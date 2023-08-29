Members of a large social media group that assists visitors to Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, including passengers affected by the flight disruptions, have expressed a mix of frustrations and concerns throughout the day. Some passengers highlighted that the issues extended beyond a single airline, while others called for media coverage at the airport. Many travellers sympathised with those caught in the chaos, especially during peak vacation season. Some said they had been informed they would now be stranded without options, facing delays until early September.

There were accounts of travellers being directed that they would have to to pay for their own accommodations with a possibility of reimbursement later. Others recalled similar incidents in the past, where travellers were left to cover costs and claim compensation later.

Many passengers were left grappling with flight cancellations and shared their reactions and concerns, questioning the unexpected and widespread cancellation of flights originating from the UK.

Eventually explanations emerged about UK air traffic control experiencing a significant outage, contributing to the chaos. The sudden disruption was attributed to a failure in the air traffic control system, resulting in confusion and distress. Individual members of the 100,000-strong social media group expressed empathy for fellow travellers, especially families with young children, whose vacation plans were shattered and some curiosity arose regarding whether or not entire vacations were being called off or merely delayed due to the flight cancellations.

Speculation emerged about the challenges involved in rescheduling flights during such a busy travel period, while travellers revealed their predicament of being stranded with no compensation due to the exceptional circumstances. The level of disruption was highlighted, with multiple flights grounded and significant inconvenience for passengers and concerns were voiced about the inability to contact airlines with much uncertainty about the next steps. Some members pointed out the potential for the situation to have an emotional impact on children and the disappointment of missed holidays, while others compared current events to past experiences, such as volcanic eruptions that have led to similar flight chaos.

At least one conspiratorial comment tried to link the flight cancellations to a potential new COVID-19 variant, eliciting mixed reactions to the theory ranging from skepticism to concern for the individual’s well-being.

Amid the uncertainty, individuals questioned the reason for canceling entire holidays due to a relatively short delay. Though the logistical challenge of accommodating and reorganizing thousands of stranded passengers was acknowledged passengers recounted stories of flight rescheduling, changes in departure airports, and the ensuing confusion.

One individual expressed disappointment and frustration at the chaotic situation caused by so many holiday cancellations. She said she had been waiting at the airport since 1 PM and was later moved to a bed and breakfast (B&B) to await further information. An email confirming the cancellation was anticipated at 9:30 PM but was received after midnight, leading to feelings of anger due to the vacation plans being cancelled.