The BOE (Spanish Gazette) this Saturday published the order from the Ministry of the Interior, dated Friday May 20, which modifies the rules established in 2020, removing criteria for temporary restrictions on non-essential travel from third countries to the European Union and countries in the Schengen zone due to the ongoing pandemic.

Up until now visitors could enter Spain only with a “vaccination or recovery certificate” recognised by the Ministry of Health for this purpose, and after verification by the health authorities, from today, however, visitors from outside the EU can do so without “a certificate proving vaccination against COVID-19 or recovery or negative results”. Specifically, NAAT-type tests (PCR or similar) carried out in the 72 hours prior to departure to Spain or an antigen test carried out in the 24 hours prior to departure to Spain are now valid without need for further paperwork.

Children under 12 years of age, who are still exempt from presenting any type of certificate, can continue to travel, while everyone else must simply present a negative test result, or similar documentation.

Likewise, passengers arriving by sea, as well as those arriving by air, who do have an EU Digital COVID Certificate, or an equivalent recognised by the European Commission, will no longer have to complete the SPTH Sanitary Control Form.

The Ministry of the Interior pointed out, in the Order published today, that “the latest modifications to the Order, in line with the latest modification of the (European) Council Recommendation, are based on an individual approach and a gradual lifting of the restriction on non-essential travel to the EU”.

Adding that this latest modification is aimed at “aligning the requirements applicable to a gradual lifting of entry restrictions” within the EU and, therefore, in Spain.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism indicated that the new norm “relaxes” health requirements for entry to Spain, equating tourists from non-EU countries with the same conditions required of citizens of the European Union and associated Schengen countries.

The Minister for Industry, Reyes Maroto, said that “the new phase of the pandemic” allows for this relaxation of the health requirements for entry to Spain, adding that it is “excellent news,” which has been “long-awaited by the tourism sector” and that “it will make things easier for tourists from outside the European environment to visit us this high season, guaranteeing safe mobility”.

“Spain is emerging as one of the most desired destinations in the world, as shown by the demand indicators that month after month are approaching pre-pandemic levels and this measure will speed up the recovery of the sector by facilitating the [arrivals] of international travellers”, the minister concluded.