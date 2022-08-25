It’s the last weekend of August (already!) and the end of the traditional holiday month, which will mean a slow down in some of the summer season tourism traffic, to the enclaves of the south, as local preparations get underway for a new school year to start. Summer weather, as ever, continues on Gran Canaria, with lovely warm daytime temperatures predicted this weekend pretty much around the whole island, with some possibility of a little cloud cover in the capital and in the rugged north, though of course for Las Palmas de Gran Canaria the blue skies are only just getting going as they start to enjoy their later summer season.
This weekend offers multiple options to explore and enjoy Gran Canaria at its finest. It will be gorgeous weather to visit Artenara, the highest altitude village on the island, who are celebrating their festivities in honour of the Virgen de la Cuevita; or perhaps a visit to La Aldea, celebrating their Patron’s Festivities, in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino. Coastal neighbourhood festivities in Playa de Arinaga and Playa Burrero as set to add a maritime theme. Perhaps the most important of all traditional festivities here on the island, the Fiestas del Pino, in honour of Our Lady of the Pines, patron of Gran Canaria, is about to commence in Teror.
There is a Cine+Food festival in Vegueta, the old quarter of the capital. An International Deep Sea Open competition is taking place from Pasito Blanco, between Maspalomas and Arguineguín. The ITF beach tennis tournament will be played by the main beach in Playa del Inglés, just next to ANEXO II, as well as the Maspalomas Open swimming competition with headquarters by the lighthouse. The regular Gran Canaria market is this Saturday in Vecindario and, not forgetting, the multiple weekly markets that the island has to offer.
Upcoming bank holidays on Gran Canaria:
Monday, August 29 is a local bank holiday in Artenara, Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita.
Thursday, September 8 is a bank holiday on Gran Canaria, Lady of the Pine, the patron saint of Gran Canaria
• 26-28 August, Artenara
• Fiestas La Virgen de la Cuevita 2022
Beautiful Artenara, at 1500m+, is the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria and they are celebrating the ‘Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita’ with festivities coming to an end this weekend with the main events.
Friday 26 August:
21:00 Gran Batalla de Flores, the battle of flowers through the streets of the town, accompanied by the “Banda Isleña” and the Batucada “Samba Isleña”
at 23:30 Verbenda, a street party enlivened by the group “Mekánica Tamarindos” and the performance of “Abián Reyes DJ” on Plaza de San Matías
Saturday 27 August:
at 11:00 Foam Party and a concert with the group “Maldita EGB” in the municipal football field.
at 16:00 Traída de Rama (bringing the branch) from the football field with the “Banda Isleña”
at 17:00 Children’s activities with inflatables and workshops in Parque Timplista José Antonio Ramos.
at 23:00 Verbena, party enlivened by the orchestras “Armonía Show” and “Johnny Maquinaria Band” in the Plaza de San Matías.
Sunday 28 August: Main Feast Day
at 12:00 Ringing of bells announcing the Fiesta in Honour to Our Lady the Virgin of La Cuevita. Next is, a solemn religious function. The folk group will sing the mass “Ibarden”.
at 13:15 Magna procession with the image of the Virgin of La Cuevita, accompanied by authorities, parishioners and the “Aires de La Aldea Municipal Band”.
at 21:00 Ascent of the image of the Virgin of La Cuevita to its Sanctuary.
at 21:30 Drone Show. Seen from the Plazoleta Celestino Gil Cabrera.
at 23:00 Verbena End of Party. Enlivened by the musical group “Grupo Arena” on Plaza de San Matías.
PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES
• 26-28 August, Telde
• Fiestas Patronales Melenara
The seaside neighborhood of Melenara in Telde, are celebrating their annual festivities in honour of the Santo Cura de Ars, Our Lady of Carmen and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the patrons of this coastal district between 19-28 August 2022.
On Friday, there is a “Gran Canaria Neptuno Fashion Show 2022” at 20:00, followed by an after party at 23:00.
On Saturday: A singles and married game on the beach at 16:30. In the evening a DJ and party starting at 21:00.
Firework spectacle at midnight: it is expected that thousands of people will come to the coast to enjoy the great maritime pyrotechnic show. The fireworks will illuminate the sky over Melenara beach just before midnight.
On Sunday, the Maritime-Terrestrial Procession will start at 18:00
• 26-28 August, Agüimes
• Fiestas del Pino 2022 Playa de Arinaga
The neighbourhood of Playa de Arinaga in the municipality of Agüimes is celebrating its most important and traditional festivities, The Pine Festival from 21 August to September 10.
