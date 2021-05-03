Mogán Mayor Bueno opens a Motorhome Trailer Park for Puerto Rico de Gran Canaira
On Friday the mayor of Mogán, O Bueno, opened her latest gift to the residents of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria with a new trailer park space for overnighting of motorhomes and campers. Beaming, together with members of her current governing group, she welcomed the first motorhomes to arrive, ready to enjoy May day weekend.
Her right-hand man, First Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Citizen Security, Mencey Navarro, explained that the work on this new municipal area was accelerated after the recently opened trailer park in Playa de Mogán was forced to close due to irregularities in the land classification. “Practically on the fly we have opened this other space,” declared Mency, “which has capacity for between 30 and 40 motorhomes,” he said, with a smile. Navarro pointed out that over the coming weeks a series of interventions will take place to develop the facility so that it is fully prepared for caravaners and trailer types to park overnight, but he made clear, that despite the area not having yet been prepared “it is already available for all those motorhomes who wish to attend”.
Among those attending this inauguration, were members of motorhome clubs and associations such as Autocaravanas and Camper de Gran Canaria, who expressed their gratitude to the Mogán Town Council. “It is one more step in their commitment to motorhomes. Mogán is becoming a benchmark on the seven islands ”, he commented, ignoring the eighth island. A representative of ACAT Tenerife also expressed his official gratitude for the involvement of the mayor and the first deputy mayor.
Mogán, pioneering trailer park tourism
The Mogán Town Council are in the process of creating municipal ordinance to regulate parking and overnight stays for trailers and motorhomes in the municipality. Navarro pointed out “that it is practically finished”.
“In May we will sit down again with the associations to determine a final draft, which will be the one that we raise to the next plenary session for final approval.” When this happens, Mogán will be the first municipality in the Canary Islands to have this type of regulation.