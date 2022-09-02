The networks are going wild over a spectacular traffic accident this Friday in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, on Pancho Guerra street, Paseo de San Antonio, after a taxi mishap managed to result in a tumble from a height of 5 meters, into the middle of a building site.

Fortunately, according to the Policia Local of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on its official Twitter account, the driver of the vehicle does not appear to have suffered any serious injuries.

Police attended the scene along with the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Fire Department, to help the driver, and look into the causes of this unusual accident.

Third Terrace accident in a week

This is the third time in the last week that the vehicles of Las Palmas have seemed to suffer from difficulties operating on the terraced hillsides of the Capital of Gran Canaria, just last Tuesday a lorry, with a crane arm attached, managed to become unbalanced and narrowly escaped a large drop from a terrace, having to be assisted by police and fire crews also.

And on Monday last a car at the Gran Canaria Arena rolled over the edge of a terrace, requiring assistance too.