It’s the last weekend of the traditional holiday month of August, which will mean a slow down to some of the summer-season tourism traffic, in the southern enclaves, as local preparations get underway for a new school year to start. Others in the south are starting to build towards the main winter season, with many older Nordic travellers about to head south for the winter.
The summer weather, as ever, continues on Gran Canaria, with warm, sometimes too warm, daytime temperatures predicted for this weekend pretty much around the whole island, with some liklihood of a little cloud cover up in the capital and on the rugged north coast. It has been a strange summer so far so perhaps best just to take it easy, and adapt your plans as the weather unveils itself.
This weekend offers many options to explore and enjoy Gran Canaria at its very finest. It’s a perfect time to visit Artenara, the highest altitude village on the island, who are celebrating their festivities in honour of the Virgen de la Cuevita; or perhaps a visit out west to La Aldea, celebrating their Patron’s Festivities, in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino. To the the east, the coastal neighbourhoods of Playa de Arinaga and Playa Burrero are set to add a maritime theme to the weekend. And perhaps the most important of all traditional festivities here on the island, the Fiestas del Pino, in honour of Our Lady of the Pines, patron of Gran Canaria, is about to commence in Teror, with several offerings being gathered from around the island ahead of the main pilgramages over coming weeks, marking too the start back to school and the countdowns towards Autumn, Holloween, then winter and the Yule time celebrations at the end of the year.
Upcoming events:
1-30 September • Patron festivities in La Aldea – San Nicolás de Tolentino (main days 9-11 September)
1-2 September • VII Sonidos del viento – Ingenio
3 September • Mango and Summer Avocado Fair in Playa de Mogán
8-30 September • Fiestas Patronales Vega de San Mateo
22–24 September • LPA Beer & Music Festival
29 September-28 October • Masdanza 2023 (7 October Masdanza Dunas)
30 September-1 October • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Ingenio
30 September -1 October • Festival Costa Norte in Moya
6-8 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival in LPA
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 28 August – local bank holiday Artenara
Friday 1 September – local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás
Friday 8 September – Gran Canaria bank holiday, Our Lady of the Pine (Fiestas del Pino)
Monday 11 September – local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás
Thursday 14 September – local bank holiday in Artenara
Thursday 21 September – local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo
Friday 29 September – local bank holiday in Valsequillo
#GranCanariaWeather
It is going to be a warm last weekend of August with temperatures showing highs of over 35º, in the shade, and not really reaching below 30º during the Gran Canaria day time. A welcome dip in temperatures is however predicted to start a new week from Monday.
Friday:
Slightly cloudy or clear, with intervals of low cloud in the early and late hours in low areas of the north, and some intervals of medium and high cloudiness in general, mainly in the afternoon. Calima haze at height. Temperatures with little change, and slight decreases on the southeastern coasts. The maximum daytime temperatures will reach 34 ºC on summits and inland areas facing south and west. Generally light wind from the north, more intense in the extreme west and east during the afternoon. A predominance of the breezes on coasts.
Saturday:
Slightly cloudy or clear, with some intervals of low clouds during the early hours and especially in the last hours of the day in low-lying areas of the north, and some intervals of high cloud during the first half of the day. Calima haze at height. Temperatures seeing few changes, with some slight increases to the nighttime lows and some a slight drop in the daytime highs. The maximum temperatures, in the shade, will still reach 34ºC on the south and west facing areas. Generally light wind from the north, intensifying at the end of the day in in extreme west and east. Breezes all along southern shores.
Sunday:
Slightly cloudy or clear, with some intervals of low clouds in the early and late hours in low-lying areas to the north. Slight Calima haze at height that will tend to dissipate from west to east. Minimum nighttime temperatures descending a touch. Daytime highs, in general, in a slight to moderate decline, but without ruling out some local increases in areas to the south and to the west. Moderate winds from the northeast will intensify throughout the day, with very stronger intervals in inland areas and on the northwest and southeast slopes of the island.
#WeekendTips 25-27 August 2023
TEROR | FIESTA DEL PINO 2023, PATRON SAINT OF GRAN CANARIA | 25 AUGUST - 17 AUGUST
‘Fiestas del Pino’, The Festivities in Honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino (Our Lady of the Pine), the Marian patron of the island of Gran Canaria starts this Friday in Teror and continues until 30 September 2023.
“Probably the biggest and most important of the religious festivals on Gran Canaria, these events essentially mark the end of summertime and celebrate the harvests as well as heralding a change in the winds bringing a more autumnal feel, in particular, to the many northern mountain towns which represent much of the post-colonial, and agricultural history of the island and its traditions.”
As the festival coincides with a long “bridge” weekend this year, Teror expects a greater influx of pilgrims to Teror, with a potential for some 200,000 people to gather in the historic Villa Mariana.
