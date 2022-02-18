It’s the third weekend of February and the weather is finally back to “normal” after Calima finally leaving Gran Canaria. So far it looks like an unstable weekend ahead around the island with some clouds to the north from Friday and even some possible rain in the forecast.
The first of the Carnival celebrations start this weekend in the municipality of Agüimes, followed by the Las Palmas Carnival next week. Even though this year, the festivities are still not back to full strength parties in the streets, at least there are some carnival stage shows, celebrations and main events happening this year. Many municipalities however have opted to move this year’s celebrations to summer.
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend starting well but then unstable weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday around Gran Canaria
It is good to remember that the weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.
Saturday and Sunday look a bit cloudy around the island, with the possibility of some rain and the average temperatures dropping few degrees, we may even get a frosting on the top. Warming again as we head into next week, but with increasing probability of showers on the long range forecast as various Atlantic weather fronts rumble out the last of winter, we are sure to see a little blustery weather before the Spring really gets started.
19 February – 13 March, Agüimes
Carnival Agüimes 2022
The municipality of Agüimes celebrates Carnival 2022 between 19 February and 13 March. The theme “Those wonderful 60-70-80’s”, was decided by popular vote and is an allegory that offers enormous possibilities to the imagination.
The Agüimes Carnival is recognised for its historical resistance in the face of adversity. Not even the worst years of repression and dictatorship were able to put out the flame of fiesta, a memory with enormous roots among the population. This year will be no less, even despite the pandemic, just like in 2021, the Agüimes Carnival will be held again as scheduled, adapting to the circumstances of the moment.
Carnival activities will take place with limited capacity, in the cultural venue installed in the Plaza del Teatro Auditorio. To attend, in addition to complying with the prevention measures against covid-19, it is simply necessary to reserve free tickets from the website www.tickentradas.com. Available now.
On Saturday, the inaugural parade through the streets of the town at 19:00 and is followed by the Pregón, the traditional reading of the proclamation at Plaza Teatro Auditorio Agüimes by Alejandro González, director of Los Sombreritos, the oldest murga (satirical street choir) in the Agüimense carnival. Next, the burning of the spirit of the lizard and a performance ‘Chichimurga Se Me Fue El Baifo’
On Sunday, a fun play area set up for children at Plaza Teatro Auditorio Agüimes 11:00-14:00
Always open, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
El Museo Canario
Sometimes (not often) the weather is not perfect for the beach, and on those days a visit to El Museo Canario in the old quarter of the capital, Las Palmas, is a great way to explore the unique pre-hispanic history of this island.
An archeological museum, it is dedicated to the pre-colonial history of the Canary Islands, transporting you to the past to shows visitors first-hand the ways of life of the aboriginal population. Mummies, skulls, ancient artefacts and so much more.
The Canario Museum is located in the historic district of Vegueta, close to the cathedral and the Plaza de Santa Ana. It is a privileged and interesting area, well worth a wander around the old town.
Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 20:00. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10:00 to 14:00. General ticket €5 and special €3.
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
19-20 February, Mogán
Open Mountain Bike Arguineguín
This weekend, Open Mountain Bike in Arguineguín for the first time will be held over two days with one trial time and two distances. The sporting event is organised by the Costabiker’s section of C.D Fermaguín and it will open the Gran Canaria XC Championship.
The test starts on Saturday afternoon with the 7 kilometres and continues Sunday with the usual distances. The long 40km race, consists of a route through trails that will pass along the Cortadores road with a positive level of 800 metres until reaching the El Sao viewpoint.
The goal is the heights of the IES Arguineguín sports hall and those who manage to reach it will have been able to accumulate up to 1,200 meters of altitude. The shorter distance is 25 kilometres and it coincides at various points with the long one. It is more accessible and, therefore, designed for people who belong to the Cadets category or who at the moment do not have much skill on complex trails, or the resistance and training to complete the 40 kilometres.
“When there is a sporting event happening it will also mean some road closures and parking prohibitions. For this race, the main restrictions are on Calle Damasco and the area where the Cooperativa de Taxis is located in Arguineguín.”
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Every Friday the normally sleepy, picturesque resort town Puerto de Mogán gets busy with their weekly market. It becomes a bustling place to visit on Fridays and a good opportunity to enjoy a relaxed but a busy market atmosphere as well as the shops, cafés and restaurants in the area.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, the second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
On Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, in the main car parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
Saturday 19 February, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. From 09:00-13:30
The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.
“Take the opportunity to enjoy the rugged and beautiful northern coastline of Gran Canaria with absolutely gorgeous views.”
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
THE 19th HOLE MELONERAS
Live Music from 22:00
On Friday Hits 4 Life
On Saturday Dan and Tess
On Sunday Gary Lithgow
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
Friday at Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre at 21:00
Saturday at Rockabella – Playa del Inglés from 18:00-21:00 and later at The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
Sunday at The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, show starts at 22:30
MULLIGANS PLAYA DEL INGLES
