The Canary Islands designated “Amber” and not yet on the UK travel “Green List”

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps explained that travellers returning to England from those destinations will not have to comply with a 10-day quarantine but must undergo a PCR test for coronavirus once they have returned, instead both that are required for those coming from territories classified “amber”.

At a press conference, Shapps explained that the classification will be reviewed every three weeks after May 17, the date on which the blanket ban on travelling abroad from the United Kingdom will be lifted.

“Some of our favourite holiday destinations, such as France, Spain and Greece, are not yet included” in the group of countries deemed most favourable for travel, said the minister, who stressed that the periodic reviews of the list will serve to “see how and when it can be expanded.” The British Government has detailed that the entire Spanish territory, including the Balearic and Canary Islands, remains for now in the “amber” category , while in “green” are Australia, Brunei, the Falklands, the Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland , Israel, New Zealand, Portugal, Madeira, the Azores and Singapore.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

“Today marks the first step in our cautious return to international travel, with measures designed above all else to protect public health and ensure we don’t throw away the hard-fought gains we’ve all strived to earn this year.” “This is a new way of doing things, and people should expect travel to be different this summer – with longer checks at the borders, as part of tough measures to prevent new strains of the virus entering the country and putting our fantastic vaccine rollout at risk.”

You can find the full UK Government Press Release Here