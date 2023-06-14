Police officers from the National Police have arrested a 38-year-old man with a history of similar offences, and a 28-year-old woman, on suspicion of drug trafficking in San Bartolomé de Tirajana. The suspects were allegedly involved in the sale of cocaine, carrying out their operations in high-end vehicles at various locations throughout the municipality. During the raids conducted by the officers, 7.7 kilograms of cocaine and €5,550 in cash were seized.
The police investigation confirmed these suspicions and revealed that the suspect’s 28-year-old partner was assisting him daily in the delivery of narcotics, which they carried out on demand using two high-end vehicles.
With the necessary judicial order, the investigators conducted a search at the suspects’ residence, where they discovered 7.7 kilograms of cocaine (equivalent to over 4,000 individually packaged and prepared doses for sale), €5,550 in cash, and two high-end vehicles.
The police operation concluded with the arrest of both individuals as alleged perpetrators of drug trafficking. They were subsequently brought before the competent judicial authority, who ordered the immediate imprisonment of the primary suspect.