The most popular act of the festivities will be ‘La Vará del Pescao‘, the popular tribute to the seafaring roots of this town which, as ever, will be held again on the last Friday of August. On the 26th, starting at 18:00, the boat from La Vará will arrive at the beach with its 1,000 kilos of fresh sardines which, at the warning sound of the “bucios”, a conch shell that makes a traditional horn sound, the catch will be distributed among the attendees to feed the improvised and mobile barbeque grills located all along the Avenida de Los Pescadores. Neighbours and visitors will taste this simple delicacy between guitars and songs, to honour with their festivities the memory of the men and women of the sea, inhabitants of Playa de Arinaga, who once sold their humble catches as a means of earning a livelihood with which to maintain to their families.
Saturday 27 August: 12th Folkloric festival Argones el Pino at 21:00 at the Plaza.
Sunday 28 August: Children’s play park at the Plaza 16:00-20:00, African music workshops at the pedestrian area at 19:00
• Saturday 27 August, La Aldea
• Fiestas Patronales de San Nicolás de Tolentino 2022
La Aldea de San Nicolás, the westernmost municipality of Gran Canaria, is celebrating their Patron Saint festivities in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino 27 August – 17 September 2022.
It is a very special program after two years of delays, the popular traditional events are celebrated again, such as La Rama, La Romería and the ever popular El Charco.
This Saturday, Pregón, the opening reclamation of the festivities at 20:30 at La Alameda. Tribute concert to Celia Cruz “Celia en la memoria’ at 23:30, followed by a concert by Muelle Viejo.
"The main weekend of festivities is 9-11 September, with cattle fair and Bajada de la Rama on Friday, Romería on the Saturday and El Charco on Sunday.
• 26-28 August, Teror
• Fiestas del Pino 2022
Teror will commence the celebration of the ‘Fiestas del Pino’ this Friday, in Honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino (Our Lady of the Pine), the marian patron of the island of Gran Canaria. The festivities take place between 26 August – 19 September 2022. The pilgrimage offering (September 7) and The Day of the Pine (September 8) are the most important events of the festival.
Thursday 8 September is also a bank holiday on Gran Canaria
On Friday, the inauguration of a traditional Canarian knives exhibition in Casas Consistorial at 18:00. The exhibition is open until 9 September. Opening Hours: Monday to Friday 17:00-20:00 and Saturday and Sunday 11:00-14:00 and 17:00-20:00.
At 21:00 Pregón, the proclamation by the ‘Los Gofiones’ and concert by the ‘Teror Music Band’ at 22:00. Afterwards, the inauguration of the chirinquitos (stalls selling drinks and food) and performances from Los Lola and Kalima Limón at 23:00 on Plaza del Auditorio.
On Saturday, Artisan Craft Fair 09:00-20:00 on Calle Real de la Plaza. International Festival of Art ‘en pie’ (‘on foot)’. Theater, music and humour for the whole family. From 09:00-20:00 on Calle Real de la Plaza. Children, young and old will be able to enjoy magnificent street performances and shows.
On Sunday, Artisan Craft Fair 09:00-15:00 on Calle Real. International Festival of Art ‘on Foot‘. Theater, music and humour for the whole family.
• 27-28 August, Ingenio
• Fiestas San Haragán
Summer festivities at Playa del Burrero this Saturday and Sunday with Fiestas de Haragán with concerts, sports, activities and concerts. This is part of the patron saint festivities in honour of Our Lady of Good Success (devotion to Mary) and San Roque in the neighbourhood of Carrizal, in the municipality of Ingenio.
On Saturday evening Tribute concert to U2 at 22:00 on Avenida Maritima del Burrero, followed by Maldita E.G.B at 22:00
On Sunday morning an aquatic children’s fiesta between 11:00-14:00 on Avenida Maritima del Burrero (beach end). Popular fish barbeque enlivened by music at 13:00.
SPORT EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
• 26-28 August, Maspalomas
•ITF Beachtennis Maspalomas Costa Canaria 2022
Playa del Inglés is busy again this weekend with a beach tennis tournament down beside the main tourist beach in the south. Two ITF Beachtennis World Tour B10 tournaments are to be played just next to ANEXO II,:
Friday August 26: Mixed
Saturday August 27: 1st ITF BT10 doubles tournament (men and women) and Sub 14 RFET doubles (men and women)
Sunday August 28: 2nd ITF BT10 doubles tournament (men and women) and SUB14 doubles (mixed)
• Saturday 27 August, Maspalomas
• Maspalomas Open Water Gran Canaria
It’s going to be even busier with the ‘Maspalomas Open Water Gran Canaria’ swimming competition taking place on Saturday.
