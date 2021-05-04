Select Page

UK nationals Pop-Up Residency events this week with Age In Spain, on Gran Canaria North and South

Posted by | Tue, May 04, 2021

Age in Spain‘s Regional Co-ordinator for the Canary Islands, Deepika Harjani, will be holding some pop-up events on 5 and 6 May to help British people on Gran Canaria who may have residency questions or concerns.

Given the amount of confusing, conflicting and even just plainly inaccurate information that is circulating about residency (quite a lot of it from the UK press) this will be a chance for anyone who needs it to get free information and guidance from an expert.

The events will held on the north and the south of the island:

The British Club, Las Palmas

Weds 5 May El Club Inglés 11 am – 1pm

Calle León y Castillo, 274, 35005 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Las Palmas.

NB.  Advance booking required – People wanting to attend should email residency@ageinspain.org  and put “Event Club Ingles” in the subject line

We Are Warriors shop, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria

Thurs 6 May   Warriors Charity Shop, 10am – 2pm

Calle Río Piedra, 2, 35130 Mogán, Las Palmas  (next to Atlantic Clinic and Pharmacy).

NB.  Advance booking required – People wanting to attend should email residency@ageinspain.org  and put “Event Puerto Rico” in the subject line