Friday 8 September is a bank holiday on Gran Canaria
THIS WEEKEND:
Friday, 25 August 2023
at 11:00 Exhibition “Teror, Villa of Pilgrims” in Centro de Interpretación Turística de Teror. Inauguration at 11:00.
Paintings” by Felipe Juan and poems by Josefina Cabrera Peña.
Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 09:30-16:30. Until September 23, 2023.
at 21:00 Pregón, a proclamation by the actress Lili Quintana at Plaza del Pino.
Concert by the Teror Music Band.
After the concert, the inauguration of the Chiringuitos del Pino area, with the band Salvapantallas at Plaza del Auditorio.
Saturday, 26 August 2023 – International Street Art Festival ‘En Pie’
[Spanish Language] Theatre, music, and humor for the whole family.
at 11:00 Pet-Friendly space (you can bring your dog). Spectacle ‘Valientes peludos’, by Entropías imposibles (Canarias). Plaza Teresa de Bolívar. From 11:00-14:00 and 17:30-20:30.
at 12:00 Sidral Brass Band (Cataluña) a traveling music and circus show ‘Red Wine Cabaret’. Desde el Boulevard Paseo González Díaz a la Plaza del Pino.
at 13:30 A la Múa (Canarias) concert in Alameda Pío XII
at 18:00 Totó el Payaso (Canarias), presenta “La Circoneta” (circus) on Boulevard Paseo González Díaz.
at 19:00 Xampatito (Galicia) presents “So” (circus and alternative arts) on Calle La Cal
at 20:00 Proyecto Kavauri (Andalucía) presents “Lullaby” (acrobatics). Patio de las Oficinas Municipales.
at 21:00 101 Brass Band (Canarias) presenta “Fogalera” (music) at Plaza de Sintes.
at 22:30 Kevin Carballo (Canarias) tribute to Camilo at Plaza del Auditorio.
at 24:00 Los 600 (Canarias) concert. Plaza de Sintes.
Sunday, 27 August 2023 – International Street Art Festival ‘En Pie’
Theatre, music, and humor for the whole family.
at 11:00 Espacio Pet Friendly. ‘Valientes peludos’, spectacle for Impossible Entropies (Canarias). Plaza Teresa de Bolívar. from 11:00-14:00 and 17:30-20:30.
at 11:00 ‘Sidral Brass’ Band (Cataluña) a traveling music and circus show ‘Red Wine Cabaret . From Paseo González Díaz Boulevard to Plaza del Pino.
at 12:30 Murmuyo (Chile) a traveling show »AMI-Go». From Paseo González Díaz Boulevard to Plaza del Pino.
at 13:30 Arístides Moreno & 101 Brass Band concert «aBRASSong, canciones que aBRASSan». Plaza del Auditorio.
at 17:30 Totó el Payaso (Canarias), presents “La Circoneta” (circus). Boulevard Paseo González Díaz.
at 18:30 Murmuyo (Chile) a travelling show »AMI-Go». From Paseo González Díaz Boulevard to Plaza del Pino.
at 19:30 Cirquezen (Canarias) “Animals” (acrobatics, dance). Patio de las Oficinas Municipales.
at 20:30 Nacho Vilar Producciones – Yllana (Murcia-Madrid) a travelling show «GLUBS» (comedia gestual). from Calle Real to Plaza del Pino
at 21:40 Aarón Gómez (Canarias) and Álex O’Dogherty (Andalucía) humour and music show «Mano a mano”. Plaza de Sintes.
Thursday, 7 September:
Romería-Ofrenda, the main pilgrimage offering with 21 traditional harvest carts. 15:30 From el Castañero Gordo to Plaza Ntra. Sra. del Pino.
at 20:30 Verbena, a street party with DJ Promaster, Grupo Las Ladys group, and D’Music. Plaza de Sintes.
at 00:00 Fireworks spectacle display by Pirotecnia El Pilar, de Benjamín Dávila Sosa. Terrenos Yánez Matos.
Friday, 8 September:
at 12:00 Solemne Eucaristía in Basílica del Pino.
at 13:00 Procession with the image of Lady of the Pine, accompanied by Banda de Música de Teror.
at 21:00 Concert by Víctor Manuel at Plaza de Sintes.
Saturday, 9 September:
10:00-19:00 Artisan craft Fair with around 20 local artists on Plaza del Pino
Sunday, 10 September – Día de las Marías. Fiesta Patronal de la Villa Mariana de Teror.