This edition of the ‘Open Water Series’ includes the modalities of 1000, 2000 and 7400 meters.
The finish line for all three will be the emblematic Faro de Maspalomas.
The big open water swimming competition is enlivened by music and food trucks.
Three distances, 1,000m crossing starting from the beach in front of the La charca de Maspalomas ( at 12:30) .
The 2,000m crossing from Meloneras beach ( at 11:30 ), and the main event, crossing 7,400m from the beach of El Pajar ( start at 10:30).
• 26-27 August, Pasito Blanco
• 2º Open Internacional Pesca de Altura Gran Canaria
The 2nd International Deep Sea Fishing Open competition Gran Canaria between 25-27 August 2022.
This International Big Game Fishing Open Gran Canaria has its headquarters in the sports harbour Pasito Blanco Marina, in San Bartolomè de Tirajana, hosting the world’s elite, under the motto “Fishing without death”, catch and release. The “Blue Marlin” will be the most coveted trophy (most points) for the 40 or so boats, that will depart at 9:15 from the harbours of Pasito Blanco, Puerto Rico and Mogán on Friday.
CINE+FOOD IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
A gorgeous weekend to visit the old town, Vegueta, in the capital with the 14th edition of Cine+Food happening between 25-28 August 2022. Different spaces and squares in the old town of Vegueta will offer outdoor cinema, gastronomic masterclasses, music, workshops, theater, children’s entertainment, and book presentations, including in the main Plaza de Santa Ana, Plaza del Pilar Nuevo and by the Casa de Colón. Find the best dishes in the restaurants on Calle Mendizábal, la Pelota, Obispo Codina, Armas and Montesdeoca, many of which will offer “Cinema+Food menus” at special prices during these four days.
Restaurants and special offers
Movies at Plaza Santa Ana
Music, markets and workshops
Program calender
AQUA CIRCO IN TELDE
Aqua Circus has arrived once again, until 4 September 2022, in Telde, installed at the shopping centre La Mareta (in front of Leroy Merlin)
Enjoy an adventure at the bottom of the sea with all the family!
From the producers of CirCuba, this great aquatic production is without a doubt the most innovative show of recent years. Set in the world under the sea that, thanks to fascinating staging, magical settings, rhythm and entertainment, this marine adventure transports the spectator to an unreal dimension in which everyone, children and adults, will be able to perceive the illusion of living a fantasy at the bottom of the ocean.
Tickets can be purchased HERE! Tickets from €15 adult and €10 child up to VIP balcony €35 and €30
Shows every day except on Wednesday. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, the show is at 19:30 and on weekends (Fri-Sun) there are two shows at 18:30 and at 21:00
‘El Mundo de Van Gogh’- Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
INFECAR, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, host ‘The World of Van Gogh’ from 20 August to 8 October 2022, a sensory journey into the talent and legacy of the Dutch painter.
Starting on August 20, at Infecar: ‘The World of Van Gogh’, a journey through the artist’s work with technological advances that provide three-dimensionality that takes the viewer into a completely immersive 360º sensory universe.
The visitor will be able to enter the mind of the artist, see the world under his gaze, understand, feel and breathe his unique works of art in a multimedia area in which the surfaces are completely impregnated with colours, from floor to ceiling.
The senses are the true protagonists of this exhibition, where not only the most advanced animation has been used, but also the aromas and an original soundtrack created by the Spanish composer Adrián Berenguer will invite you to discover the Dutch genius in a captivating and unique way.
Until October 8, Pavilion 6 of Infecar becomes a door to the interior of Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most enigmatic and renowned painters in the history of art, in an exhibition that will transport children and adults Mid-nineteenth century.
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 09:00 to 21:00 (last access at 19:30)
Tickets: from €11 to VIP ticket €25 and can be purchased @ vanGogh.es
REGULAR MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
Saturday 27 August, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
Open to the public.
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
On Friday at Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre at 21:30
On Saturday at The Shamrock Bar in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
On Sunday at The Shamrock Bar in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
MULLIGAN’S
Mulligan’s, the lively Gastro Bar in Playa del Inglés. Live music every night, great food and a wide selection of beers.
Open every day from 09:00 to 01:30
Friday and Saturday: The Misfits
Sunday: Hits4Life
