trío
folclore / 19:30 – 20:30 – 21:30
6. Casas Consistoriales: Cámara Ainur choir
coral music / 19:00 – 20:00 – 21:00
7. Casa de la Inglesia 1: N`Trío
classic / 19:30 – 20:30 -21:30
8. Casa de la Inglesia 2 : Pino Quimont
Jazz / 19:00 – 20:00 – 21:00
9. Plaza de San Agustín: Marta Bolaños
Latinamerican music / 19:30 – 20:30 – 21:30
10. Plaza del Pilar Nuevo: Pablo Queo
funk and soul / 19:30 – 20:30 – 21:30
11. Plaza de la Real Sociedad Económica de amigos del Pais: Bentejuí de Vera & The Broken Soul
soul and blues / 19:00 – 20:00 – 21:00
at 20:00 Festival Sonora at Plaza de la Música. Free entry until capacity is reached. Concert by Loquillo, LAJALADA, Acido Pantera and Alba Gil Aceytuno
¡Loquillo en concierto!Festival Sonora – Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
at 22:00 in Plaza de Santa Ana. Olga Cerpa and Mestisay will put the finishing touch to the evening with their “San Juan Concert”
ON SUNDAY:
From 11:00-21:00 NAIFEST, the 4th Popular music event on PLAZA DE SANTA ANA
Feria del Libro LPGC , a 35th Book Fair LPGC in Parque San Telmo until Sunday, 25 June
San Juan festivities in Playa de Mogán | Friday 23 June
- The municipality of Mogán is celebrating San Juan in Playa de Mogán. The evening will feature a popular sweet corn barbecue, a dance show, a large bonfire, fireworks, music with DJ Marcos de Armas and a street party with Leyenda Joven.
at 21:00 the festive night begins with the popular sweet corn barbecue in the well-known area of ’La Puntilla’ and the dance show of the Artistic Schools of Mogán, which will also have the participation of members of the Association Folkloric and Cultural El Mocán.
Shortly after, the music will begin to play with DJ Marcos Armas until the great San Juan bonfire is lit and the long-awaited fireworks display will illuminate the Mogan sky. The evening will continue with the festival with Leyenda Joven.
Playa de Mogán is one of the busiest spots on the island on the eve of San Juan, a magical night in which many people perform rites for prosperity and good luck. In addition, this fishing neighbourhood maintains a close relationship with the celebration. The image of San Juan is in the Hermitage of San Fernando in the town, where the neighbours come to pay devotion.
ALSO IN PLAYA DE MOGÁN THIS SUNDAY, 25 JUNE
The Mogán Artistic Schools will close the 2022/2023 academic year with a concert in the modern music area.
The Exhibition concert starts at 20:30 on Plaza Doctor Pedro Betancor León in Playa de Mogán
San Juan festivities in San Bartolomé de Tirajana | 23 June
Midsummer night festivities in Playa del Ingles in the public square at shopping centre Anexo starting at 19:00 with music and fireworks.
Other festivities in the municipality:
Castillo del Romeral: at the centro cultural, storytelling at 19:30 and at 21:00 a corn barbecue
San Juan festivities in Pozo Izquierdo, Santa Lucía de Tirajana | Friday 23 June
Barranquillo de Pozo Izquierdo once again hosts the ‘Night of Fire’ on the eve of San Juan, a music and fireworks show to celebrate the arrival of summer. The cover bands Los Santos and Los Vándalos and DJ Ulises will provide music from 21:30 on Friday that will culminate with a fireworks display at sea.
There will be a special free bus service from 20:00, every 15 minutes, in the direction of Barranquillo de Pozo Izquierdo and the taxi service will be reinforced.
San Juan Sardina de Gáldar 'Noche de San Juan Marinero' | Friday 23 June
Playa de Sardina in Gáldar will mark the shortest night of the year, with music, water and air fireworks, and the raising of the Blue Flag for the seventh consecutive summer, which already has become a classic for this very special night in the coastal neighbourhood. Mariners midsummer festivities in Sardina de Gáldar, the coastal part of the north-western “Royal City”.
