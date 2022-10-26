Gran Canaria’s island government, the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, are working with the Coastal Authority to reinforce fences that delimit and prevent access to certain areas of the Maspalomas Dunes.
Morales accompanied a large delegation this morning that toured the natural reserve to check some of the results of the so-called Masdunas Project.
They visited a point close to Annex II in Playa del Inglés where, following the passage of Tropical Storm Hermine, between 150 and 160 new “balancones” have grown naturally, a vital species of plant for the retention of sand and the formation of new dunes.
Of the 60,000 cubic meters of new sand that were added to the reserve over recent years, the dunes have managed to absorb and retain at least 80%, which suggests a very positive development of the protection activities as part of the project.