The Canary Guide Canary Islands’ Day Weekend Tips 28-30 May 2021
This is The Canary Guide Weekend Tips for events and leisure on Gran Canaria this 28-30 May 2021. An important weekend with Canary Islands Day being celebrated this Sunday. This year, for obvious reasons, the festivities are very low key but there are still few events and things to do and explore around Gran Canaria. On Thursday it was announced that Gran Canaria moves down to Alert Level 1. It is good to remember to keep on keeping it real and help keep the Island safe and ready for when the tourists start to return, with any luck, in the very near future.
On the 30th of May 1983 The Canary Islands officially became an National Autonomous Region of Spain when The Regional Parliament of The Canary Islands sat for the first time. The day has been marked ever since, by all 88 municipal town halls, on all the islands, in each of the two provinces that make up the archipelago, as the official day of celebration of all things Canarian.
-
28-30 May, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
The Canary Museum
This has got to be the perfect weekend to visit The Canary Museum. Founded in 1879, in the capital, the Museo Canario is located in the historic old quarter, the district of Vegueta, close to the cathedral and the Plaza de Santa Ana, which form part of the old town origins of the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Walking through its exhibition rooms, is little like climbing into a time machine and going back through the centuries. This week the museum celebrates 141 years since its first opening.
The permanent exhibition on display is dedicated to the Aboriginal native population of Gran Canaria, the Canarios. The archeological collection is made up of material remains belonging to the prehistoric and historic populations of Gran Canaria. The collection includes some items from other islands around the Canarian Archipelago. You can also find natural science, collections of vertebrate, entomological, malacology and rocks & minerals.
(Gruesome) Fun fact: The Museo Canario are thought to have the largest collection of native Canarian skulls in the world!
Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 20:00. On Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from 10:00 to 14:00.
28-30 May, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
El Mercado Sostenible – The Market Puerto Rico
There is a sustainable market to explore and enjoy over this weekend at The Market Puerto Rico .
Ecological organic agriculture, natural cosmetics, sustainable fashion, artisans, renewable energies, etc. as well as yoga classes, talks and workshops. Every day from 12:00 to 20:00.
If you are interested in attending the yoga classes, remember to sign up via the email address for the classes and bring your own mat. The email to sign up on Saturday is hola@mujercanal.com and for Sunday it’s info@ayurvedayyoga.com
Sunday, 30 May, San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Canarian Day Farmers’ market
San Bartolomé de Tirajana celebrate Canarian Day with a special edition of the Agricultural Market called “Taste to tradition”. “Sabor a tradición” market, from 08:00 to 14:00. This time with a little bit of more of a festive character to commemorate the day with exhibitions of crafts and traditional sports.
Traditionally, the agricultural market takes place on Sundays, every two weeks, in the Plaza de Timanfaya, where farmers and producers offer fresh local produce. Continuing the calendar, the next market is celebrated on May 30, Canary Islands Day.
28-30 May, Gáldar
The 1st edition of ‘Gáldar in Flower’
This is the last weekend you can go to enjoy this first edition of “Gáldar en Flor” a floral exhibition that started from May 13. Gáldar in Flower features flowers and plants exhibited through the main street of this ancient pre-hispanic Gran Canarian Royal Capital, showing off a broad range of beauty and colours, centred along the emblematic old street of Calle Capitán Quesada.
The exhibition is a reinvention of a traditional event held in December to celebrate “Flower Week” and aims to respond to the requests from local neighbours and visitors who would like to see the main street shine on more occasions just like it does in December, when it is filled with flowers and plants among the compositions prepared for the event that encourage seasonal shopping and visits to this old enclave on the north of the island. The local town council have taken advantage of the arrival of spring and the month of May, which is the month of flowers, to offer this new exhibition under the name “Gáldar en Flor”
29 & 30 May, Gran Canaria
Canariona, Musica de Norte a Sur
“Canariano, Music from North to South”. Enjoy the music from the most emblematic corners of our island on Saturday and from the roof of the CAAM ( Atlantic Centre of Modern Art ) on Sunday.
You can see the concerts on Saturday, May 29 at 11:30 p.m. on TV Canaria and on May 30 on www.canariona.com from 7:00 p.m. or on the Cabildo de Gran Canaria Youtube channel
30 May, La Aldea de San Nicolas
Dia de Canarias
Canary Islands Day celebrations in La Aldea de San Nicolás take place in the surroundings of La Alameda from 10:00 to 14:00 with a series of events, complying with all security measures sanitary. There will be an exhibition of crafts and children’s workshops on a Canarian theme (painting, educational games and making aboriginal ornaments). During the morning the living museums of the Community Development Cultural Project will also open to the public, with the collaboration of the students of the PFAE of Local Tourism Promotion.
After an institutional act, there will be the delivery of trophies to the winners of the petanque and Canarian ball tournaments held this week; and to close the day, there will be a performance by the Parranda Los Turroneros, accompanied by the voices of Iván Quintana, Carla Vega and José Santana, who will delight the public with traditional Canarian songs.
The council invites residents and visitors to wear the typical Canarian costume and thus celebrate this important day for the Autonomous Community and for the entire municipality.