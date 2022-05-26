It’s the last weekend of May and also a festive ‘puente’ long weekend. The busiest this year so far, and the summer season festivities have truly started.
The next few days are filled with a multitude of institutional and cultural celebrations with many other events and festivities besides. There is the ‘Tuna and Sea Fair’ in Arguineguín and the ‘Patronal festivities in San Fernando de Maspalomas’, including a “Romería” pilgrimage offering as well as popular Carnival main festivities in Carrizal.
Many different traditional cultural events around the island include The Wool Fiesta in Caideros de Gáldar and the Cattle Fair at the Cabildo’s experimental farm in Arucas. Where ever you might find yourself, most likely, there will be festivities throughout this “bridge” weekend of celebration as most of the island takes a four day holiday to welcome in the summer.
Monday, 30th May is ‘Diá de Canarias‘, Canary Islands Day, which is a bank holiday throughout the archipelago. It’s good to remember that government offices, banks, and many local shops etc. will be closed.
You can expect nearly every town or village to have some sort of public event happening, either during the weekend and/or Monday, with locals dressed in traditional post-conquest clothing and performing folk dances as well as tastings of local produce among other attractions. Of course, as tourism has long been the main focus of the economy here you’ll also find representations of traditional foodstuffs like gofio, potatoes, cheeses, mangoes, avocados, ropa vieja, almonds, wines, rum, honey rum, mojos rojo and verde and many items besides on display in hotels and tourist information centres.
This is truly a weekend of holiday, family, and celebration. Here we list just the tip of the iceberg, with a taste of the options for events that will be taking place and also to celebrate this Canaries Day during the weekend and especially on Monday, 30 May.
Gran Canaria Weather: Some grey skies, clearing into the weekend, but a little rain expected by Día de Canarias on Monday
CANARIAN DAY FESTIVITIES, DÍA DE CANARIAS
• SUNDAY 29 MAY, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
• ‘CANARIONA’
The Cabildo de Gran Canaria celebrates Canarian Day with an event named ‘Canariona’ this Sunday, 29 May at Parque Santa Catalina with traditional music from the famous Los Gofiones and the more modern sounds of Birkins, Foxi Mammals and Sara Zocas, and Locoplaya. 19:30-01:00, free entry.
Program:
19:30 – 21:00 Los Gofiones | 21:00 – 21:15 Delia Santana | 21:15 – 21:30 Petite Lorena | 21:30 – 22:00 Birkins | 22:00 – 22:15 DJ Dara Ortega | 22:15 – 22:45 Foxy Mammals | 22:45 – 23:00 DJ Dara Ortega | 23:00 – 23:45 Sara Socas & Erika Dos Santos & DJ Verse | 23:45 – 0:00 DJ Dara Ortega | 0:00 – 1:00 LOCOPLAYA
Sunday, 29 May “Isla y Cancion’ concert at 21:00 Plaza de Santa Ana, free entry, until capacity reached
The concert ‘Néstor Álamo, island and song’ by the Municipal Symphonic Band of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria returns to Plaza Santa Ana on the eve of Canary Islands Day.
The repertoire of famous Canarian writer and composer ‘Néstor Álamo: Island and song’ revisits his most popular songs with a special emphasis of the string section and the Choir of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Gran Canaria.
These musical ensembles are joined by the voices of various outstanding performers. The selected repertoire will consist of about eighteen songs from the Nestorian songbook, among them, some of the most famous and popular composed by a creative who is considered the ‘father of Canarian song’, including well know works like ‘El Cambullonero’. All the songs will be performed —either in duets, by soloists or by the choir— in symphonic versions arranged by other notable composers.
• 29-30 MAY, ARGUINEGUÍN, MOGÁN
• FERIA DEL ATÚN Y DEL MAR
Town hall of Mogán celebrating Canarian day with “Feria del Atún y del Mar de Mogán” between 29-30 May 2022 in Arguineguin on Plaza Pérez Galdós, just next to the church.
On Sunday and Monday, at the ‘Tuna and Sea Fair’ show cooking, sales, tastings, educational activities for children, music, an homage to fishermen and much more will come together in Arguineguín to highlight the municipality’s fishing sector and promote seafood, especially tuna, caught the artisanal way by the fishermen of the municipality as well as celebrating Canarian Day.
