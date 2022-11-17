British singer songwriter Sting looks set to return to Gran Canaria in 2023. Gordon Matthew Thomas Summer (Wallsend, North Tyneside, England, October 2, 1951), known globally as Sting, will perform for islanders next summer, according to sources consulted by Spanish language daily, Canarias7. , in an enclave like the Gran Canaria Arena, in Siete Palmas.
Concerts and festivals such as the Granca Live Fest, the Sum Festival and Cero all went ahead again last summer, and 2023 is expected to host several large-format musical events including this one by the popular British artist.
Sting released his 15th studio album back in February 2021, entitled ‘The Bridge‘
Although the concert is yet to be officially announced sources say the deal has been finalised and that we can expect to see the Gran Canaria Arena, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, added to the long list of dates already announced on Sting.com as part of his continuing world tour, which includes visits to Australia, Japan, South Africa, among many others across Europe and the US, and several dates in the British Isles booked for the summer season.
We’ll keep you posted as soon as we have more info.