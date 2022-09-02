It’s the first weekend of September edition of The Canary Guide #WeekendTips. What a summer its been, but it’s not quite over yet, and as we roll towards the autumn there is a full weekend of activities ahead, with various events and fairs to go and see. The month of September will also see some of the biggest and most popular patron saint festivities on Gran Canaria with the Fiestas del Pino in Teror, the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria, and patron festivities in honour of San Nicolas de Tolentino in La Aldea and its most famous La Charca. Some of our favourite highlights include Wine and Tapas, mangoes and avocados in Playa de Mogán. The astounding Theatre, Music and Dance Festival, Temudas returns to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and not forgetting all the patronal festivities around the island rounding off the harvest season.
After a few cloudy days, the weather forecast is showing an improvement as the weekend progresses. Still cloudy up in the north and as we move south the sun prevails again from Tejeda down to the southern tourist enclaves.
Upcoming bank holidays:
Thursday, 8 September is a Bank holiday on Gran Canaria, Lady of the Pine, the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria.
Wednesday, 21 September is a local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo
Remember that you can see more events and information on TheCanaryGuide.com calender
♦ FRIDAY 2 SEPTEMBER, PLAYA DE MOGÁN
♦ NOCHE DE VINOS Y TAPAS
A wonderful night to be enjoyed in Playa de Mogán with “Wine and Tapas” at Plaza de Gañanias from 21:00 to 01:00
The wine and tapas event will include local wineries, along with the participation of restaurants and bars from the area in support of the Mango Fair and the Summer Avocado fair happening on Sunday. Tastings and delicious local wines at affordable prices.
SUNDAY 4 SEPTEMBER, PLAYA DE MOGÁN
FERIA DEL MANGO Y AGUACATE de verano
The 5th Mango and Summer Avocado Fair on Sunday, 4 September in Playa de Mogán.
From 10:00 to 14:00 at Plaza de Las Gañanias . Around 20 local farmers selling mangoes and avocados, as well as papayas, pitayas, prickly pears and figs, among others. There will also be 28 local artisans and a food stall area.
♦ 2-4 SEPTEMBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
♦ TEMUDAS
Temudas, the 26th edition of the theatre, music and dance festival in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria between 1-18 September 2022. A wide range of extraordinary performances and concerts to enjoy both free and ticketed, held at different points in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
The capital will experience a cultural explosion thanks to the companies participating this year, Internationals, nationals and locals to which concerts by the Municipal Symphonic Band and the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra will be added. In total, almost 80 performances will be held around Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
ALL FREE PERFORMANCES TO ENJOY THIS WEEKEND: Entrance is free until seating capacity is reached
ON FRIDAY:
- Plaza de la Música (stage C) at 21:30 – COMPAGNIE BIVOUAC, «PERCEPTIONS» France. Circus. 50 minutes.A journey to the heart of the quantum imaginary where the infinitely large meets the infinitely small.
- Auditorium Alfredo Kraus (Atlantic Hall) at 18:00 and at 19:30, – MAMORE-PANDURO, «EL PRINCI-PATO (EL PRÍNCIPE ENVIDIOSO)» Spain (Badajoz) Puppets. 50 minutes. A delightful tale for the whole family
- Mirador de las Olas (next to Plaza de la Música) at 20:00 – Inc. Maduixa, «Migrare»CIA. MADUIXA, «MIGRARE» Spain (Valencia). Dance. 40 minutes. A show that reflects the struggle of four strong, brave and, above all, resilient women
ON SATURDAY:
- Plaza de la Música (stage B) at 12:00 and at 19:00, XA! TEATRE, «ZAPATOS EN EL AIRE» Spain (Castellon). Circus theater. 55 minutes. A circus metaphor about love and how to overcome great incompatibilities
- Alfredo Kraus Auditorium (Atlantic Hall) at 18:00 and at 19:30, LA CHANA TEATRO, «BLANCANIEVES» Spain (Salamanca) Comedy. 55 minutes. A hilarious version of Snow White
- Plaza de la Música (stage A) at 10:00, MAGO YUNKE, «CONJURO Spain (Castellon). Magic. A magic show for all audiences
Saturday 3 September, Artenara
Festival Cultura Canario- Amazigh
Culture Festival Canarian – Amazigh this Saturday in the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria, Artenara.
