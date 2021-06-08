British cargo ship rescues 25 migrants from the Atlantic, 426 km south of Gran Canaria

A Salvamento Maritimo (Maritime Rescue) spokesperson reported to Spanish News Agency, Efe, that the M/V Anvil Point, a 193-meter-long merchant ship, reported last night at 8:35 p.m. that it had located and rescued 25 men from a boat in the Atlantic Ocean, from a position located northwest of the city of Dakhla (Western Sahara).

On first assessment Canary Islands rescue services indicate that the people seem to be in good health.

The M/V Anvil Point had been sailing from Southampton (United Kingdom) to the port of Georgetown, on the island of Saint Helena, according to the most recent route it had declared.

After locating the boat carrying 25 migrants, the Anvil Point changed heading north, towards the port of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, where they are expected at around 5:00 p.m on Tuesday afternoon.