The Policia Local executed a municipal order last Thursday, acting on a file initiated following repeated noise complaints from nearby residents and a neighbouring hotel. Deputy Mayor Alejandro Marichal confirmed the action, stating that the businesses were operating as unauthorised open-air nightclubs.

The Urban Planning and Urban Discipline Department, led by Davinia Ramírez, explained that despite not having the necessary permits, the businesses in question have been organising events on their terraces with high-volume sound systems operating until the early morning hours. This activity has resulted in ongoing disturbances to local residents and hotel guests, some of whom have taken the matter to court.

The issue is not new, and this isn’t the first time that the local council has closed such establishments. Previous instances have reached courtrooms, and the affected businesses now have a limited period to lodge appeals. They can also petition the courts for precautionary measures to try to lift the closure orders.

In response to the situation, at least one of the closed businesses, Bahama, has announced that they will relocate their planned weekend events from their now-closed Meloneras terrace to their secondary location at the Holiday World complex’s Botánico Terraza Club.

The closures highlight an ongoing issue of balancing tourism and nightlife with residential peace and quiet in the region’s most touristed municipality. It remains to be seen how this latest chapter in the ongoing conflict between local businesses and authorities will unfold.

A history of disobedience

The Town Council of San Bartolomé de Tirajana have previously reported the operators of nightclub terraces, in the Meloneras shopping centre, to the Las Palmas Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, back in April 2022, suspected of a “crime of disobedience” having violated a seal on the premises in force for a lack of proper licenses to run as a nightclub.

According to documents submitted by the then councillor of Urban Planning, Samuel Henríquez, the closure of the establishment was ordered in November 2021 due to “lack of the enabling title to carry out discotheque activity with powerful sound players on the terrace, and not having completed the responsible declaration process for the development of the activity”