It’s the first weekend of September edition of The Canary Guide #WeekendTips. What a summer its been, but it’s not quite over yet, and as we roll towards the autumn there is a full weekend of activities ahead, with various events and fairs to go and see. The month of September will also see some of the biggest and most popular patron saint festivities on Gran Canaria with the Fiestas del Pino in Teror, the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria, and patron festivities in honour of San Nicolas de Tolentino in La Aldea and its most famous La Charca. Some of our favourite highlights include Wine and Tapas, mangoes and avocados in Playa de Mogán. The astounding Theatre, Music and Dance Festival, Temudas returns to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and not forgetting all the patronal festivities around the island rounding off the harvest season.

After a few cloudy days, the weather forecast is showing an improvement as the weekend progresses. Still cloudy up in the north and as we move south the sun prevails again from Tejeda down to the southern tourist enclaves.

Upcoming bank holidays:

Thursday, 8 September is a Bank holiday on Gran Canaria, Lady of the Pine, the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria.

Wednesday, 21 September is a local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo



Remember that you can see more events and information on TheCanaryGuide.com calender