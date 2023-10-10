Manuel Miranda, the Canary Islands’ Minister of Territorial Policy, emphasised that the situation is “complex and unprecedented.” With the rise to Level 2, the government of the Canary Islands has assumed responsibility for emergency coordination. Authorities are now primarily focused on managing recurrent flare-ups across a 90-kilometre perimeter rather than combating open fire fronts.

The efforts are further complicated by unusually high temperatures for October, exceeding 35ºC, coupled with a Saharan dust haze known locally as “calima.” Rosa Dávila, President of the Tenerife Island Cabildo, pointed out that due to the ongoing heatwave expected to last until Sunday, it is prudent to maintain the fire alert at Level 2 status.

Emergency response teams have been principally deployed in three key areas: El Ravelo (El Sauzal), Santa Úrsula, and La Orotava. Pedro Martínez, who is heading the fire extinction efforts, reported that although Tuesday morning saw some flare-ups of lesser intensity, the situation was made somewhat less dire by the absence of the predicted gusts of strong wind. The firefighting operation currently involves more than 93 ground personnel and a total of eight helicopters.

Officials also urged the public to avoid using the 112 emergency line for non-urgent queries, such as inquiries about school closures, and to use the 012 line instead. Miranda highlighted the unique challenges posed by this fire, including underground hotspots that shift locations, describing it as “a situation unlike anything faced in the history of the Canary Islands.”

According to Montse Román, head of Civil Protection, the latest flare-up has consumed around 20 hectares. Residents and animals are expected to remain evacuated in the coming hours as authorities continue their efforts to contain the unprecedented fire.