Berbers or Imazighen, an ethnic group indigenous to North Africa, specifically Morocco and Canarian traditions, music, dance and food.
Shepherd’s Leap, Canarian whistling language, Traditional music and dance from both culture.
From 11:00 on Plaza de Artenara and Casa de la Cultura de Artenara.
3-8 September, Teror
Fiestas del Pino 2022
Probably the the biggest and most important of the religious festivals on Gran Canaria, these events essentially mark the end of summertime and celebrate the harvests as well as heralding the change in the winds bringing a more autumnal feel, in particular, to the many northing mountain towns which represent the post-colonial history of the island and its agricultural traditions.
Teror is celebrating ‘Fiestas del Pino’, in Honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino (Our Lady of the Pine), patron of the island of Gran Canaria between 26 August – 19 September 2022. The main day of festivities 7 & 8 September, means road closures and parking restrictions in Teror. See full program HERE!
Saturday, 3 September: Children’s Fiesta at the municipal offices car park between 11:30-14:00. In the evening ‘Del Pino” concert at 21:00 on Plaza de Sintes
Sunday, 4 September: Livestock Fair from 10:00-15:00 in the recreational area, zona recreativa de Los Granadillos, with traditional plow exhibitions, threshing with horses and cows, shearing, musical performance and awards ceremony.
Eucharists in the church during the day. Santo Rosario at 18:30, followed by the lowering of the image of the Virgen at 19:00 Basílica del Pino. Later, a concert by the municipal Band “The Show Must Go On” at 21:00 on Plaza de Sintes
Wednesday, September 7
Romería, Pilgrimage-Offering at 15:30 to Our Lady of Pino with the participation of the 21 carts representing the municipalities of Gran Canaria, the Cabildo Insular de GC, representation of each of the islands and the Municipality of Candelaria.
Route: from del Castañero Gordo to Plaza del Pino.
Verbena de la Víspera, The day before the feast party at 20:30 with Parchita Colorá, Grupo Arena and DJ Promaster at Plaza de Sintes.
Fireworks display at midnight from Terrenos Yánes Matos
Thursday, 8 September a Bank holiday on Gran Canaria
> Eucharists in the Basílica del Pino at 06:00, 07:00, 08:00, 09:00, 10:00, and 17:30
> Official Reception of the Authorities at 11:00 on Plaza del Pino
> Solemn Eucharist at 12:00 followed by the religious procession with the image of Nuestra Señora El Pino (Lady of the Pine) at 13:00 through the streets of Teror.
> Concert: Bertín Osborne concert at 21:00 at Plaza de Sintes
Fiestas del Pino 2022 Teror – The Patron Saint of Gran Canaria
♦ 2-4 SEPTEMBER, SAN MATEO
♦ FIESTAS PATRONALES DE SAN MATEO 2022
The lovely mountain market town of Vega de San Mateo celebrate their patronal festivities in honour of the Apostle Saint Matthew between 2 September – 15 October 2022.
The main celebrations are the Romeria pilgrimage procession (20.9), a cattle fair and a religious procession (21.9.).
Wednesday, 21 September is a local bank holiday in the municipality
Remember that the regular weekend market of San Mateo takes place from Friday to Sunday.
On Friday: Pregón, opening proclamation at 21:00 at the church.
On Saturday: Family day with games and bouncy castles at 11:00 on Plaza de la Solidaridad.
Latin dance masterclass at 11:30 at Plaza del Mercado.
Concert by ASERES at 12:30 at Plaza del Mercado.
Fashion Show at 21:00 at Plaza de la Solidaridad.
On Sunday: Canarian music and dancing at 11:00 at Plaza del Mercado.
2-4 September, Agüimes
Fiestas del Pino 2022 – Playa de Arinaga
The neighbourhood of Playa de Arinaga in the municipality of Agüimes is celebrating their most important and traditional festivities, Pine Festival from 21 August to September 10.
On Friday: 26º Music encounter “Una Mar de Encanto” at Soco Negro, at 21:00 Alba Gil Aceytuno and at 22:30 5 Elementos
On Saturday: 25º swim crossing competition at 10:30 Avenida Los Percadores ( Los Barquillos). In the evening, another night of music at Soco Negro, at 21:00 Isa Susal and at 22:30 Paco Perera.
