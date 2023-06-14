The National Police recently became aware of a 38-year-old man with a criminal record for drug trafficking who was believed to be engaging in the same illicit activities in the vicinity of Playa del Inglés.

The police investigation confirmed these suspicions and revealed that the suspect’s 28-year-old partner was assisting him daily in the delivery of narcotics, which they carried out on demand using two high-end vehicles.

With the necessary judicial order, the investigators conducted a search at the suspects’ residence, where they discovered 7.7 kilograms of cocaine (equivalent to over 4,000 individually packaged and prepared doses for sale), €5,550 in cash, and two high-end vehicles.

The police operation concluded with the arrest of both individuals as alleged perpetrators of drug trafficking. They were subsequently brought before the competent judicial authority, who ordered the immediate imprisonment of the primary suspect.