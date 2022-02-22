Anyone passing by the Yumbo centre, in Playa del Inglés, was likely to be more than a little surprised this Monday after yet another hire car driver appears to have become confused about how to enter the commercial and leisure zone, famous for its Drag bars, nightlife and colourful characters.
Believe it or not, this is not the first time that a visiting tourist has taken a wrong turn at the Yumbo. Just 18 months previously, in the summer of 2021, a similar wrong turn in Playa del Inglés led to some extraordinarily bad parking on the very same stairs, right by the minigolf on Avenida Estados Unidos.
San Bartolomé de Tirajana Local Police attended the scene, staying with the driver until the arrival of a tow truck with which to remove the vehicle. The incident caused only minor material damage to the car.
Now that the island is getting closer to something like normality, with easing restrictions and the return of mass tourism, it may be worth the Maspalomas town hall investing in some signage, and perhaps a bollard or two, just to avoid any further Yumbo mishaps on the stairs. 🙂