It’s the last weekend of May and also a festive ‘puente’ long weekend. The busiest this year so far, and the summer season festivities have truly started.

The next few days are filled with a multitude of institutional and cultural celebrations with many other events and festivities besides. There is the ‘Tuna and Sea Fair’ in Arguineguín and the ‘Patronal festivities in San Fernando de Maspalomas’, including a “Romería” pilgrimage offering as well as popular Carnival main festivities in Carrizal.

Many different traditional cultural events around the island include The Wool Fiesta in Caideros de Gáldar and the Cattle Fair at the Cabildo’s experimental farm in Arucas. Where ever you might find yourself, most likely, there will be festivities throughout this “bridge” weekend of celebration as most of the island takes a four day holiday to welcome in the summer.

Monday, 30th May is ‘Diá de Canarias‘, Canary Islands Day, which is a bank holiday throughout the archipelago. It’s good to remember that government offices, banks, and many local shops etc. will be closed.

On the 30th of May 1983 The Canary Islands officially became an Autonomous National Region of Spain when The Government of The Canary Islands Parliament sat for the first time. The day has been marked ever since by all municipal town halls, on all the 8 islands, in each of the two provinces that make up the archipelago, as the official day of celebration of all things Canarian. You can expect nearly every town or village to have some sort of public event happening, either during the weekend and/or Monday, with locals dressed in traditional post-conquest clothing and performing folk dances as well as tastings of local produce among other attractions. Of course, as tourism has long been the main focus of the economy here you’ll also find representations of traditional foodstuffs like gofio, potatoes, cheeses, mangoes, avocados, ropa vieja, almonds, wines, rum, honey rum, mojos rojo and verde and many items besides on display in hotels and tourist information centres.

This is truly a weekend of holiday, family, and celebration. Here we list just the tip of the iceberg, with a taste of the options for events that will be taking place and also to celebrate this Canaries Day during the weekend and especially on Monday, 30 May.