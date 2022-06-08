One of the most exciting celebrations in the Canary Islands has to be Maspalomas Carnival! Usually celebrated in the run up to lent and Easter this year is a little different with all of Gran Canaria’s “carnavales” occurring in the summertime. And what a way to celebrate! You’ll find people of every age and background celebrating in the most outlandish costumes, most of them home made, with some glittering and truly entertaining people participating, some of them even on the main stage.
Without a doubt, however, it is the people who come to party and show off their creative skills while letting their hair down en masse that makes this unique event one of the most extraordinary in the world. Carnival is a chance for mass debauchery and sin (remember usually in the run up to lent) with lashings of rum, loud music and street parties well into the night, Maspalomas Carnival is one of the most intense, second only to Las Palmas the capital. You can expect this one to be pretty huge too. At the end of 10 days of celebration, the ceremonial Burning of The Sardine absolves everyone of their raucous partying in the days preceding and allows everyone to free themselves of their sins, this year, as we head towards the foundational festivities of San Juan, usually with a “Bonfire of The Vanities” and a fireworks display too.
This Sunday the 12th at 9:30 p.m., the Maspalomas Carnival Queen Gala promises, according to the local town hall, to be an event full of surprises and great musical performances starring the Canarian, Las Palmas born, Nia Correia, a very popular young singer who won the 2020 editions of Operación Triunfo, televised talent show.
The Gala will be presented by Canarian comedian Daniel Calero and Spanish Television presenter Sandra Cervera.
Admission, as with all of this year’s main events, will be free until full capacity is reached, with space for a total of 1,300 people to enjoy this show. And the balconies of the surrounding Yumbo for everyone else who does not get on to the stands in the Yumbo main square.
Doors will open one hour before the show. This Gala will be broadcast by Radio Televisión Española 2 and also on its website.
One of the biggest annual events on Gran Canaria, Maspalomas Carnival is celebrated this year between 9-16 June 2022. The upcoming festivities will be themed around “La Magía”, Magic and Mystery.
The International Carnival of Maspalomas was originally set to be celebrated in March 2022. The southern tourism destination decided to postpone this year’s Maspalomas Carnival to Summer 2022, following government advice.
Program: All the main events are held in the Shopping Centre Yumbo, and on the main stage, unless otherwise stated.
All the events are also free. This program is however subject to last minute changes.
THURSDAY, 9 JUNE
from 16:30 lively street parades announcing the start of carnival
21:00 Candidates Presentation – Gala – these will be candidates taking part in the this year’s competitions – with music and hosting usually in several languages
FRIDAY, 10 JUNE
at 20:30 Election of the Grand Dame of Carnival – Gala
at 23:00 Mogollón party
SATURDAY, 11 JUNE
at 20:30 Election of the Children’s Queen
at 23:00 Mogollón party
SUNDAY, 12 JUNE
at 21:30 Carnival Queen Gala – one of the most popular events of Carnival
MONDAY, 13 JUNE
at 19:00 Gala without barriers – celebrating diversity and the differently abled!
TUESDAY, 14 JUNE
at 20:30 Body painting-contest
WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE
at 17:00 Canine Carnival – a wild show with dogs in full carnival costume
THURSDAY, 16 JUNE
at 21:30 Drag Queen Gala, – without a doubt one of the centre piece events, particularly in Yumbo
The jury will assess the creativity, originality, elaboration of the costumes, and interpretation and staging (choreography, playback, and humour), among other aspects.
at 23:00 Mogollón, after party
FRIDAY, 17 JUNE “DAY OF THE TOURIST”
at 12:00 rescue of the sardine at the beach. (Maspalomas Beach – Playa del Inglés) – a mad procession along the Maspalomas Costa Canaria
In the evening at the shopping centre Yumbo
at 21:00 Tourist Gala
at 23:00 Mogollón party
SATURDAY, 18 JUNE
at 17:00 The Great parade
The parade floats and thousands and thousands of attendees depart from the front of the Hotel Parque Tropical, and continue along the Avenida de Italia, Avenida de Gran Canaria and it will end at the Avenida del Turoperador Tui.
at 22:00 Mogollón party
SUNDAY, 19 JUNE
20:00 Reading of the last testament
20:30 Burial of the Sardine and fireworks
Saturday 18 June, Maspalomas Carnival GRAN CABALGATA, the Grand Parade.
Departure from the entrance to Playa del Inglés through El Veril, towards Avda. de Italia until
the intersection with Avda. de Gran Canaria, direction Avda. de Gran Canaria until the intersection with the Avda. de Tirajana heading south, continue along Avda. de Gran Canaria, Rotonda Plaza Hierro (Crossroads with Avda. 8 de Marzo, former Avda. Alféreces Provisionales), to Avenida Touroperador Tui, where the parade route and circuit ends.
“There will be major road closures in Playa del Ingles”