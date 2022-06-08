Without a doubt, however, it is the people who come to party and show off their creative skills while letting their hair down en masse that makes this unique event one of the most extraordinary in the world. Carnival is a chance for mass debauchery and sin (remember usually in the run up to lent) with lashings of rum, loud music and street parties well into the night, Maspalomas Carnival is one of the most intense, second only to Las Palmas the capital. You can expect this one to be pretty huge too. At the end of 10 days of celebration, the ceremonial Burning of The Sardine absolves everyone of their raucous partying in the days preceding and allows everyone to free themselves of their sins, this year, as we head towards the foundational festivities of San Juan, usually with a “Bonfire of The Vanities” and a fireworks display too.

This Sunday the 12th at 9:30 p.m., the Maspalomas Carnival Queen Gala promises, according to the local town hall, to be an event full of surprises and great musical performances starring the Canarian, Las Palmas born, Nia Correia, a very popular young singer who won the 2020 editions of Operación Triunfo, televised talent show.

The Gala will be presented by Canarian comedian Daniel Calero and Spanish Television presenter Sandra Cervera.

Admission, as with all of this year’s main events, will be free until full capacity is reached, with space for a total of 1,300 people to enjoy this show. And the balconies of the surrounding Yumbo for everyone else who does not get on to the stands in the Yumbo main square.

Doors will open one hour before the show. This Gala will be broadcast by Radio Televisión Española 2 and also on its website.

One of the biggest annual events on Gran Canaria, Maspalomas Carnival is celebrated this year between 9-16 June 2022. The upcoming festivities will be themed around “La Magía”, Magic and Mystery.

The International Carnival of Maspalomas was originally set to be celebrated in March 2022. The southern tourism destination decided to postpone this year’s Maspalomas Carnival to Summer 2022, following government advice.

Program: All the main events are held in the Shopping Centre Yumbo, and on the main stage, unless otherwise stated.

All the events are also free. This program is however subject to last minute changes.

THURSDAY, 9 JUNE

from 16:30 lively street parades announcing the start of carnival

21:00 Candidates Presentation – Gala – these will be candidates taking part in the this year’s competitions – with music and hosting usually in several languages

FRIDAY, 10 JUNE

at 20:30 Election of the Grand Dame of Carnival – Gala

at 23:00 Mogollón party

“Mogollón” refers to the ‘pre-historic or pre-hispanic’ native islanders, or cave men, it is meant to describe a sort of a wild street party with loud music and “chiringuitos”, which are a type of street bar set up for the purpose

SATURDAY, 11 JUNE

at 20:30 Election of the Children’s Queen

at 23:00 Mogollón party

SUNDAY, 12 JUNE

at 21:30 Carnival Queen Gala – one of the most popular events of Carnival

MONDAY, 13 JUNE

at 19:00 Gala without barriers – celebrating diversity and the differently abled!

TUESDAY, 14 JUNE

at 20:30 Body painting-contest

WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE

at 17:00 Canine Carnival – a wild show with dogs in full carnival costume

THURSDAY, 16 JUNE

at 21:30 Drag Queen Gala, – without a doubt one of the centre piece events, particularly in Yumbo

The jury will assess the creativity, originality, elaboration of the costumes, and interpretation and staging (choreography, playback, and humour), among other aspects.

at 23:00 Mogollón, after party

FRIDAY, 17 JUNE “DAY OF THE TOURIST”

at 12:00 rescue of the sardine at the beach. (Maspalomas Beach – Playa del Inglés) – a mad procession along the Maspalomas Costa Canaria

In the evening at the shopping centre Yumbo

at 21:00 Tourist Gala

at 23:00 Mogollón party

SATURDAY, 18 JUNE

at 17:00 The Great parade

The parade floats and thousands and thousands of attendees depart from the front of the Hotel Parque Tropical, and continue along the Avenida de Italia, Avenida de Gran Canaria and it will end at the Avenida del Turoperador Tui.

at 22:00 Mogollón party

SUNDAY, 19 JUNE

20:00 Reading of the last testament

20:30 Burial of the Sardine and fireworks

Saturday 18 June, Maspalomas Carnival GRAN CABALGATA, the Grand Parade.

Departure from the entrance to Playa del Inglés through El Veril, towards Avda. de Italia until

the intersection with Avda. de Gran Canaria, direction Avda. de Gran Canaria until the intersection with the Avda. de Tirajana heading south, continue along Avda. de Gran Canaria, Rotonda Plaza Hierro (Crossroads with Avda. 8 de Marzo, former Avda. Alféreces Provisionales), to Avenida Touroperador Tui, where the parade route and circuit ends.

“There will be major road closures in Playa del Ingles”