Eucharist in the church at 08:00/09:30/11:00/12.00
09:00-15:00 Artisan Craft Fair on Calle Real de la Plaza.
at 9:30 Mass broadcast live by TVE-2 from the Basilica del Pino for all of Spain.
at 13:00 Solemn eucharist – Basílica del Pino.
at 14:00 Day time street party with orchestra Star Music and DJ Abián Reyes on Plaza de Sintes.
at 18:30 Santo Rosario y preces de la Novena. Basílica del Pino.
at 19:00 Eucarist del Día de las Marías. Basílica del Pino.
at 20:00 Maria Procession, accompanied by Banda de Música de Teror.
at 20:30 Fireworks display of Día de Las Marías.
Friday 15 September:
at 20:00 ‘Saboreando Teror en El Pino’. A promotional event of the primary sector, with show cooking, tastings, and musical performances on Plaza Teresa de Bolívar.
ARINAGA, AGÜIMES | FIESTAS DEL PINO 2023
Fiestas del Pino, The Pine Festivities will conclude the summer in Arinaga for another year. The main southeastern coastal town on Gran Canaria, where around 10,000 people live, its population increases considerably during these summer months, with the arrival of occasional visitors eager to enjoy the many attractions of this non-touristy idyll.
The influx fo people will once again reach its peak at the end of the summer season, as Playa de Arinaga celebrates the Pine Festivals, its most important and traditional festivities from August 20 to September 10 with an extensive program of recreational, sports, and cultural activities. The festive events also include ‘Una Mar de Encanto’ and ‘Mareas Vivas’, among others.
There is also a lovely little fun fair set up in the area. This is a very popular local fiesta series and it will mean some special traffic and parking restrictions in the area .
ON FRIDAY, 25 AUGUST: THE 27TH VARÁ DEL PESCAO
at 17:30 Music on Avenida de los Pescadores (lifeguard post puesto) by Grupo Tabaiba and El Viejo Cafetín
at 18:00 Vará del Pescao. Avenida de los Pescadores.
The popular tribute to the town’s seafaring roots. The La Vará boat will arrive at 18:00 on the access ramp to the sea located on Avda de los Pescadores with a 1,000 kilos of fresh sardines that, with the warning sound of the bucios, will be distributed among the attendees to feed the improvised grills located along the Avenida de Los Pescadores. Neighbours and visitors will taste this simple delicacy between guitars and songs, to honour the memory of the men and women of the sea, those inhabitants of Playa de Arinaga who once sold their humble catch as a means to earn a livelihood to take care of their families.
at 19:00 Romería Marinera, maritime pilgrimage offering. The seafaring pilgrimage between Risco Verde and Los Barquillos
at 21:00 festive music route of the band Isleña. (From Risco Verde).
at 22:00 Verbena, a festive street party at Plaza de Arinaga enlivened by Star Music, Línea dj and Grupo Arena
at 23:00 Aquatic fireworks spectacle display by the pier, Muelle de Arinaga.
at 23:15 Music on Avenida de los Pescadores by Yeray Socorro and Dj Antonio Boada
Upcoming events
1-2 September: The 27th Festival “Un mar de encanto” in Soco Negro
9 September: Festival “Mareas Vivas”on Avenida de Los Pescadores
ARTENARA | FIESTAS DE LA VIRGEN DE LA CUEVITA | UNTIL 27 AUGUST
The beautiful mountain village of Artenara, at 1500m+ the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria, celebrate their ‘Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita’ between 14-27 August 2023. The Virgen de la Cuevita is the patron saint of folk groups and cyclists on Gran Canaria.
Monday 28 August is a local bank holiday for Artenara
Highlights:
Friday 25 August:
at 21:00 Flower battle through the streets of the village with Banda Isleña and Samba Isleña.
at 23:00 a street party with Leyenda Joven and Acuarela.
On Saturday:
at 11:00 the big foam party on the football field, aquatic festival, and concert by ‘Cuenta Atrás’.
at 16:00 from the football field, “Traída de la Rama” lively procession with Banda Isleña.
at 17:00 in the park, children’s workshops, and bouncy castles.
at 23:00 at the Plaza, a street party with Armonia show and Grupo Arena.
On Sunday, The Feast Day of Santa María de la Cuevita.
at 11:30 official reception of the town hall
at 19:00 The 3rd edition of the musical spectacle ‘Artenara al Pie del Cielo’ a folkloric homage to the Virgen de La Cuevita – Plaza de San Matias
at 21:00 on Plaza de San Matias, the soprano, Maite Medina Díaz will sing Ave María.
at 21:15 a Drone spectacle will light up the sky.
at 21:30 the image of the Virgen will be taken to her sanctuary and end of fiestas party with Grupo Arena.
FIESTAS DE MELENARA | 19-27 AUGUST
The seaside neighborhood of Melenara in Telde, are celebrating their annual festivities in honour of the Santo Cura de Ars, Our Lady of Carmen and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the patrons of this coastal district between 19-27 August 2023.
