Autumn is here, and it is the start of the apple harvest, as the fall equinox arrives this weekend. The weather predictions are promising some cloud cover and possibly even a little rain, mostly in the evenings/nightime at the summits and to the north, but best just to wait and see as Gran Canaria weather is usually fantastic particularly on the south of the island. There is so much going on this weekend, there is little bit of something for everyone.
There is a wide range of events this weekend from Patron Saints’ festivities and pilgrimages, to (a special mention for) the 45th Traida de Gofio in Agüimes as well as various types of music festivals. The commonwealth of North of Gran Canaria is celebrating World Tourism Day in Valleseco who celebrate their famous Apple festivities (some great local cider to be tried!). Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is busy with bodyboarding and a running competition whilst Classic cars are out and about in the beautiful mountain market town of Teror.
Upcoming events:
29 September-28 October • Masdanza 2023 (7 October – Masdanza from the Dunas viewpoint in Maspalomas)
30 September • Collectables Fair of Vegueta, LPA
30 September-1 October • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Ingenio
30 September -1 October • Festival Costa Norte in Moya
29 September – 1 October • The Long Walk 2023
6-8 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival in LPA
9-12 November • WOMAD Festival in LPA
9-12 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
Upcoming bank holidays:
Thursday 21 September – local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo
Friday 29 September – local bank holiday in Valsequillo
Thursday 12 October – Public Holiday in Spain, Día de la Hispanidad
Tuesday 24 October – local bank holiday in Santa Lucía, Festividad de San Rafael
Wednesday 1 November – Public Holiday in Spain – Todos los Santos, All Saints’ Day
Friday 17 November – local bank holiday in Telde – Festividad de San Gregorio Taumaturgo
In general, a lovely autumn weekend ahead, not too cold and not too hot. The south of the island will see highs of 28-29º Celcius in the shade and with little or no cloud cover. The summit and northern parts will be more likely to see some prominent cloud cover, especially in the evenings and at night, and even some rain showers as the weekend progresses. A gorgeous start for Autumn.
Friday: In the north, cloudy intervals in general, which will increase during the early morning and late hours, with a low probability of weak and occasional rain. Elsewhere, a little cloudy. Temperatures without changes or slightly rising. Moderate northeast winds with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes. On summits, light winds predominantly from the northeast, increasing slightly by the end of the day.
Saturday: In the north, cloudy intervals, with a predominance of cloudy skies and a probability of weak and occasional rain in the early morning, especially in the midlands. In the rest, a little cloudy, except for intervals on the southern slopes. Temperatures with few changes, with slight increases in minimum temperatures in interior areas. Moderate winds from the northeast, with strong intervals in the afternoon on the southeast slopes and extreme west.
Sunday: Cloudy intervals in general, with a predominance of cloudy skies in the north of the mountainous islands during the early morning and late hours. Temperatures unchanged or slightly decreasing.
#WeekendTips 22-24 September 2023
ROMERÍAS, PILGRIMAGE OFFERINGS ON GRAN CANARIA ON SATURDAY 23 SEPTEMBER
TEMISAS, AGÜIMES | FIESTAS DE SAN MIGUEL | 16-29 SEPTEMBER
The festivities in honour of San Miguel Arcángel, patron saint of the highest population centre in the municipality of Agüimes. It will be the last of the summer celebrations organised this year in the different neighbourhoods and will mark, once again, the end of the summer period in the midlands of Agüimes, coinciding with the remission of the heat and a drop in temperatures typical of this season of the year.
Saturday 23 September:
at 19:00 a Romería pilgrimage offering from the cemetery to the main plaza, followed by a lively street party until the wee small hours of the night, in the park.
“Temisas is a small rural hamlet, surrounded by fields and terraces full of Canarian palm trees and lined with ancient olive groves. Famous for the oldest olive press in the Canary Islands and, thanks to the very low levels of light pollution, an astronomical observatory.”
ARTENARA | FIESTAS EN HONOR AL SANTO CRISTO DE ACUSA | 13-23 SEPTEMBER
Artenara, the highest altitude village on the island, at 1600m, and also one of the oldest, are celebrating their annual festivities between 13 & 23 September, Fiestas en Honor al Santo Cristo de Acusa, Festivities in Honour of the Holy Christ of Acusa.
Saturday 23 September, Romería, the Pilgrimage from the Parroquia Apóstol San Matías towards the Church, Iglesia de Ntra. Sra. de la Candelaria.
VALSEQUILLO | FIESTAS Y FERIA DE SAN MIGUEL | 15 SEPTEMBER – 8 OCTOBER
Valsequillo de Gran Canaria are celebrating their Patron Saint ‘Festivities and Fair of San Miguel Arcángel.
