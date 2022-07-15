17-19 July, Mogán

Fiestas del Carmen Arguineguín

The main summer festivities for the southwestern municipality of Mogán, “Fiestas del Carmen” in honour of ‘La Virgen del Carmen’, the patron saint of sailors and fishermen concludes this Sunday in Arguineguín.

Saturday, is also the main feast day for the Virgen del Carmen and a local bank holiday in the municipality.

There is a small funfair on Plaza Negra (aka Plaza del Mercadillo) to enjoy.

On Friday, the traditional Bajada de la Rama, “the lowering of the branch” event occurs, usually attended by all and sundry including a thronging mass of swimsuits and squirtguns. (A quirky, youthful street party, based on a pre-christian throwback to the original natives of these islands, praying for their gods to bring them rain after the hot summer months) Expect dancing in the streets and water EVERYWHERE! From Plaza de Pino Seco at 18:00, heading towards the Arguinguín beach.

– Concert by Café Quijano at 22:30 on Plaza del Mercadillo

– DJs Jose Viera, Aitor Cruz and Pablo Suabo at 23:30 “Chiringos de música” on calle Jóse Manuel Santana

– Fireworks at midnight

On Saturday, there is a foam party at 15:30 on Plaza de las Marañuelas.

Later, a religious service in the church at 19:30, followed by a land procession with the image of Our Lady of Carmen to the beach of Las Marañuelas.

– ‘Verbenda de Amanecida’, street party starting at 23:30 with the Armonia show and Start Music on Plaza del Mercadillo

– DJs Sammyto and Dsua “Chiringos de música” street kiosks and music on calle Jóse Manuel Santana from 23:30

On Sunday, the Maritime procession. There is a religious eucharist at the church at 09:00, followed by a pilgrimage promenade to the harbour for the epic Maritime procession to start. From there, boats will depart escorting the main boat carrying the statue of the Virgen to the bay of El Pajar where the offering will be made. The tour will go to Playa de Mogán to meet its counterpart. The procession then heads back to Arguineguin.

A fun weekend to be in the south

Saturday 16 July, Playa de Mogán

Fiestas del Carmen Playa de Mogán

Playa de Mogán will also have celebrations on Saturday, the main festive day in honour of Virgen del Carmen.

There is a church service on Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León at 19:30, followed by a land procession with the image of Virgen del Carmen from the Plaza to the lighthouse, accompanied by the music group ‘Pasión La Aldea.

After the procession the Feria de Gastronomía Marinera, a Seafood Gastromic Fair at the Pier and a street party enlivened by the music group Rio Sol.