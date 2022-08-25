It’s the last weekend of August (already!) and the end of the traditional holiday month, which will mean a slow down in some of the summer season tourism traffic, to the enclaves of the south, as local preparations get underway for a new school year to start. Summer weather, as ever, continues on Gran Canaria, with lovely warm daytime temperatures predicted this weekend pretty much around the whole island, with some possibility of a little cloud cover in the capital and in the rugged north, though of course for Las Palmas de Gran Canaria the blue skies are only just getting going as they start to enjoy their later summer season.

This weekend offers multiple options to explore and enjoy Gran Canaria at its finest. It will be gorgeous weather to visit Artenara, the highest altitude village on the island, who are celebrating their festivities in honour of the Virgen de la Cuevita; or perhaps a visit to La Aldea, celebrating their Patron’s Festivities, in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino. Coastal neighbourhood festivities in Playa de Arinaga and Playa Burrero as set to add a maritime theme. Perhaps the most important of all traditional festivities here on the island, the Fiestas del Pino, in honour of Our Lady of the Pines, patron of Gran Canaria, is about to commence in Teror.

There is a Cine+Food festival in Vegueta, the old quarter of the capital. An International Deep Sea Open competition is taking place from Pasito Blanco, between Maspalomas and Arguineguín. The ITF beach tennis tournament will be played by the main beach in Playa del Inglés, just next to ANEXO II, as well as the Maspalomas Open swimming competition with headquarters by the lighthouse. The regular Gran Canaria market is this Saturday in Vecindario and, not forgetting, the multiple weekly markets that the island has to offer.

Check the Canary Guide website for more information about the upcoming events and festivities on Gran Canaria.