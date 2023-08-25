It’s the last weekend of the traditional holiday month of August, which will mean a slow down to some of the summer-season tourism traffic, in the southern enclaves, as local preparations get underway for a new school year to start. Others in the south are starting to build towards the main winter season, with many older Nordic travellers about to head south for the winter.



The summer weather, as ever, continues on Gran Canaria, with warm, sometimes too warm, daytime temperatures predicted for this weekend pretty much around the whole island, with some liklihood of a little cloud cover up in the capital and on the rugged north coast. It has been a strange summer so far so perhaps best just to take it easy, and adapt your plans as the weather unveils itself.

This weekend offers many options to explore and enjoy Gran Canaria at its very finest. It’s a perfect time to visit Artenara, the highest altitude village on the island, who are celebrating their festivities in honour of the Virgen de la Cuevita; or perhaps a visit out west to La Aldea, celebrating their Patron’s Festivities, in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino. To the the east, the coastal neighbourhoods of Playa de Arinaga and Playa Burrero are set to add a maritime theme to the weekend. And perhaps the most important of all traditional festivities here on the island, the Fiestas del Pino, in honour of Our Lady of the Pines, patron of Gran Canaria, is about to commence in Teror, with several offerings being gathered from around the island ahead of the main pilgramages over coming weeks, marking too the start back to school and the countdowns towards Autumn, Holloween, then winter and the Yule time celebrations at the end of the year.