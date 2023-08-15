Of these passengers, 2,167,557 journeys were on international flights, marking a 4.8% increase from July 2022. Additionally, 1,894,409 travelled on domestic routes, which is a 5.4% increase from the same month last year. These figures were provided in a press release by airport management.

During July, a total of 37,432 aircraft movements were recorded in the Canary Islands, indicating a 5.1% increase compared to the data from 2022. Furthermore, the transportation of cargo amounted to 2,503 tons, an 8.4% increase when compared to the same month of the previous year.

Among the individual airports, Gran Canaria Airport had the highest number of passenger journeys in the Canary Islands for this seventh month of the year, recording a total of 1,139,338 passengers. This reflects a 6.7% increase in comparison to the same month in the previous year.

Following Gran Canaria, Tenerife Sur Airport came next with 948,893 passengers (7.9% increase); César Manrique-Lanzarote Airport with 735,477 passengers (5.8% increase); Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de La Laguna Airport with 575,643 passengers (5.4% increase); Fuerteventura Airport with 521,450 passengers (-0.9%); La Palma Airport with 124,364 passengers (-8.5%); El Hierro Airport with 31,027 passengers (11.5% increase); and La Gomera Airport with 11,824 passengers (4.3% increase).

Passenger Statistics for January to July

For the cumulative data from January to July, Canary Islands airports registered a total of 27,541,757 passenger journeys. This indicates a substantial 15.8% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Out of this accumulated total, 27,261,519 journeys were on commercial flights. Among them, 16,059,987 were on international flights, a 16.2% increase compared to 2022, while 11,201,532 journeys were on domestic flights, indicating a 15.1% increase compared to the previous year.

In terms of aircraft movements, inbound and outbound, 247,931 were recorded up until July, reflecting a 9.2% increase compared to 2022. Cargo transportation has reached 17,438 tons so far this year, which is a 4.8% decrease compared to the January to July period of 2022.

Spain-wide Passenger Figures

Across all of Spain’s airports managed by AENA, a total of 159.2 million passenger journeys were recorded between January and July of 2023. This marks a 20.6% increase compared to the figures from 2022 and a 1.2% increase compared to 2019.

Within the same period, there were 1,372,980 aircraft movements, representing a 9.5% increase compared to 2022. Cargo transportation amounted to 594,323 tons, showcasing a 3.6% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

For the month of July alone, AENA’s airports achieved a historical passenger journeys record of 29,762,051, which is a 10% increase from July 2022 and a 1.2% increase from 2019, the year before the pandemic-induced disruptions.

In July, AENA managed 242,222 aircraft movements, marking a 5.1% increase from 2022, and transported 86,779 tons of cargo, indicating an 8.6% increase from the previous year.

Out of the total passenger journeys in July, 29,700,963 were on commercial flights. Of these, 20,420,217 traveled on international flights, representing an 11.9% increase from July 2022. Additionally, 9,280,746 passengers were on domestic flights, reflecting a 6% increase from the previous year.

Notable Airports in Spain

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers served in July, with 5,543,088 passengers. This signifies a 10.3% growth compared to July of the previous year, but is still 6.8% less than July 2019.

Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport followed with 4,936,852 passenger journeys (11.4% increase compared to 2022), and Palma de Mallorca Airport with 4,378,210 (5.9% increase). Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport saw 2,432,411 (17.8% increase), Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport had 1,713,090 (12.7% increase), Ibiza Airport reported 1,435,352 passengers (6.8% increase), Gran Canaria Airport had 1,139,338 passengers (6.7% increase), and Valencia Airport had 1,035,611 (17.8% increase).

Operational Movements and Cargo

Regarding operational movements, the Madrid-Barajas Airport led with 34,468 movements (6.3% increase) in July, followed by El Prat with 30,648 flights (8.4% increase), and Palma de Mallorca with 29,906 flights (2.5% increase). Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport recorded 17,320 flights (12% increase), Gran Canaria Airport had 10,593 movements (7.1% increase), and Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport had 10,584 landings and take-offs (8.2% increase).

In terms of cargo, Madrid-Barajas Airport also led the way with 52,042 tons, marking a 15.6% increase compared to the same month in 2022. Following this, El Prat Airport reported 13,454 tons (-7.4%), Zaragoza Airport had 8,719 tons (13.7% increase), and Vitoria Airport had 5,957 tons (-4.1%).