Saturday 23 September:
at 18:00 Romería pilgrimage offering
at 22:30 Noche Canaria at Plaza Tifaritti and at 00:00 Verbena, a lively street party with music
at 00:00 Verbena, a lively street party with music by La Tribu, Armonía Show and DJ Promaster.
EL SEQUERO, SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA | FIESTAS DE LA SANTÍSIMA CRUZ | 18-24 September
The small little neighbourhood of El Sequero (above Tunte) is celebrating their patron saint festivities of The Holy Cross and this Saturday, the Romería pilgrimage offering at 19:30
AGÚIMES | TRAÍDA DEL GOFIO - FIESTAS DEL ROSARIO
The Traída del Gofio is the focus of this weekend’s program of the Rosario festivities in the municipality of Agüimes celebrated between 15 September – 9 October 2023.
Gofio will once again be the main protagonist of the Rosario festivities in Agüimes. This weekend the 46th edition of the popular Traída del Gofio y el Agua is celebrated, an act of tribute to the agricultural tradition of this municipality that will once again bring together residents on the route that connects the historic centre of the town with the beginning from the Guayadeque road, where the old Lolita and Ananías mills are located.
Dressed in traditional Canarian clothing, accompanied by the music band, and in an atmosphere of healthy celebration, the popular procession will emulate the path that the local people once took, when they went to look for the ingredients for gofio that was made with millo from their own harvest. The big difference with the past, when the custom was a food necessity of the first order, is that now the festive context is used to commit the prank of sprinkling gofio left and right, without leaving anyone untouched, although the organisation requests the collaboration of the neighbors to not throw gofio at the law enforcement officers, at the spectators who watch the parade from outside or in the eyes of the other participants.
“The Bringing of the Gofio” will begin at 19:00 on Saturday. At the end, Plaza del Rosario will host the main festival of the holiday weekend, with performances by Star Music, DJ Promaster and La Mekánica by Tamarindos.
A special public transport operation will be enabled both for taxis and buses from the Global company, lines 11, 22 and 34
On Sunday, September 24:
Plaza del Rosario will host two main activities. In the morning, starting at 12:00, there will be a children’s play park. In the afternoon, starting at 17:00, the Tropical Salsa dance party will be held, with workshops and exhibitions of salsa, bachata and kizomba, among other activities.
DÍA MUNDIAL DEL TURISMO - THE WORLD TOURISM DAY CELEBRATIONS IN VALLESECO
World Tourism Day is commemorated on September 27. Many places have chosen to celebrate it during this weekend.
This year, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) proposes the following motto: “Green tourism and investments”, highlighting the need for greater investments focused on people, the planet and prosperity, which is why it suggests that it is time for new and innovative solutions and not only traditional investments that promote and support economic growth and productivity.
ON SUNDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER IN VALLESECO
This Sunday, you have an appointment in the recreational area of La Laguna de Valleseco with the celebration of Tourism Day. From 10:00 to 14:00, the municipalities of the Northern Commonwealth will promote their tourist resources. In addition, there will be a livestock fair, horse races, children’s activities, and music.
The Gran Canaria Tourist Board will continue collaborating with the Mancomunidad del Norte de Gran Canaria (Agaete, Artenara, Arucas, Firgas, Gáldar, La Aldea, Moya, Guía, Tejeda, Teror, Valleseco) in the organisation of the “World Tourism Day” event, which is celebrating its seventh edition.
SANTA BRÍGIDA| ATALAYA BLUES FESTIVAL | 23 SEPTEMBER
The 3rd edition of ‘Atalaya Blues Festival’ this Saturday at Plaza de Mariquita Benitez “La Partera” in Atalaya, municipality of Santa Brígida.
The neighbourhood of La Atalaya de Santa Brígida, considered by its own merits as the island cradle of blues, will experience intense cultural activity this Saturday with the celebration of the III Atalaya Blues Festival, where live music will be the common thread of a day for all public and free entry.
Blues has been present at La Atalaya, both at La Traída del Barro (Festival of Regional Tourist Interest), and in the regular programming of the legendary Casa Cueva Juansito bochinche, also known as ‘El Bodegón del Blues’, programming live music from 2009 to present.
A total of seven great blues bands will take the stage located in the Plaza de Mariquita Benítez ‘La Partera’ (next to the La Atalaya Health Center): Baton Rouge Dixieland, The Moon Rockers, The Blues Hunters, Betty& The Bluestomps, Route 66 GC, Joe Stolle & Pål Bjurbeck, and Big MamaMontse & Los Gumbo Blues Band.
