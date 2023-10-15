The news was announced in a presentation last week at the Gran Canaria Tourism headquarters, by the island’s Minister of Tourism, Carlos Álamo, accompanied Elena Cabrera, country manager for Ryanair Spain and Portugal. Gran Canaria will have 34 routes in total with the airline and will also have an increase in frequencies on 15 routes, including Berlin, Bristol, Budapest, Krakow and Milan; producing more than 1,100 direct and indirect jobs; with traffic and customer volume growing to reach up to 1.5 million passengers in 2024.

The airline’s representative said: “We are delighted to launch our largest winter schedule at Gran Canaria airport, as Ryanair continues to grow on the island, offering more options and the lowest fares to our customers/visitors of Gran Canaria for winter 23/24, with 34 routes, including increased frequencies to popular city break destinations such as Berlin, Budapest and Milan. For us, it is a pleasure to celebrate such an important milestone as reaching 15 million passengers transported through the Gran Canaria airport, bringing inbound tourism to the island while offering national and international connectivity to our Gran Canaria clients.”

The Minister for Tourism expressed his gratitude for the “ambitious” commitment that puts Gran Canaria at the centre of the company’s expansion policy, offering important opportunities for the destination in relation to the British market. which currently leads the tourism sector according to the number of visitors. Álamo pointed out that “Gran Canaria presents an increase of 1% in the number of seats available for the last quarter of the year and for the first quarter of 2024 we gain 10% compared to the year-on-year comparison. We could talk about 6.8% more for the entire winter season. Ryanair makes a very important contribution and I would like to highlight the value of Ryanair’s commitment and the weight of this company in the current performance of the British market. which is very favourable. In the accumulated of the year, until the month of August, we received 614,136 clients, which implies an inter-annual growth of 18%.

Meanwhile, the Irish have grown by 35% compared to the previous year. Today, the British are our main customer market, though previously the traditional market was German and Nordic. This adds to the positive data for the 2022 financial year, which, with the presence of 792,485 Britons, closed with an increase of 4% compared to 2019, that is, with a greater presence of British customers than before Covid. And as you see, we are already very close to the total number of British people in 2022. It is likely that in September we will have already exceeded the total number for 2022. So this market is working very well. And, of course, Ryanair’s commitment to Gran Canaria has a lot to do with these positive data. Overall, it has never been so easy and comfortable to fly to Gran Canaria.”