Another edition of the ‘Night of San Juan Marinero’ with different activities for the enjoyment of all those who come to Sardina. The night will begin with a parade by the Vitamina Band starting at 22:00 and will continue with a performance by Línea DJ at 23:00.
At 23:45 the Blue Flag will be raised, a recognition for Gáldar thanks to the environmental quality of the area and the services it offers
Finally, at midnight the traditional water and air fireworks.
Fiestas San Juan Tenteniguada, Valsequillo
The picturesque mountain neighbourhood of Tenteniguada in the municipality of Valsequillo is celebrating festivities in honour of San Juan Bautista between 10 June to 2 July and St. John’s Feast Day celebrations take place on Saturday, with street theatre on Friday.
ON FRIDAY:
XXVI NOCHE DE BRUJAS DE TENTENIGUADA, STREET THEATRE
In Tenteniguada, Valsequillo, everything is ready to celebrate the twenty-sixth edition of the “Night of the Witches”. A staging that will once again fill the streets, on the eve of San Juan, with magic and witches. At midnight the spirits of the sorceresses will go through various streets with a different show to commemorate this anniversary organized by the Cultural Association of Tenteniguada.
A show that takes months of preparation and that this year will have more than sixty participants.
Fireworks at 00:30
ON SATURDAY:
Early morning “Diana floreada” at 6 am and at the end churros and chocolate. At 09:30 a cattle fair and at midday a Eucharist and a religious procession with the image of St. John through the streets of the village, followed by a small cattle parade and awards for the best specimen. Popular lunch at 14:30 on the Plaza Nuevo with music and at 16:30 music by Aimar and at 19:00 a show
Rustic elegance at its finest
Telde Fiestas patronales San Juan Bautista | until 25 June
Telde is celebrating Patron Saint festivities in honour of John the Baptist Telde has been celebrating their patron saint festivities in honour of Saint John the Baptist since 16th of June. The church of San Juan Bautista (John the Baptist) de Telde is the true spiritual centre of Telde.
“The history of the area of San Juan is rooted in pre-Hispanic times. It is known that the area was one capital of the two great “kingdoms” of the old Tamarán (Gran Canaria) and as such the city has lots of examples of the old Canarias, with around a hundred archaeological points of interest.”
There is also a little funfair set up at the entry to San Juan, just by the roundabout. On Sunday, special fairs.
On Friday:
On the eve of the big day of the festivities, Plaza de San Juan will be filled with activity from 17:00 with an exhibition of crafts and ambient music, and the ‘Aseres’ concert will start at 22:30. The burning of the bonfire and the fireworks will be at midnight in the Barranco Real.
On Saturday
10:00-14:00 the Municipal Nursery located on the Puente de los Siete Ojos (Siete Puentes) will host a Livestock Exhibition, while the Plaza de San Juan will host the crafts and games and sports show traditional (from 10:00 am), children’s activities by Zapitto Animaciones (11:00 to 13:00 and the performance of the clown Zapitto (13:00).
On Sunday:
The festive program will conclude on Sunday with the Canary Islands Regional Automodeling Championship 1/8 TT that will be held from 08:00 to 14:00 at the Narea Municipal Automodeling Circuit,
At 16:30 Horse Race on Avenida del Cabildo
In the afternoon, after the Eucharist (at 19:00) there will be a procession of the image of San Juan Bautista and at 21:00, the concert of the popular music group Los Faycanes will begin.
ARUCAS | Fiestas Patronales San Juan Bautista | until 25 June
- Arucas has been celebrating their patron saint festivities in honour of St. John this year from the 2nd of June and the festivities will come to an end this Sunday.
HIGHLIGHTS:
ON FRIDAY:
From 12:00-22:00 artisans, trade, and traditions fair at the Parque municipal de la Flores
at 21:30 MACACO in concert at Plaza de San Juan
at 00:00 Fireworks 🎆🎇 from the Montaña de Arucas, followed by the big night of festivities with two different options.