Big weekend
Friday 25 August:
the coastal town will enter its “big” weekend of festivities.
at 18:30 Clown Zapito and children’s activities
at 19:30 the “Ladies of Melenara” fashion show will take place, and at around
21:00 Sala hifi (well-practiced karaoke) of the married women of the neighbourhood, where homage will be paid to Dolores Cruz Socorro and Antonia Cruz Calixto.
at 00:00 music by DJ Octavio Ojeda
Saturday, August 26:
at 16:30 the day will begin with the sack race and traditional games
at 21:00 DJ Octavio Ojeda DJ
at 23:00 Verbena, a lively party on the beach with the Mambo group
at 00:00 the music will stop for 45 minutes to give way to the traditional fireworks show spectacle. it is expected that thousands of people will come to the coast to enjoy the great maritime pyrotechnic show. Music will continue after the display.
Sunday 27 August:
at 18:00 maritime-terrestrial procession
at 20:45 trophies
at 21:00 end of fiesta with comedian Jaime Marrero.
EL BURRERO, INGENIO | FIESTAS DE HARAGÁN | 26-27 AUGUST
Summer festivities at the little coastal enclave of Playa del Burrero this Saturday and Sunday with the Fiestas de Haragán with concerts and activities. This is part of the patron saint festivities in honour of Our Lady of Good Success (devotion to Mary) and San Roque in the eastern neighbourhood of Carrizal, in the municipality of Ingenio.
On Saturday evening on Avenida Maritima del Burrero (at the top of dique sur), a concert by “Escuela de Calor” followed by “Charcojondo” at 00:00
On Sunday morning an children’s aquatic fiesta between 12:00-15:00 on Avenida Maritima del Burrero (beach end). Popular fish-barbeque enlivened by music at 13:00.
LA ALDEA | PATRON FESTIVITIES SAN NICOLÁS DE TOLENTINO | 1-30 SEPTEMBER
The western-most town of La Aldea de San Nicolás celebrates their Patron Saint’s festivities in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino between 1-30 September 2023. There are also events taking place during the month of August.
Some of the season’s most popular and anticipated events include El Charco, the Romería pilgrimage, the Bajada de La Rama, the livestock fair, and the El Charco Music Festival. The main days of festivities are 9-11 September and Monday, 11 September is also a local bank holiday in the municipality.
This Saturday:
at 20:30 Pregón, the opening proclamation of the festivities on Plaza La Alameda
at 23:30 Verbena, a lively street party with Orquestra Melody and Ritmo Bakano at Plaza La Alameda.
MOGAN MALL | VYAS BROTHERS - 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF FUND GRUBE | SATURDAY 26 AUGUST
Bollywood Rocks in the Mogan Mall this Saturday, 26 August. After traveling halfway around the world, the Vyas Brothers arrive at #MOGANMALL with a show that will make you dance in the purest Bollywood style. 🎤🕺🏽
On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of leading Canarian perfumes and beauty chain Fund Grube, the brothers, a singer and DJ, will light up the centre for you for a rather unique evening ✨
Do not miss it! At 20:00 in the central square of the shopping centre.
TELDE | 47 RALLYE CIUDAD DE TELDE |25-26 AUGUST *** POSTPONED TO 16 SEPTEMBER
The (now postponed) 47th edition of the Ciudad de Telde Rally was supposed to take place this weekend between 26-27 August 2023 with a participation of 73 registered contestants including the Champion of Spain, Pepe López, this test from Telde scoring for the championships of the Canary Islands and Las Palmas de Asfalto, with a road book that for this new edition is made up of a traditional 3X3 through the mythical sections of Caserones – La Atalaya of 10.3 km, Cueva Grande – Los Marteles of 10.6 km. and Cazadores – Los Picos of 10.3 km.
An alert for maximum temperatures and risk of forest fires has forced to the postponment of the 47th edition of the Ciudad de Telde Rally, due to force majeure.
PASITO BLANCO, SBT | OPEN INTERNACIONAL DE PESCA DE ALTURA GRAN CANARIA | 24-26 AUGUST
The 3rd Gran Canaria Deep Sea Fishing International Open will be held between 24-26 August 2023, organized by the Pasito Blanco Puerto Deportivo Yacht Club with the support of Gran Canaria Turismo. This is all about sports fishing.
Friday, August 25:
From 09:15 to 17:30 -> 1st day of fishing.
From 18:00 to 20:00 -> Children’s Angling Contest in La Punta.
Saturday, August 26:
From 09:15 to 17:30 -> 2nd day of fishing.
at 21:00 Awards Ceremony – Cocktail Party and Closing Party at La Punta Yacht Club.
AGRICULTURAL MARKET OF VECINDARIO
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market, Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
