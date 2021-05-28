The Canary Guide Canary Islands’ Day Weekend Tips 28-30 May 2021

28-30 May, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

The Canary Museum

This has got to be the perfect weekend to visit The Canary Museum. Founded in 1879, in the capital, the Museo Canario is located in the historic old quarter, the district of Vegueta, close to the cathedral and the Plaza de Santa Ana, which form part of the old town origins of the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Walking through its exhibition rooms, is little like climbing into a time machine and going back through the centuries. This week the museum celebrates 141 years since its first opening.

The permanent exhibition on display is dedicated to the Aboriginal native population of Gran Canaria, the Canarios. The archeological collection is made up of material remains belonging to the prehistoric and historic populations of Gran Canaria. The collection includes some items from other islands around the Canarian Archipelago. You can also find natural science, collections of vertebrate, entomological, malacology and rocks & minerals.

(Gruesome) Fun fact: The Museo Canario are thought to have the largest collection of native Canarian skulls in the world!

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 20:00. On Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from 10:00 to 14:00.