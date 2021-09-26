Anfi Sales and Anfi Resorts declared bankrupt with a €56m debt they cannot pay

Judge Alberto López Villarrubia accepted the request made last year by the company Isla Marina SL. to declare the companies bankrupt. The debtors – part of the Anfi group under the control of the Santana Cazorla Group – have been suspended in their powers of administration and disposition of assets, meaning they are no longer free to make decisions pertaining to those two companies, nor can they dispose of any assets belonging to those companies, powers now assumed by the administrators : Par Conditio SLP.

During the procedure, three expert reports were provided on the financial and business situation of Anfi Sales and Anfi Resorts, made by José Manuel Arias, Sergio Roque and Addvante Forense & Concursal SLP. In summary, handing down his judgement, the magistrate endorsed the latter, which highlighted the lack of liquidity and solvency within the companies. He also referred to the fact that already in 2019 the Anfi Group had requested additional financing from the bank, to refinance the syndicated loan contract that it signed at the time, a request that resulted in a negative response. In conclusion, Addvante Forense & Concursal SLP’s expert report estimated that the unserved debt amounted to €56.6 million at the end of 2019, without without sufficient liquidity to deal with it and without possibility of new financing.

In their reports, the other experts, José Manuel Arias and Sergio Roque, had painted a more positive light on the company finances claiming they were “ideal” based on the assets in hand, but acknowledged that they would inevitably require new lines of credit or the refinancing of the expired syndicated loan.

The judge concluded in any case that the expert opinion presented by Isla Marina – that of Addvante Forense & Concursal SLP – proved bankruptcy, that is, the inability to comply with expired and enforceable obligations. Regarding the argument that the companies own a large amount of real estate, already designated in the judicial executions in process, the magistrate pointed out that this does not serve to prove that the companies are solvent, since the mere fact of handing over its tangible fixed assets shows that there is no capacity to deal with debts in an ordinary way. Moreover, it de facto supposes an early liquidation of assets to enable payment.

Last year the same court declared the necessary bankruptcy of several other Grupo Hermanos Santana Cazorla (HSC) companies which had been dragging various problems of non-payment, delays in payroll and loss of contracts, in some cases leading to halts or complete stoppages of several high profile construction and infrastructure projects on the island. Differences among the shareholders of Hermanos Santana Cazorla exacerbated this problem.

The Anfi Sales and Anfi Resorts’ insolvency declaration aims at avoiding the liquidation of a company, to seek an orderly exit that attends to the payment of any debtors and guarantees, as far as possible, the continuity of a company.