Opening hours: on Sunday 11:00-17:00 and on Monday 11:00-20:00
• 27-30 MAY, PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
• ‘TrENDERETE’ MOGÁN MALL
Mogán Mall in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria is celebrating Canarian Day with an event named ‘TrENDERETE’ 27-30 May 2022 with artisanal crafts, gastronomy and music.
Between 27-30 May, Canarian Gastronomy and Craft Market. Opening hours: On Friday 17:00-21:00, Saturday & Sunday 10:00-21:00, and on Monday 10:00-14:00.
Performances • Exhibitions • Tastings • Workshops:
On Friday, between 18:00-20:00 Balcones Canarios children’s workshop and at 21:00 special Fountain Show
On Saturday, from 12:00-13:00 Wine tasting – Gran Canaria wines ( D.O. Gran Canaria ), later between 18:00-19:00 Show Cooking by Braulio Rodríguez (Restaurant Majuga). 19:00-20:00Canarian Parranda – 7 Orillas (Traditional Music group ) and at 21:00 Special Fountain Show
On Sunday, from 11:00-11:30 the presentation of the new collection – Desafiro. Between 12:00-13:00 Agaete Coffee Tasting, from 17:30-18:30 Wine tasting – Bodega La higuera Mayor , 19:00-20:00 Concert – Germán López (timplist) and at 21:00 special fountain show.
On Monday, 12:00-13:00 Aloe and Honey Tasting – Finca La Molina and then at 13:00 The Great TrENDERETE raffle
• 28-30 MAY, SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA
• CANARIAN DAY CELEBRATIONS
Main Canarian Day festivities in the municipality are celebrated in the picturesque municipal capital, known by it’s pre-hispanic name “Tunte”.
The name derives from the aboriginal Guanche-Canario settlement, where, after the conquest in the late 15th century, various settlers of Hispanic origin settled. In the old quarter of the town, the village still known as Tunte, stands the Church of San Bartolomé de Tirajana.
On Saturday, there is “Feria de Tradiciones Canarias” (Fair of Canarian Traditions) on Saturday, May 28 in the Plaza de Santiago to commemorate Canary Islands Day. Traditional games, music, and an artisanal craft fair will display an array of work from 09:00-14:00
On Sunday, ambient music in the Plaza from 12:00 and from 13:00 tasting of Canarian produce. Activities for children from 17:00 and in the evening, a “verbena”, street party with lively music.
On Monday, an exhibition of antique carts and wagons from 08:00. Performance by La Banda Isleña at 10:00. Ambient music at 11:00 and preparation of bread dough. Enyesque (Canarian way of saying tapa, snack) at 11:30. Canarian wrestling at 12:00 and some traditional Taifa dancing at 13:00
Shopping Centre El Tablero, meanwhile, nearer the coast, on the other side of GC-1 from the main resort area of Maspalomas, will host a ‘Mercado Artesanal’, an artisanal craft market from 29-30 May.
Between 11:00 and 19:00 typical produce and unique handmade items will be available, alongside all the shops and establishments that this lovely neighbourhood shopping centre has to offer.
• MONDAY 30 MAY, CAIDEROS DE GÁLDAR
• XXVI FIESTA DE LA LANA
The 26th traditional Wool Fiesta in the neighbourhood of Caideros.
This has got to be one of the most authentic events you can visit on Día de Canarias. The northern municipality of Gáldar celebrates its traditional ‘Fiesta de La Lana’ in Caideros every May 30, Canary Islands Day.
Exalting the customs and traditions of this land, still preserved in this inland area of the north. Livestock from nearby farmhouses will be brought for shearing and subsequent milking, which is one of the most anticipated moments of the day, along with popular Canarian music in the square and the crafts show. Demonstrations of native sports and recognition of the people of this place complete the program of events for this festive event.
At 11:00 Football field; Livestock shearing, Exhibition of the Salto del Pastor, Jurria El Salem Salto del Pastor Canario, Stick Fight Exhibition, Traditional Threshing, Dog show
At 11:00 Casa de la Lana (House of Wool); Inauguration and presentation of the Casa de la Lana mural: ‘María de las Nieves’ (Mary of the Snows) Author Belén Déniz and a butterfly workshop with wool from the island. Lesley Bohnke
At 12:00 Football Field; Great female wrestling between: Union Galdar Ybarra Wrestling Club and Wrestling Club Union Sardina Spar Gran Canaria
At 12:00 Plaza de San José de Caideros (just next to the parish); Artisanal Craft exhibition and traditional Canarian music, with a different group performing every hour 12:00-16:00
At 13:00 Plaza de San José de Caideros; Recognitions, tributes and, and special mentions.
