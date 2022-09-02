The networks are going wild over a spectacular traffic accident this Friday in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, on Pancho Guerra street, Paseo de San Antonio, after a taxi mishap managed to result in a tumble from a height of 5 meters, into the middle of a building site.

Fortunately, according to the Policia Local of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on its official Twitter account, the driver of the vehicle does not appear to have suffered any serious injuries.

Police attended the scene along with the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Fire Department, to help the driver, and look into the causes of this unusual accident.

Aparatoso #AccidenteDeCirculación en la c/ Pancho Guerra. En principio el conductor no presenta lesiones de gravedad. La Unidad de Distrito y la de Atestados 🚔ya se encuentran en el lugar. El vehículo se precipitó desde una altura de 5 metros.@BomberosLPA acude al lugar. pic.twitter.com/1PMhI5zuHh — Policía Local LPA (@PoliciaLPA) September 2, 2022

Third Terrace accident in a week

This is the third time in the last week that the vehicles of Las Palmas have seemed to suffer from difficulties operating on the terraced hillsides of the Capital of Gran Canaria, just last Tuesday a lorry, with a crane arm attached, managed to become unbalanced and narrowly escaped a large drop from a terrace, having to be assisted by police and fire crews also.

And on Monday last a car at the Gran Canaria Arena rolled over the edge of a terrace, requiring assistance too.

Más imágenes del vuelco de camión en la calle Nilo, del barrio de San Nicolás de esta mañana pic.twitter.com/o7M0jeTkUG — Bomberos de LPA (@BomberosLPA) August 29, 2022

La Unidad de Distrito 🚔se encuentra interviniendo en este #AccidenteDeCirculación en el barrio de San Nicolás, donde un camión se ha desplazado sobre una valla mientras realizaba trabajos con una grúa. @BomberosLPA se encuentra en el lugar. pic.twitter.com/QraXAeOTvt — Policía Local LPA (@PoliciaLPA) August 29, 2022