From 12:00 to 22:30 the concerts will be held simultaneously with the celebration of activities and a market, including a Locero Workshop for the little ones and a Pottery Exhibition, highlighting the rich cultural and historical legacy of the neighborhood.
To complete the day, there will be Bochinche de Restauración, Vaneta de Cerveza Artesanal, the delicious Talayera pastries from Arantxa, and even a sample of local gofio from Molino de San Pedro, all accompanied by the eternal music of rhythm and blues.
At 13:00, the Baton Rouge Dixieland parade, a quintet of wind and percussion instruments, will be in charge of welcoming the Festival, with all its swing and blues rhythms and melodies in the pure style of the original jazz of New Orleans.
The festival’s lineup offers, at 14:00, a live performance by The Moon Rockers (Gran Canaria), full of hillBilly blues boogie and rockabilly.
at 13:30 Blues Hunters, a quartet from the south of the island made up of German and Canarian musicians, led by Oliver Sieler.
at 17:00 The young band Betty & The Bluestomps led by Beatriz Díaz on vocals and Diego de La Guardia on guitar, will perform rhythm and blues classics.
18:30 Greta Martín and the Canarian-Venezuelan band Ruta 66 GC, with their fusion of the best blues from Chicago and Memphis.
20:00 From Berlin, Joe Stolle and the Norwegian Pål Bjurbeck, accompanied by the Madrid-born César Rubio on bass and the Canarian Freddy Sánchez on drums.
The night will close with Big Mama Montse , a pioneer of the genre in Spain and president of the Barcelona Blues Society, who has participated in educational projects for the dissemination of blues and has received numerous awards. This year she also celebrates 35 years of professional career in the blues.
Big Mama Montse will sing accompanied by the Gumbo Blues Band , one of the most active references of Canarian rhythm and blues, led by musicians Alberto Gulias and Reinaldo Rivero , promoters and directors of the Festival.
ARUCAS | THE WORLD BEER FESTIVAL | 22-23 SEPTEMBER
The third edition of The World beer festival “Festival Cervezas del Mundo 2023” in the historic centre of Arucas this Friday and Saturday. Varieties of beer, gastronomy, leisure areas, dj music and concerts.
On Friday:
From 19:00 The restaurants in the area will offer a special dish that can be tasted at the tables that will be distributed in the historic centre of Arucas, as well as a special offer of different beers and typologies. Some establishments will have live acoustic performances during the afternoon on Calle León y Castillo.
On Saturday:
Gastronomic offer in the establishments of the historic centre, with the offer of special dishes and the most varieties of beers that can be tasted in the different restaurants and leisure shops.
at 12:00 concert by Red Beard at Plaza del a Constitución.
at 17:30 DJ session with AKE
at 19:00 concert by La Clave
at 21:00 Concert by Deep Riders
at 22:30 DJ session with AKE
ARUCAS | ARUCAS Y EL MAR | 19-30 SEPTEMBER
“Arucas and the Ocean” is a Festival on the coast of Arucas, to value the natural and marine resources that the coastline offers, to conserve and protect the marine environment, and to promote knowledge of the coastal values and marine areas of the municipality.
On Saturday: Enjoy a wide range of recreational and sports activities from 10:00 to 12:00 and the day will continue on “The Ritmos del Mar Concert Avenue” with 3 concerts distributed between Puertillo and the Los Charcones pool in the afternoon, which promises to be very lively with concerts by: Javier Escoz at 17:00, Apolo at 18:30 and Guillermo Segura at 20:00.
On Sunday: A very full day in which the “Arucas and the Sea 2023 Fair” will take place from 08:00 with the surf and BodyBoard contest and exhibition at Playa Bocabarranco, Chi Kung classes in Puertillo, cleaning of the coast with the help of several groups at different points, diving baptism and seabed cleaning on Puertillo beach, an information stand, children’s workshops, a photography exhibition, a tricycle circuit, book signing, catering tasting SALITRE, music and Papahuevos walk, swimming across the coast of Arucas and the day will close at 14:00 with the concert of “El Último que Cierre”.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | LPA BEER & MUSIC FESTIVAL |22-24 SEPTEMBER | *** TICKET EVENT ***
The 10th anniversary of the LPA Beer & Music Festival in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is between 22-24 September 2023 in Parque Litoral El Rincón.
Food trucks and on Saturday and Sunday a children’s area.
