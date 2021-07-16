One wrong turn in Playa del Inglés leads to some extraordinarily bad parking

Passers-by and witnesses were left bemused by the extraordinarily bad parking, after the driver had realised his error and decided to get out and leave the vehicle where it was, presumably to go and inform the well known local rental company where it originally came from.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, only some material damage to the vehicle. The driver left on foot, according to reports from the emergency services.

The vehicle, which remained parked on the staircase, became a novelty attraction for the rest of the afternoon.