TASTINGS: Sancocho, gofio pella, tortillas with honey, tabeje with gofio and more
• 27-30 MAY, TELDE
• CANARIAN DAY CELEBRATIONS
Plaza de San Juan and its surroundings will be the set for the Canarian Day celebrations in the municipality of Telde.
On Friday 27 May, on Plaza de San Juan at 20:30, a concert by ‘Los Faycanes’ and ‘Araguaney’, and on Saturday in this same space at 21:00, enjoy a show by ‘Los Sabandeños’.
Sunday, 29 May
10:00-14:00 an exhibition and sale of traditional crafts and local products, as well as a day dedicated to boys and girls, with the little theatre El Sueno de Sarito in the Plaza de San Juan. Workshops and traditional games are also planned as well as music. For its part, the Roque Azucarero neighbourhood association will represent various Canarian scenes at 20:00, the Plaza de San Juan hosts an awards ceremony for people who have shown their struggle, passion and interest in culture throughout the municipality. The musical finishing touch is provided by the young timplista from Valsequillo, Laura Martel.
Monday, 30 May
10:00-14:00 an exhibition and sale of traditional crafts and local products as well as artisan workshops, an exhibition of traditional toys, an exhibition of traditional games, such as the “lifting of the plow” and the “stick game”, as well as various representations of Canarian scenes by the Roque neighbourhood association Azucarero (named in honour of this areas rich sugar production history), as well as music with performances from the Municipal Band and various folk groups.
• 28-30 MAY, TEROR
• CANARIAN DAY CELEBRATiONS
The famous and beautiful mountain town of Teror celebrates Canary Islands Day from May 28 to 30 with a varied program of activities. The Town Council have organised the longest sandwich made of the local Chorizo de Teror in history on Saturday May 28, expected to be with half a kilometre in length, running through several streets of the Casco (Old Town: La Plaza, La Cal and Calle Nueva). There will also be musical performances, artisanal craft shows, traditional games and children’s activities, as well as a popular Canarian dish to close the program on May 30.
SATURDAY 28 MAY
09:00-19:00 Canarian Artisanal Crafts with 25 stalls along the Boulevard Paseo González Díaz.
10:00-16:00 Longest ever Chorizo de Teror sandwich in history, Calle Real de la Plaza, Calle de la Cal and Calle Nueva.
12:00 Concert Pepe Benavente, Plaza de Sintes
20:30 Concert of “Timple and String Quartet”, by the Las Palmas Symphony Orchestra Quartet and Benito Cabrera. Teror Auditorium. Free admission at entrees.es
SUNDAY 29 MAY
9:00-15:00 Teror Market in Casco de Teror, with Canarian music and products.
9:00-15:00 Canarian Artisan Crafts, with 25 stalls on Boulevard Paseo González Díaz.
MONDAY 30 MAY
9:00-15:00 Canarian Artisanal Crafts, with 25 stalls along Boulevard Paseo González Díaz.
11:00-13:00 traditional activities, sheep shearing and wool threshing exhibition. Donkey rides on Plaza Alameda Pio XII.
11:00-13:00 Children’s activities, Sheep Milking Workshops; Children’s pottery; the traditional Shepherd’s Leap (Salto de Pastor); mud pots; and traditional games. Alameda Pio XII Square
11:00 Performance of the Candidito School of Music Parranda on Alameda Pio XII Square
12:00 Performance by timplista Laura Martel on plaza Alameda Pio XII
13:00 Performance by timplista Raúl Pérez on plaza Alameda Pio XII
13:00 Popular Canarian food on Plaza de la Alameda Pío XII. Collaboration price: €2 per item
• 28-30 MAY, SANTA LUCÍA DE TIRAJANA
• DÍA DE CANARIAS
Avenida de Canarias and its surroundings will be the backdrop for the Canarian Day celebrations this weekend in the municipality of Santa Lucía, with Taifa dancing on Monday up in the original municipal capital, the mountain village of Santa Lucía. Various events have been occurring this month all culminating on 30 May 2022.
From Saturday to Monday, there is an Artisanal Craft Fair along the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias. Open on Saturday and Sunday 10:00-21:00. On Monday 10:00-14:00
From Saturday to Monday, activities for children: Inflatables and traditional Canarian games on the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias. Saturday and Sunday 11:00-14:00 and from 17:00-19:00 and On Monday 11:00-14:00.
