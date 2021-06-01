US military’s African Lion exercises will not be happening in Western Sahara

Africa Lion is the name of the largest military exercises carried out by the Pentagon annually on the African continent. This year the deployment is scheduled to take place between June 7 and 18 alongside Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, with 7,800 soldiers participating from nine countries, added to which will be 67 combat and support aircraft, as well as two naval components. Within the Alawite Kingdom, several locations have been selected, including Kenitra air base, in the north of the country, Tantan and Guerir Labouhi, in the south, both located north of the Western Sahara border, according to Africom.

Decision taken before Trump’s recognition

“The US and Moroccan military commanders considered numerous locations and worked very closely to try to choose the best ones in order to ensure the success of African Lion 2021,” Azari told Spanish language daily La Provincia. “In the end they opted for the sites proposed at the beginning of the planning process in the summer of 2020” . Or what is the same, the places to carry out the trainings were decided before Donald Trump recognised the Moroccan sovereignty of Western Sahara in December 2020, a position that clashes with the United Nations resolutions and the majority consensus of the international community. African Lion 2020 ended up being canceled due to the pandemic.

“The locations have not changed over time, they have remained the same,” emphasised the spokeswoman. “Those sites were chosen based on one criterion: to ensure that the largest military training exercise in Africa continues to strengthen the security alliance between the United States and Morocco, as well as our relationship with other participating nations, as we work together to ensure regional stability”. Azari maintains that in addition to the places mentioned, the exercises will also be held in the vicinity of Agadir and in two maritime locations, but in no case will they enter Western Sahara.

Spain will not participate

The issue has acquired special relevance after ‘El País’ published that Spain refused to participate this year in the African manoeuvres organised by the Pentagon, in which it has previously taken part. The Defence Ministry are likely to have used budgetary reasons, although according to government sources cited by the Madrid newspaper the underlying reason would have been the supposed inclusion of Western Sahara among the proposed training camps.

Africom did not want to discuss the Spanish decision, but they pointed out that it is far from exceptional. “We know that they will not participate. It is not entirely unusual. When planning begins with many participating allies and countries, it is common for some to go off the hook for different reasons, sometimes for internal reasons that we do not know about” Azari said.