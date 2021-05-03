Mogán Mayor Bueno opens a Motorhome Trailer Park for Puerto Rico de Gran Canaira

The space, located beside the park, in the old Motor Grande neighbourhood, makes use of a large parking area which will now be for the exclusive use of motorhomes. The mayor indicated that this new area “will not be the only one that the Town Council enables for this group, which is also a significant tourism. We are working to offer new options at other points such as in Arguineguín or in Playa de Mogán”. said Bueno

Her right-hand man, First Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Citizen Security, Mencey Navarro, explained that the work on this new municipal area was accelerated after the recently opened trailer park in Playa de Mogán was forced to close due to irregularities in the land classification. “Practically on the fly we have opened this other space,” declared Mency, “which has capacity for between 30 and 40 motorhomes,” he said, with a smile. Navarro pointed out that over the coming weeks a series of interventions will take place to develop the facility so that it is fully prepared for caravaners and trailer types to park overnight, but he made clear, that despite the area not having yet been prepared “it is already available for all those motorhomes who wish to attend”.

Among those attending this inauguration, were members of motorhome clubs and associations such as Autocaravanas and Camper de Gran Canaria, who expressed their gratitude to the Mogán Town Council. “It is one more step in their commitment to motorhomes. Mogán is becoming a benchmark on the seven islands ”, he commented, ignoring the eighth island. A representative of ACAT Tenerife also expressed his official gratitude for the involvement of the mayor and the first deputy mayor.

Mogán, pioneering trailer park tourism

The Mogán Town Council are in the process of creating municipal ordinance to regulate parking and overnight stays for trailers and motorhomes in the municipality. Navarro pointed out “that it is practically finished”.

“In May we will sit down again with the associations to determine a final draft, which will be the one that we raise to the next plenary session for final approval.” When this happens, Mogán will be the first municipality in the Canary Islands to have this type of regulation.