Sponsored

On Thursday 10 November, between 11.00am and 1.00pm a FREE consultation has been laid on by popular real estate experts Pride Properties, who have gathered together their team, which includes the two property agents behind the company, a trusted architect, a property lawyer and an expert on global accountancy to offer free information and advice for anyone thinking of buying or selling on Gran Canaria.

They have offered to answer any questions you may have regarding the Spanish and Canarian tax system, as well as advice on finding work or starting a business, renting or buying a house, getting married and much more besides.

Follow the Sun is a collective of professionals who will provide an interesting presentation after which you can ask them any questions you might have.

You can fill out their event form to participate, available on the Winter Pride website, and you will then receive a mail with confirmation of your registration and the exact location.

However if you would like to just turn up you are more than welcome to do so at the Abora Catarina Hotel, on Avenida de Tirajana, in the heart of Playa del Inglés

Just some of the subjects they will be touching on include:

Buying or renting a property

Tax Issues

Legal Documents

Starting a Business

Holiday Home Rentals

Even if you are just curious as to what is available, and how to go about living on an island paradise in the sun, Pride Properties are able to offer you a tailor-made full estate agent service with more than 22 years of combined experience here on the island, in various sectors, allowing them to respond not only from their chosen niche in the market, but also with a holistic view of the opportunities and pitfalls for anyone looking to live or work here on Gran Canaria. Their entirely customer-orientated approach is never simply focused on bricks and mortar, and they apply common sense, and a good customer service approach to their business.

As property experts they know how important it is to listen very carefully to what customers say, offering only products that the customer wants; always delivering on promises; with transparency and honesty at the core of their operation, Pride Properties play “the long game” and do all they can to take care of each and every customer.

Knowing that satisfied clients are the very best marketing tool has allowed Pride Properties to very quickly gain a solid reputation, almost exclusively from word of mouth recommendations and by using social networks and new technologies they are able to respond quickly and efficiently to serve your needs.

They not only act as your agent, but collaborate with many other reputable estate agents so that they can find you the perfect property that suits you. They are not in the business of trying to convince you to change your expectation just to fit the properties in their portfolio.

They take Pride in their business and in working with you to achieve your dreams and more.

