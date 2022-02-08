The arrests occurred following events on December 19, 2021, when the youths were at the back of a shopping centre in Puerto Rico, they reported that they had been attacked while sitting on a bench and a couple had forced them to hand over mobile phones without saying a word, say the Civil Guard in a press release.

Later, they were helped by a Guardia Civil patrol, which verified that the minors had slight contusions all over their bodies, so they were referred to the Arguineguín Health Centre, in Mogán.

Based on these facts, the Guardia Civil initiated an investigation, making inquiries about the time of the events and studying a series of images, and were able to identify the alleged perpetrators of the robbery and aggression, who were also identified by the victims.

For this reason, the Civil Guard carried out a security operation, in coordination with the Policia Local of Mogán, that allowed them to locate and arrest the suspects during the night of February 5, when agents carried out reconnaissance on foot by the park on Avenida Tomás Roca Bosch in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, where the man and woman were arrested for the alleged crime of robbery with violence and intimidation.

The investigation is still open in order to locate the two stolen terminals.