Starting at 00:15, salsa party at Plaza de la Constitución with Son Caché. The Best Salsa of the ’70s and ’80s.
and ‘Los 40 Urban Party’ will start at Plaza de San Juan.
ON SATURDAY: THE FEAST DAY
at 11:00 solemn eucharist, followed by a religious procession with the images of Nuestas Señora la Virgen del Rosario and San Juan Bautista
From 10:00-20:00 artisans, trade, and traditions fair at the Parque municipal de la Flores
at 18:00 Concert by Sixto Armas at Plaza de la Constitución
at 20:00 Concert by Los 600 at Plaza de San Juan
at 22:00 Verbena, a street party with Armonía Show and Eventmusic DJ at Plaza de San Juan
ON SUNDAY:
at 20:30 concert by the Arucas symphonic band at Plaza de San Juan. The XXXI Memorial Juan Falcón Santana (a director of Municipal Band of Arucas, who died in 1992)
VII Noche Romántica de Tejeda | 24 June ❤️❤️
One more year, Tejeda celebrates “love” again with La Noche Romántica de Tejeda this Saturday. The 7th edition together with everyone who wants to join and enjoy a program full of music, shows, magic… and love, much love. ❤️
The program will start at 17:00, with a parade of Baton Rouge Dixieland, from La Plaza de la Vaguada to el Motor, a start that promises to fill the streets of Tejeda with music.
El Motor will be transformed once more into a Chill-Out, a space where you can enjoy different performances, a little corner to relax and where at 17:30 you can enjoy the Magic and Illusionism of Juan Salvador, a show to enjoy with the family and with the smallest of the house.
At 19:00 La Plaza de La Vaguada de Tagoror Brass, a brass quintet that will tour well-known themes, but with a very special air.
Back at El Motor at 20:00 we will meet with ImproAmor, a participatory improvisation show where the public has a lot to say, words, places, and actions that will shape the stories, which will be told by Abraham Santacruz and Efraín Martín accompanied by an improvising musician, giving shape to a series of sketches that will revolve around love.
The Baton Rouge Dixieland will parade throughout the afternoon, filling the streets with music and accompanying us to take a tour between the stages and enjoy the charms of Tejeda, its gastronomy, and the decoration prepared for such a special day. As every year, when the time comes for sunset, a dim and magical light will envelop the municipality, further highlighting its charms, and inviting us to enjoy the programming and the sky of one of the most outstanding StarLight destinations.
at 21:30 in La Plaza de La Vaguada, it will be time to enjoy the torn and sweet voice of Thania Gil, a “loving” concert through music and its different facets, music that surrounds us and in our mouths what we do not know how to say with words. Thania Gil surrounds us, intimately, not only with her voice but also with her way of telling a story, feel part of this experience.
at 23:00 the most special moment of the day arrives, “The Most Beautiful Kiss in the World” where all the Most Beautiful Towns of Spain, Belgium and Italy come together to share love in the broadest sense of the word.
at 23:15 at the City Hall Viewpoint, we continue for another year with Astroeduca and its Astronomy Night workshop, one of the most anticipated and special moments of this day, to enjoy the sky of Tejeda, StarLight destination, and discover the benefits of the sky of the Canary Islands. An astro laser and various advanced observation equipment will allow us to continue discovering the wonders of celestial mechanics.
at 00:00 the voice of Elías Uche together with Mariachi Peleón in the Plaza de La Vaguada give Tribute to Alejandro Fernández, a review of the most representative songs of the Mexican artist such as “Me dediqué a perderte”, “Caballero”, “Si tú supieras” or ““No sé olvidar”.
