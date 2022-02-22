Believe it or not, this is not the first time that a visiting tourist has taken a wrong turn at the Yumbo. Just 18 months previously, in the summer of 2021, a similar wrong turn in Playa del Inglés led to some extraordinarily bad parking on the very same stairs, right by the minigolf on Avenida Estados Unidos.

San Bartolomé de Tirajana Local Police attended the scene, staying with the driver until the arrival of a tow truck with which to remove the vehicle. The incident caused only minor material damage to the car.