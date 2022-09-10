The Embassy of the United Kingdom in Spain announced on Friday the opening to the public of books of condolences, following the death of Elizabeth II, at its headquarters in Madrid, as well as consulates in seven other Spanish cities, including Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Through a statement issued by the British embassy, ​​​​it was confirmed that a book of condolence would be available, to be signed, on Friday and over the next few days of mourning. Members of the public are invited to sign the book “between the hours of 10:00 & 15:00 going forward”

No specific closing date for this book of condolences has been announced, and it is expected that the Spanish and Canarian authorities, dignitaries and other persons of note will attend to sign it in the coming days.

In addition to Madrid, condolences may also be expressed for the death of Isabel II in the cities of Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Ibiza, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Malaga and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The embassy points out that “it is not necessary to request an appointment” for the signing, but stresses the need to bring “some form of identification” to “comply with the security measures”

British citizens in Spain and Spaniards who wish to do so will be able to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96, after seven decades on the British Throne, and now succeeded by her son King Charles III.

The British Church have announced a special service in Las Palmas Holy Trinity church are organising a special service/ memorial for H.M.Queen Elizabeth on WEDNESDAY 14TH SEPTEMBER at 19.00 British Church Calle Rafael Ramirez 13 Las Palmas. There will be a book of condolence for anyone who wishes to sign. There is also a book in the British club.

More than 280,000 Britons live in Spain, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), at 26,468 a little under 10% of them in The Canary Islands, according to ISTAC, the Canary Islands Institute of Statistics. More than 400,000 British tourists visit the archipelago every month.

The British royal family has also opened a virtual book of condolences which can be signed through its website through its website. https://royal.uk

The Government of Gibraltar, the British colony located in the south of Spain, has set up a book of condolences at its official headquarters, which will be available until Friday the 16th.