And to close the night, Línea Dj, to continue dancing with good music in the Plaza de La Vaguada. ❤️
17:00h Baton Rouge Dixieland – street parade – Plaza de La Vaguada a El Motor
17:30h Juan Salvador – Magician and Illusionist – El Motor
18:30h Baton Rouge Dixieland – street parade – El Motor a la Plaza de La Vaguada
19:00h Tagoror Brass – Quinteto de Metales – Plaza de La Vaguada
20:00h Efraín Martín y Abraham Santa Cruz – ImproAmor – El Motor
21:00h Baton Rouge Dixieland – street parade – El Motor a la Plaza de la Vaguada
21:30h Thania Gil – Concert – Plaza de La Vaguada
23:00h El Beso más Bonito del Mundo, the most beautiful kiss in the world – pueblos de España, Bélgica e Italia – Plaza de La Vaguada
23:15h Astroeduca – Night of astronomy – Plaza del Mirador Ayuntamiento
00:00h Tribute to Alejandro Fernández – Elías Uche y Mariachi Peleón – Plaza de La Vaguada
01:00h Linea Dj’s – Verbena – Plaza de La Vaguada
Arucas Farmers' Market | 24 June
This market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Experimental Agricultural Farm, located just off the exit to Arucas from the GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria.
Click here to the map location.
The market comprises some 65 exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who market their products directly to the consumer, with the aim of lowering the costs.
From 09:00-13:30.
Markets in the south of Gran Canaria
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ will be held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
The House of Terror in Vecindario, Santa Lucía de Tirajana | shows 27-30 June
More than 100 people from the Municipal Animation Workshop participate this year in the House of Terror dedicated to the Circus of Horrors. A demon acts as the master of ceremonies in the tour through the different rooms where a knife thrower, a magician, a monkey man and other living dead will appear. A show not suitable for the faint of heart and is recommended for people over 12 years of age. About 30 minutes the tour full of surprises and horrors lasts, you have to be willing to laugh and be afraid, one thing does not take away the other.
The House of Terror is back this year in the underground parking lot of the municipal offices, on Calle Acusa without number, next to the Local Police Station in Vecindario. There will also be screenings on June 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 and 30. The first show each day is at 20:30 and the last one is at 22:30. Tickets, at three euros, can be purchased at the Municipal Athenaeum or at entrees.es.
The House of Terror is one of the most traditional festive shows in Santa Lucía de Tirajana. It was performed for the first time 43 years ago by a group of neighbours who, on the occasion of the night of San Juan, organized a street theater show in Vecindario. The show had more support each year, and a decade later the City Council took over its organization with the involvement of the Municipal Animation Workshop.
2º MTB-XCO Pino Seco Arguineguín | 24 June
- The MTB-XCO Pino Seco Arguineguín in the municipality of Mogán, an off-road cycling racing event returns in what will be its second edition this Saturday. As a novelty, in addition to the 5 km circuit, which will also be improved compared to last year, school competitions will be held thanks to the collaboration of CC Alpebike.
The Mountain bike racing and Cross-country Olympic, MTB-XCO Pino Seco Arguineguín is organized by Costabiker’s with the collaboration of the Mogán City Council and the Gran Canaria Island Cycling Federation, also counting on the sponsorship and collaboration of various private entities.
The competition will take place again on the dirt fields located in front of the IES Arguineguín school. In the morning it will be the turn of the school competitions in the MTB-XCO modality and in the afternoon the queen test will take place, which consists of a 5-kilometre circuit. The latter will have natural technical zones and others that will be retouched to add steep slopes and descents, thus achieving an even more spectacular route in a perfect environment for XCO races.
The races starts at 11:00 and the trophies are given at 18:30
❗️ A section of Calle Damasco in Arguineguín will remain closed from 08:00 to 19:00. It will also be prohibited to park in that part of the street during the indicated time slot.
II Slalom Santa Lucia | 25 June
The Gran Canaria Slaloms Championship returns this Sunday to the Pozo Izquierdo and Barranco de Tirajana section (4.9 km). This is the second 2023 slalom of Santa Lucía de Tirajana and the third of the island competition, which will have a list of 45 entries broken down into 27 cars, 15 car-cross and three quads.
The entire competition will take place on Sunday, with vehicle checks starting at 7:30 in the service park area and the first official round starting at 10:00. It is expected that this third slalom of the Gran Canaria championship will conclude around 16:00, with the delivery of trophies in the same place.