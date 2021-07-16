Select Page

One wrong turn in Playa del Inglés leads to some extraordinarily bad parking

Posted by | Fri, July 16, 2021

Hilarity and a little confusion in Playa del Inglés this Friday afternoon after a rental car driver apparently got confused and took a wrong turn, ending up on one of the access stairways of the famous Yumbo Centre.


Passers-by and witnesses were left bemused by the extraordinarily bad parking, after the driver had realised his error and decided to get out and leave the vehicle where it was, presumably to go and inform the well known local rental company where it originally came from.




Fortunately, there were no injuries, only some material damage to the vehicle. The driver left on foot, according to reports from the emergency services.

The vehicle, which remained parked on the staircase, became a novelty attraction for the rest of the afternoon.