On Saturday 28 May, Music performances at 20:30 on Plaza de Los Algodoneros: A Meeting of traditional Canarian dances with 5 different groups performing
On Sunday 29 May, The I Canarian Folk Music Day on Plaza de Los Algodoneros from 11:00-14:00. Enjoy musical performances from the traditional music groups of Santa Lucía
On Monday 30 may, The II Canarian Folk Music day on Monday on Plaza de Los Algodoneros from 11:00-14:00
Enjoy the most traditional Canarian music and the most popular instruments of this land
On Monday 30 May, Taifa dancing in Santa Lucía casco with Parranda ‘Merita la Pena’, at 21:00 in Parque de Santa Lucía casco
• MONDAY 30 MAY, LA ALDEA DE SAN NICOLÁS
• DíA DE CANARIAS
La Aldea de San Nicolás is celebrating Canarian Day in the town centre on Monday 30 May 2022. From 10:00 to 14:00 you can enjoy different activities organised by the Department of Culture of the City Council of La Aldea de San Nicolás, directed by Cleofé Cubas.
During the morning there will be an artisanal craft show and the museums of the Community Development Project will be open to the public. In addition, there will be an exhibition of native sports such as “Canarian Ball” and the Salto del Pastor (Shepherd’s leap) and traditional children’s games.
Starting at 12:00 noon, the institutional acts and performance of the parranda ‘El Pajullo’.
27-29 May, San Fernando de Maspalomas
Fiestas Patronales de San Fernando de Maspalomas
The Maspalomas neighbourhood of San Fernando, once a simple village of tomato growers, and share croppers, enjoys its patron saint celebrations from 26 May – 5 June 2022.
The popular Romería pilgrimage for their patron saint, San Fernando, takes place this Saturday, where attendees will be dressed in traditional costume and processing through the streets and around the church of this old rural population.
There is a funfair that has been set up in San Fernando during the festivities.
On Friday, children’s entertainment at Plaza de San Fernando at 18:00
On Saturday, children’s entertainment at Plaza de San Fernando at 10:00 and then later in the evening at 21:00 the election of the youth and children’s Queen; a gala event with music and dance performances at Plaza de San Fernando which is followed by a Verbena, street party, with entertainment provided by the Armonia Show and DJ Tony Bob at 23:30
On Sunday from 08:00-14:00 “Sabor a Tradición“, a special edition of the biweekly Canarian Farmers’ market. The “flavour of tradition” market on Plaza de Timanfaya with traditional games, artisans, live music and much more.
18:30 Romería-ofrenda, leaving from Plaza de Timanfaya touring the neighbourhood and at 20:30 ‘Cantador Sinfonicó’ concert in Parque de San Fernando with Ciro Corujo, Manuel Estupiñan, Pedro Manuel Afonso. This is a new Canary Islands ‘symphonic singers’ tour, a company of 25 people in *symphonic format* in the recognition of the singers of the world.
23:30 Verbena, a party with Star Music and DJ Marre at Plaza de San Fernando
27-29 May, Carrizal, Ingenio
Carnival Carrizal 2022
The last weekend of festivities of one of the most popular Carnival festivities on Gran Canaria, Carnival Carrizal. The celebration, designated as a Local Festival of Tourist Interest, has its Big Weekend with the Drag Queen Gala, a parade and the so-called “rescue of the sardine”.
On Saturday, The Great Carnival parade starts at 18:30, with most floats concentrating in Plaza de la Jurada. The start of the route via Avda. de Canarias, Barcelona, Huerta del Obispo, Rep Argentina, Ejido Carrizal, Carlos V, Avda. de Canarias, Rotonda del Pescador, Road linking with Burrero, C/. Mayor José Ramirez, Josefina de la Torre. The small floats will go to the beach and the big ones will park in Calle La Corsa
After the parade, The Burning of the Sardine and fireworks spectacle around 23:00 at Playa del Burrero. The starting time will depend on the authorisation of the Control Tower of the Gran Canaria Airport and Air Navigation. A big after party follows the fireworks, with performances including ‘Aseres’ continuing until 5am, which is also the closing time permitted for the bars and restaurants in the area.
