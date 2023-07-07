

The 27th edition of the theatre, dance and music Festival in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria between 6-22 July 2023.

In this edition, 24 companies, three of them international, 17 national and four local, to which the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra will join. During the festival there are a wide range of extraordinary free outdoor performances and concerts.

Performances in the Plaza de Santa Ana, Plaza de Stagno, the Portal of the Cathedral, and the streets of Vegueta are totally free and with free access until full capacity is reached.

For others, you will have to purchase a ticket. Adult – €8 and under 12 yrs – €3. Tickets can be purchased through the official website of the Festival, the theater itself and entradascanarias.com

This is what’s happening this coming weekend: free entry

FRIDAY 7 JULY • PLAZA STAGNO

at 20:00 -> Electric 28, “Full House”, duration 50 min.

Four animals that live together in the same community live apart from each other until an unexpected event makes them see the similarities that unite them. Full House is a show of physical theater and live music that raises, through a contemporary fable, the issue of coexistence approached from the diversity of cultures and the need to share. In this diverse world, it is possible that those neighbors who seem strange to each other are much more alike than you can imagine, whoever they are and wherever they come from. Eléctrico 28 is a collective of Catalan and Austrian artists who work their shows with the aim of transforming public space. Natural and street settings give rise to theatrical forms that open the doors to many different ways of seeing and living life. Humor and love are the main engines of his creations.

FRIDAY 7 JULY • PLAZA STAGNO

at 21:00 -> D’click, “Latas”, duration ∼55 min.

A balance between the animal and the human, a dance between the useless and the beautiful. Three characters build and destroy the present with no other objective than to defy boredom. They know each other so much that they don’t need to talk. They inhabit a world in which something happened, but we don’t know what. They look inside cans for a little of that, which when shared is multiplied. Latas is an invitation to play indifferent to any thought. A moment of shared happiness, with one foot in this world, and the other in a timeless land.

The D’click company is a circus theater company that mixes various circus languages ​​such as acrobatics and the Chinese pole, with a clearly theatrical dramaturgy full of imagination, poetics, gestures, and a great sense of humor.

FRIDAY 7 JULY • PLAZA DE SANTA ANA

at 22:00 -> Theater Tol, “Pedaleando hacia el cielo”, duration 40 min.

Pedaling towards the sky is an urban theater show designed for a large audience. The first part takes place on land where elevated platforms transport the characters in a dreamlike dream of love and light. The meeting of lovers reaches its culmination when love takes them to heaven. As in a fairy tale, the characters fly towards their desires, pedaling in the sky, while a large circular aerial giant screen shows a beautiful video with highly suggestive images. A visual poem with choreography and an urban opera with live lyrical singing. A show that offers hope and light.

Theater TOL was created in 1998 in Antwerp (Belgium) by Charlotte Seuntjens, its artistic director. The company bases its creations on visual theater and images, drama, dance, music and video. Specialized in large-format aerial theater and also in street theater, she enjoys great versatility to create for specific places. The company has performed throughout Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica, among others.

SATURDAY 8 JULY • STREETS OF VEGUETA

at 12:00 and at 18:00 -> Inc. Anna Confetti, “A la fresca”, duration 60 min.

Route: Guiniguada Theater – Calle La Pelota – Calle Mendizábal – Calle Los Balcones – Plaza Pilar Nuevo

Three characters that will be very familiar and a giant chair come out to get some fresh air. Everyday and at the same time surreal scenes have the ability to generate very funny images with few words. A la fresca is inspired by the grandmothers who went out on summer nights (and still do in some towns) to get some fresh air and discuss the anecdotes of the day, where any daily event could become a great story.

The Cia. Anna Confetti has been causing smiles for more than 37 years with her street and hall shows. She performs comic and poetic shows for all audiences, expressing herself with the language of the circus, clowns and gestural theater.

SATURDAY 8 JULY • ARCADE OF THE CATHEDRAL

at 19:00 and at 20:00 -> Lazuz Company, “Baktana”, duration 30 min.

Baktana is a window on the meeting, far from being obvious, of two men. One, a juggler and obsessed with his world of flying objects, communicates by manipulating his masses. The other, an acrobat, expresses himself through movement. From misunderstandings to questions, his curiosity leads them to a silent encounter from which arises the desire to go toward each other.

Lazuz is a French-Swedish contemporary circus company founded by Itamar Glucksmann and Ron Beeri. In their work, the artists push contemporary circus art to new techniques and artistic achievements.