This is a ticketed event and you can buy tickets HERE. There are one-day tickets as well as a 3-day combo. Friday night is 18+ only
On Friday: Doors open at 19:00
– Mujercitas
– Christina Rosenvinge, Gira 30º “Que me parta un rayo”
– EL DROGAS, Gira 40º Barricada
– Burning
– DeloKos
On Saturday: Doors opens at 12:00
– Ni 1 Pelo de Tonto
– Kilian Viera
– El Vega Life
– Aseres
– Tabaiba
– La Sra. Tomasa
– Santo Machango
– Las K-Narias
On Sunday: Doors opens at 12:00
– Winner of the band contest
– Arístides Moreno + 101 brassband
– Los Lola
– Los Coquillos, Gira 30 años “Borracho hasta el amanecer”.
– Los Salvapantallas
On Saturday and Sunday, there will also be a lot of activities for children in the area especially for them. Open both days from 13:00-20:00.
VALLESECO | FESTIVITIES OF OUR LADY OF THE INCARNATION AND APPLE FESTIVAL | 22 SEPTEMBER - 15 OCTOBER
Valleseco, the municipality of Gran Canaria most famous for its apples and cider, celebrates the festival of La Encarnación and La Manzana, a celebration of the municipality, its people and its customs.
On the first Sunday of October, this year on October 1, the other great celebration of the municipality takes place in honour of Our Lady of the Incarnation. It is also the Apple Festival in which the neighbours come on pilgrimage with their carts from all the neighbourhoods dressed in their typical costumes to offer the Virgin the products of the land on the Saturday before the main day.
“In 2011, this festival was declared a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest by the Government of the Canary Islands, hence, a list of activities has been devised to promote this municipality of the island’s medians every year.”
The apple is the quintessential symbol of Valleseco. The French or Canadian pippin stands out for its quality and peculiar sweet and sour flavour. It was introduced back in 1858 by the then-mayor, who decided to recover the vacant lands of the municipality with fruit trees. Currently, the Valleseco apple serves as the basis for the production of Gran Valle Cider. In addition, it gives its name to a festival, that of the Apple, in which, among other events, a massive pilgrimage is celebrated on the eve of the main feast day; a craft fair in which various artisans from the municipality exhibit and show their work to the public, ranging from carpenters, ceramists, leather and stone craftsmen, basket makers to weavers, traditional costume tailor or woodcarver; a competition of dishes made with apples and tastings of cider and other products related to this fruit. Among the events that have the most tradition within these festivals due to their prestige and wide participation, is the Abenechara Folkloric Meeting, which brings together Canarian groups from all the islands and from outside the archipelago.
Highlights this weekend:
On Saturday:
at 12:00 Raising the flag and official opening of the festivities
On Sunday:
World Tourism Day festivities in the North of Gran Canaria. Organized by the Commonwealth of the North of Gran Canaria, held in the Área Recreativa de La Laguna from 10:00.
at 10:15 Livestock Show.
at 10:30 Children’s workshops.
at 10:45 Live Canarian music.
at 11:30 Ceremony of awards to different companies for their work.
at 12:00 Presentation of recognitions of the Northern Commonwealth Gran Canaria.
at 12:30 Horse race
Events still to come: Main weekend
Friday 29 de septiembre: The XXV Festival Folclórico de la AF Abenechara in the Plaza Municipal at 20:30.
Saturday 30 September: Eucharist at 18:30, followed by Romería, a pilgrimage offering
at 21:30 Zumba exhibition in the Plaza municipal at 22:30 Verbena, a lively street party with the orchestras: Furia Joven, Star Music and DJ Promaster. at 00:00 Fireworks spectacle display
Sunday 1 October: at 10:00 Artisan Craft Stalls in the Plaza Municipal. at 12:00 Religious Function in Honour of Our Lady of the Incarnation, followed by a procession through the streets. at 14:00 Popular Food: “Fabada” in the Plaza Municipal. Price: €3 in favour of the local Civil Protection group. at 15:00 Concert in the Plaza Municipal: Maldita EGB and Karma. at 16:00 Children’s Fiesta with bouncy castles in the surrounding area of Plaza Municipal. at 20:00 Night of humour with Maestro Florido and Omayra Cazorla in the Plaza Municipal.
SAN MATEO | PATRON FESTIVITIES APOSTLE SAINT MATTHEW | UNTIL 30 SEPTEMBER
The lovely mountain market town of Vega de San Mateo celebrate their patronal festivities in honour of the Apostle Saint Matthew between 8 – 30 September 2023. The weekend is always an awesome time to visit San Mateo as the traditional weekend market takes place from Friday to Sunday. Only a short stroll away from the market is the beautiful church and the cobbled streets surrounding it, all decorated for the festivities.