“When there is a popular Carnival parade taking place that will also mean parking prohibitions and street closures in the area”
On Sunday, the Children’s Carnival from 16:00 Sunday 29 May. Crafts Workshop, Painting the Face, Batucada Timbalao, Performance by the Children’s Murga Los Lechonsitos.- Clown Zapito, Magicians, Puppets, Performance by the Talent School of Saray Castro with the Musical “Vuelve la Ilusión” and the performance of the Latin Ballet of Eva Rodriguez. The afternoon will finish with a snack with soft drinks and cakes.
27-29 May, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
LPA Motown
The sixth edition of the fair revolving around the worlds of motorcycles and mobility in the province of Las Palmas between 27-29 May (new dates* previously 6-8 May) at INFECAR.
Organised by AEMOTO and FEMEPA; promoted by the City Council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and sponsored by SAGULPA, the LPA Motown ‘motorcycle and sustainable urban mobility’- fair is the perfect place to learn first-hand about all the latest developments in the sector.
In this edition, there will be a large exhibition space, food truck area among other things to see including the novelty of a “Motorcycle Show”, an unbeatable opportunity to encounter, all in one space, the main companies that lead the two-wheel sector here on the island, three days for bikers to test and even buy the perfect motorcycle, as well as the accessories they need both for themselves and for their vehicles.
Companies such as Pole Position, Valsebike, Autos Losan, Domingo Alonso, Gubra, Motomaxs, Danara and AM Motos have already confirmed their participation, which make it possible to have the presence of all the reference brands in the sector: Harley Davidson, KTM, Ducati, Honda, Zontes, Suzuki, Peugeot, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, Indian and SuperSoco etc.
As for the mobility sector, VMI users will also be able to test and buy the most successful models on the market, as well as accessories for their vehicles and for themselves.
Opening hours:
Friday and Saturday 10:00-20:00 and 20:00-23:30 events continue in the leisure area.
Sunday 10:00-16:00
27 May-5 June, Gran Canaria
Operation Kilo
Operation Kilo is the primary community food collection drive in solidarity with those most in need around the island and will be prominent in shopping centres and supermarkets between 27 May and 5 June around Gran Canaria.
The Campaign focuses on collecting as many basic items of food as possible from multiple supermarkets over the days. The food is donated by any citizens who care to help, thanks to the help of a large team of volunteers (still more needed!!) and the collaboration of the various supermarkets. Once the food has been collected, it is sent to the main Las Palmas Food Bank warehouse, from where it is distributed to people in need through several charities, including The Food Project in Mogán and Elomar in Maspalomas.
Simply, all you do is purchase a few simple, non-perishable items to contribute along with your shopping. In the municipality of Mogán, you can find them for example in Spar supermarkets; Puerto de Mogán, Playa del Cura, Tauro, Patalavaca and Arguineguín and many other shops around the island.
In particular look out for the volunteers and collection boxes at the entrances to major supermarkets in your area.
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, a special celebrational edition of the biweekly Farmers market in San Fernando. The “flavor of tradition” market, celebrating Canarian Day between 08:00-14:00 at Plaza de Timanfaya. This market is held in the urban center of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas.
28-29 May, Arucas
XXIX Concurso exposición de ganado selecto
On the occasion of the celebrations of The Livestock Fair and the 29th Select Cattle Exhibition Contest, there will be no biweekly agricultural market at the Arucas Experimental Farm this Saturday.
During Saturday and Sunday in the facilities of the Cabildo Agricultural Farm, located next to the Arucas exit from the GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. |Click ‘here’ to the map location|, there will be livestock shows, children’s activities, product tastings, traditional primary sector activities, musical performances, and much more!
Opening hours: on Saturday 10:00 – 18:30 and on Sunday 10:00 – 15:00
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
Robert Jon & The Wreck in The Miller building, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Saturday, 28 May 2022
Repeating the success after their last visit to the archipelago. This band, originally from southern California, sounds with vintage overtones, marked by the personality and customs of the border areas of the southern United States.
This is for you if you like 70’s guitar rock, Southern Rock, the Hammond sound…
Concerts start at 22:00, doors open at 21:00
Tickets available at €15 from entrees.es
Saturday 29 May, Música en el Parque in Parque Doramas, José Antonio Ramos Auditorium at 12:00
The 4th Edition of ‘Music in the Park’, starts this Saturday, 29 May 2022 with Siti & The Band from Zanzibar.
The concert is at 12:00 and with free admission at the José Antonio Ramos Auditorium in the beautiful Doramas Park.
Enjoy a Sunday morning with the family, surrounded by nature and the best music around the world.
MULLIGAN’S PLAYA DEL INGLES