On Sunday: Children’s play park 11:00-18:00 at the pier. Music by Pepe Benavente at 13:00. Paella to purchase and enjoy from 14:00 from the stall set up at the pier. Music by Yoni and Aya at 15:00.
SUNDAY 4 SEPTEMBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
MERCADILLO INGLÉS
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ in the magic garden of plants and pots shop at the British club in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La casa de las Semillas”, this Sunday.
Between 11:00-19:00, there is a commercial area, garden market, gastronomy, art, and flowers, lots of flowers.
Free entry.
SATURDAY 3 SEPTEMBER, LA ALDEA
MERCADILLO Y MUESTRA DE ARTESANIA Y COMPLEMENTOS
La Aldea market, Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complementos La Aldea de San Nícolas is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans and music every first Saturday of each month.
***
This Saturday, 3 September 2022 from 09:00 to 14:00, the Market, Crafts and Accessories on the Open Commercial Area of La Aldea de San Nicolás around Plaza La Alameda.
You can find different artisan crafts and gastronomy stands in addition to all the shops in the municipality, entertainment and activities for the kids and much more.
REGULAR MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, the biweekly El Mercado Agrícola de San Fernando de Maspalomas. This Farmers Market is held in the urban center of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas. 08:00 – 14:00.
•Saturday 4 September, Arucas
•Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer with the aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. From 09:00-13:30
“The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.”
A perfect time to also enjoy the beautiful natural pools and beaches on the rugged north coast of Gran Canaria.
The great protagonist of the show is Lenny Jay, who joins this project after spending several seasons in the successful European musical about the King of Pop, where he received praise from the Jackson family itself. His incredible physical and vocal resemblance make “This Is Michael” a unique experience that allows us to move remembering and vibrating with the eternal MJ. It should be noted that Lenny Jay was chosen by the Jackson family to star as the voice of MJ in the musical that has toured Europe and America, selling out more than 400,000 tickets in recent years.
Also part of the show is Jennifer Batten, a star guitarist who shared the stage with Jeff Beck and for 10 years and several world tours was Michael Jackson’s guitarist, reforming the king of pop’s music to a more rock style, where he was a fundamental piece in songs like Bille Jean, among many others.
“This is Michael” is a concert of more than 2 hours of classics, including and highlighting such recognisable songs that have transcended history as: Billie Jean, Thriller, Beat It, Smooth Criminal, and many more. According to all the attendees, it is a show that honours the “most successful artist of all time”.
Gran Canaria Arena, concert starts at 21:00
Tickets: €25-30 and can be purchased at tomaticket.es and tickety.es
FRIDAY 2 SEPTEMBER, PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
THE PUB 6TH BIRTHDAY PARTY
These gigs are part of another program of “LPA En vivo”, a project to boost the cultural offer in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria venues and support artists
FRIDAY AT 22:00 MANÁ SANTOS @ MOTOWN BAR CERVERECIA IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
Motown, the friendly bar. Nice atmosphere and music from de 60, 70 y 80 (back to our roots).
Food and nice cold internacional beers, cocktails and drinks.
SATURDAY AT 21:00 THE KOVIN GAMBLERS @ IMAGINARIO Drinks and Music
Imaginario is a Live Music Bar where you can enjoy live concerts,craft beers and cocktails.
SUNDAY 4 SEPTEMBER , PLAYA DEL INGLÉS
QUEEN TRIBUTE BY MIRACLE BAND
Tribute to the one and only Queen by Miracle Band this Sunday in Hard Rock Cafe in Playa del Ingles.
FROM 21:30-23:30.
MULLIGANS IN PLAYA DEL INGLÉS
Mulligan’s, the lively Gastro Bar in Playa del Inglés. Live music every night, great food and a wide selection of beers.
Open every day from 09:00 to 01:30
On Friday: The Misfits
On Saturday: 4Award
On Sunday: Hits 4 Life
BARBACOA SHOW BAR IN PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
Live music this weekend
Don’t forget SUNDAY FUNDAY
KELLY MARLOW @ SHAMROCK BAR IN PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
On Saturday and Sunday in Shamrock bar at 22:30