19 February – 13 March, Agüimes

Carnival Agüimes 2022

The municipality of Agüimes celebrates Carnival 2022 between 19 February and 13 March. The theme “Those wonderful 60-70-80’s”, was decided by popular vote and is an allegory that offers enormous possibilities to the imagination.

The Agüimes Carnival is recognised for its historical resistance in the face of adversity. Not even the worst years of repression and dictatorship were able to put out the flame of fiesta, a memory with enormous roots among the population. This year will be no less, even despite the pandemic, just like in 2021, the Agüimes Carnival will be held again as scheduled, adapting to the circumstances of the moment.

Carnival activities will take place with limited capacity, in the cultural venue installed in the Plaza del Teatro Auditorio. To attend, in addition to complying with the prevention measures against covid-19, it is simply necessary to reserve free tickets from the website www.tickentradas.com. Available now.

This Weekend:

On Saturday, the inaugural parade through the streets of the town at 19:00 and is followed by the Pregón, the traditional reading of the proclamation at Plaza Teatro Auditorio Agüimes by Alejandro González, director of Los Sombreritos, the oldest murga (satirical street choir) in the Agüimense carnival. Next, the burning of the spirit of the lizard and a performance ‘Chichimurga Se Me Fue El Baifo’

On Sunday, a fun play area set up for children at Plaza Teatro Auditorio Agüimes 11:00-14:00