This places the Canary Islands almost four points below the national average, of 41.3 criminal offences per 1,000 inhabitants, although the realities of the two provinces of the archipelago are very different. Robberies with violence are one area where numbers have grown since last year.

While in Santa Cruz de Tenerife now reflects an average total of 33.3 criminal offences per 1,000 people, in Las Palmas that number rises to 41.2 crimes per 100,000.

Spain’s Government delegate in the Canary Islands, Anselmo Pestana, highlighted at a presentation of the data that on the islands there was a record in cases closed last year, 52.8%, which shows that this region is one of the safest in a country, Spain, which is also safe in the European context.