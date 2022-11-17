The arena concert by the ex lead singer of The Police looks set to be one of the highlight concerts of the year and will take place without the capacity restrictions, though of course the evolution of rising Covid-19 infections will continue to be monitored, they are not expected to affect ticket sales for Sting’s long awaited return. His last Gran Canaria concert was in 2011.

Concerts and festivals such as the Granca Live Fest, the Sum Festival and Cero all went ahead again last summer, and 2023 is expected to host several large-format musical events including this one by the popular British artist.

Sting released his 15th studio album back in February 2021, entitled ‘The Bridge‘

Although the concert is yet to be officially announced sources say the deal has been finalised and that we can expect to see the Gran Canaria Arena, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, added to the long list of dates already announced on Sting.com as part of his continuing world tour, which includes visits to Australia, Japan, South Africa, among many others across Europe and the US, and several dates in the British Isles booked for the summer season.

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we have more info.