One more year, Tejeda celebrates “love” again with La Noche Romántica de Tejeda this Saturday. The 7th edition together with everyone who wants to join and enjoy a program full of music, shows, magic… and love, much love. ❤️

The program will start at 17:00, with a parade of Baton Rouge Dixieland, from La Plaza de la Vaguada to el Motor, a start that promises to fill the streets of Tejeda with music.

El Motor will be transformed once more into a Chill-Out, a space where you can enjoy different performances, a little corner to relax and where at 17:30 you can enjoy the Magic and Illusionism of Juan Salvador, a show to enjoy with the family and with the smallest of the house.

At 19:00 La Plaza de La Vaguada de Tagoror Brass, a brass quintet that will tour well-known themes, but with a very special air.

Back at El Motor at 20:00 we will meet with ImproAmor, a participatory improvisation show where the public has a lot to say, words, places, and actions that will shape the stories, which will be told by Abraham Santacruz and Efraín Martín accompanied by an improvising musician, giving shape to a series of sketches that will revolve around love.

The Baton Rouge Dixieland will parade throughout the afternoon, filling the streets with music and accompanying us to take a tour between the stages and enjoy the charms of Tejeda, its gastronomy, and the decoration prepared for such a special day. As every year, when the time comes for sunset, a dim and magical light will envelop the municipality, further highlighting its charms, and inviting us to enjoy the programming and the sky of one of the most outstanding StarLight destinations.

at 21:30 in La Plaza de La Vaguada, it will be time to enjoy the torn and sweet voice of Thania Gil, a “loving” concert through music and its different facets, music that surrounds us and in our mouths what we do not know how to say with words. Thania Gil surrounds us, intimately, not only with her voice but also with her way of telling a story, feel part of this experience.

at 23:00 the most special moment of the day arrives, “The Most Beautiful Kiss in the World” where all the Most Beautiful Towns of Spain, Belgium and Italy come together to share love in the broadest sense of the word.

at 23:15 at the City Hall Viewpoint, we continue for another year with Astroeduca and its Astronomy Night workshop, one of the most anticipated and special moments of this day, to enjoy the sky of Tejeda, StarLight destination, and discover the benefits of the sky of the Canary Islands. An astro laser and various advanced observation equipment will allow us to continue discovering the wonders of celestial mechanics.

at 00:00 the voice of Elías Uche together with Mariachi Peleón in the Plaza de La Vaguada give Tribute to Alejandro Fernández, a review of the most representative songs of the Mexican artist such as “Me dediqué a perderte”, “Caballero”, “Si tú supieras” or ““No sé olvidar”.

And to close the night, Línea Dj, to continue dancing with good music in the Plaza de La Vaguada. ❤️

17:00h Baton Rouge Dixieland – street parade – Plaza de La Vaguada a El Motor

17:30h Juan Salvador – Magician and Illusionist – El Motor

18:30h Baton Rouge Dixieland – street parade – El Motor a la Plaza de La Vaguada

19:00h Tagoror Brass – Quinteto de Metales – Plaza de La Vaguada

20:00h Efraín Martín y Abraham Santa Cruz – ImproAmor – El Motor

21:00h Baton Rouge Dixieland – street parade – El Motor a la Plaza de la Vaguada

21:30h Thania Gil – Concert – Plaza de La Vaguada

23:00h El Beso más Bonito del Mundo, the most beautiful kiss in the world – pueblos de España, Bélgica e Italia – Plaza de La Vaguada

23:15h Astroeduca – Night of astronomy – Plaza del Mirador Ayuntamiento

00:00h Tribute to Alejandro Fernández – Elías Uche y Mariachi Peleón – Plaza de La Vaguada

01:00h Linea Dj’s – Verbena – Plaza de La Vaguada