“Local Global bus is always a good road trip option. From Playa de Mogán and Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria area, you can take the fast bus 91 to San Telmo station in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and then change to 303 to San Mateo (same bus station). If there is a good connection it will take just over 2 hours to get to San Mateo and at the same time enjoy some amazing views along the way. Otherwise it as about an hour by car from the south”
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 22 September:
at 18:30 concert by the municipal band at the church.
at 20:00 performance by ‘Vives Impro’ an impro humour act at Alameda de Santa Ana
at 21:30 concert by La Clabe at Alameda de Santa Ana
Sunday 24 September:
at 19:00 “Flower battle ” (yes, literally a flower battle) with banda Archipiélago
at 20:30 tribute concert to Cold Play at Plaza de la Solidaridad.
SARDINA DE GÁLDAR | FIESTAS MARINERAS 2023 | UNTIL 1 OCTOBER
The Seafaring festivities in the coastal neighbourhood of Sardina de Gáldar in honour of San Telmo and the Virgen del Carmen.
Highlights:
On Friday:
at 21:00 Latin Night on Avenida Antonio Rosas
On Saturday:
at 18:oo ‘Bajada de La Rama’, lowering the branch procession starts from Calle Granadilla de Abona accompanied by Vitamina Band going through streets of the neighbourghood until arriving at the beach.
at 00:00 Firework spectacle display on the beach
at 00:30 lively street party on Avenida Antonio Rosas with music by Arena and a DJ.
On Sunday: The main Feast Day
at 11:00 religious service in the Ermita de San Telma, followed by a procession with the images accompanied by Vitaminda Band. On the arrival at the pier, the traditional embarkment of the saints by the bay.
TELDE | LA UNIÓN MARKET | SATURDAY 23 SEPTEMBER
This Saturday, the 1st Artisan Craft Market is held in the Casino La Unión of Telde. Starting at 11:00 until 19:00 you can find crafts, fashion, and gastronomy… a wide variety of artisan products, where you can find details to give as a gift or to treat yourself. There will also be a Christmas workshop, where you will learn to make decorations for the upcoming holidays…
A perfect opportunity to explore the beautiful area of San Juan and take a walk in the historic neighbourhoods of San Francisco and San Gregorio.
MERCADO AGRÍCOLA DE VECINDARIO
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the biweekly little farmers’ and Artisan Market of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria. The market is held in the urban park of Puerto Rico, just in front of the entrance to Angry Birds Activity Park from 08:30 to 14:30. This is a small and compact little market and offers something extra to see and do, every other Sunday.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | LPA CITY RACE | 23-24 SEPTEMBER
This race will see participants running through the historic setting of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Sunday and the surroundings of University of Tafira on Saturday. A competition for orienteering fans, making their way the route with maps. Two races in which runners from Ukraine, Estonia, Norway, the United Kingdom and Spanish (mainland and The Canary Islands) will participate. Categories for school age, female, males, couples, few others as well as families.
On Saturday, from 10.30 the test will take place in the surroundings of the ULPGC Campus in Tafira.
Mixed middle-distance race. Approximately 30-45 minutes of running.
On Sunday, the runners will have an urban route in the heart of the city, in the Vegueta and Triana area. The start is at Plaza de Santa Ana
A Long Urban Race + Women’s Race. Approximately 45-70 minutes of running. It will be run with updated maps, on unbreakable and waterproof paper, with electronic clip and live results through a digital platform.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | ETB GRAN CANARIA PRO 2023 - BODYBOARDING | 21-24 SEPTEMBER
ETB Gran Canaria Pro 2023, where the elite of European Bodyboarding meets in La Cícer on Las Canteras Beach, with the participation of 140 riders from all over the world.
The second edition of the ETB GRAN CANARIA PRO, an international competition at the highest level belonging to the European Tour of Bodyboarding. The best competitors from all over the world will compete in the water to compete for the title in the Men, Women, Junior and Dropknee categories. Competition days are from Friday to Sunday.
XVIII CLÁSICA VILLA DE TEROR | 23 SEPTEMBER
Teror will host on Saturday, the 18th edition of the Villa de Teror Classic Vehicle, a test that will count towards the XVII Gran Canaria Classic Cup 2023. The automobile sporting event organized by the ‘Cuatro Latas de Gran Canaria’ sports club, FEVA club nº 348, with the collaboration of the Teror City Council, will take place in a single day between 10:00 and 17:00.
At 10:00, the vehicles located in Plaza del Pino will depart to tackle the 183 km completely linear path. After the first thirteen sections with a total of 118 km, there will be a stop in Artenara for lunch, leaving 45 km. for the return divided into six sections to arrive back in Teror at 17:00 and later present the trophies to the winners and their different categories.
The level of difficulty will be low, as will the mileage of each of the sections.