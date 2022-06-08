With futile regret and sadness this Wednesday, June 8, the lifeless body of a dolphin was reported on the southern coast of Gran Canaria, not far from that emblematic beacon known as the Faro de Maspalomas Lighthouse, in the southern tourism heartlands of San Bartolomé de Tirajana. Though it is not yet clear how this magnificent creature ended up dead on one of our beaches, it is most assuredly a timely reminder of the ignorance of man (and it is most often man) and the importance of education to help protect our unique natural environment.

Several bathers reported the discovery on the morning of World Oceans Day, and technicians from the Cabildo, island council, came to remove it’s corpse to take it for assessment by government officials.