Latest Canary Islands regional measures all either on alert level 1 or 2

Posted by | Wed, May 12, 2021 | | 0 |

The Government of the Canary Islands have updated the regional measures in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus following the end of Spain’s National State of Emergency on Sunday May 9, and the suspension to curfews and the perimeter closures , after the Canary Islands Superior Court of Justice (TSJC) refused to ratify two measures adopted by the regional Executive.  Though the Regional Government did announce plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, since Tuesday afternoon there has been open public dialogue suggesting that they may not, and instead will accept that curfews can only be in exceptional circumstances, such as when a State of Emergency is declared.  If that is so, then we may have seen the last of curfew restrictions at night.

Capacity limitations for hospitality and transport, as well as restrictions on the practice of physical or sports activity and the early closure of premises continue to be in force, as confirmed by the President of the Canary Islands Government through social networks today. The masks and maintaining safety distance also remain mandatory.

Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Lanzarote, La Graciosa and El Hierro are all on alert level 2, which means only six people are allowed together in a public or private space. In addition, the closure of establishments dedicated to the hotel and restaurant industries continues to be by 11:00 p.m., with a maximum capacity of 75% on terraces and no more than 50% capacity of the premises indoors.

La Palma, La Gomera and Fuerteventura are at the lowest alert level 1, where gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed and the closure of hotel and restaurant establishments is delayed until 00.00, with a capacity of 100% on terraces and 75% indoors.


