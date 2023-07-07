The main festivities for the Virgen del Carmen start this weekend, celebrating the patron saint of sailors and fisher’ folk, which will see fiestas in many areas of Gran Canaria, and in Spain. La Isleta in the capital and Arguineguín are some of the nicest to attend. The feast day of Virgen del Carmen is 16 July.
This weekend offers plenty of excellent events to explore and enjoy, including ‘Canarias Jazz y Mas’ with concerts by the Faro de Maspalomas, theatre, dance and music Festival in Las Palmas. There are also big festivities taking place in Gáldar and Teror. The very best windsurfers in the world in Pozo Izquierdo with the PWA tour Gran Canaria as well as rally up in the north of the island.
Upcoming events:
15 July • Fiestas Mayores in Gáldar – Traditional romería, pilgrimage
14-16 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2023
16-23 July • Maspalomas International Trumpet Festival
29 July – 15 August • Fiestas de San Lorenzo
29 July • Festival Latino in Teror
25 August – 17 September • Fiesta del Pino
22 – 24 September • LPA Beer & Music Festival
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 25 July – local bank holiday in Gáldar and San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Friday 4 August – local bank holiday in Agaete
Tuesday 15 August – public holiday in Spain – The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin
Wednesday 16 August – local bank holiday in Firgas, Santa María de Guía, Valsequillo
Thursday 24 August – local bank holiday San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Monday 28 August – local bank holiday Artenara
What a “hot” start for the summer month of July. Summer continues on Gran Canaria with suitable temperatures for the season. The weather forecast predicts a few degrees drop in the temperatures for the weekend but rises again next week, starting on Monday. Highs of 29º Celcius in the shade and lows never really dropping below 24º.
#WeekendTips 7-9 July 2023
ARGUINEGUÍN | FIESTAS DEL CARMEN | 7-16 JULY 🐚⚓️
The main summer festivities for the southwestern municipality of Mogán, “Fiestas del Carmen” in honour of ‘La Virgen del Carmen’, the patron saint of sailors and fishermen are celebrated between 7-16 July 2023.
The festivities are distributed in various spaces around the fishing town. One that can only be accessed by adults, on Calle Juan Manuel Santana, where the music bars will be located. The others, for all audiences, are mainly in Plaza del Mercadillo, Plaza de Las Marañuelas and Plaza Pérez Galdós, which will host galas, festivals, concerts and children’s activities.
The Fiestas del Carmen program includes a wide variety of religious, traditional, cultural and festive events for everyone. Children’s activities, traditional games, concerts, even the now traditional “lowering of the branch” a ritual offering dating back to pre-christian conquest, and of course the main “Romería” pilgrimage processions; all topped off by the annual highlight of maritime processions between Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán.
ON FRIDAY:
at 19:00, the fourth edition of the Antoñito Segura Memorial in the Plaza del Mercadillo, which will feature the participation of the Los Mala Vida party, made up of Segura’s family and friends, and other soloists from the municipality.
at 22:00 Tribute concert to Selena at Plaza del mercadillo, followed by a festival with DJ Promaster and Star Music.
at 23:30 80s’ and 90s’ themed party with DJ Cholo and Promaster in the beach bar area, Calle José Manuel Santana.
ON SATURDAY:
at 10:00 Canarian podenco, dog breed exhibition in Carpa Plaza Pérez Galdós (next to the church)
at 18:30 🐚 Romería, one of the events that attracts a lot of residents and visitors, the pilgrimage offering to the Virgen del Carmen. This year, with the participation of twenty-three carts, accompanied by groups and partying from the island.
at 19:00 the Romero Mass will begin, after which the image of the patron saint will be taken out to the portico of the temple to receive the offerings. The event will be broadcast live by Radio Televisión Mogán, as well as on its YouTube and Facebook profiles.
at 23:30 Verbena, a street party at Plaza del mercadillo
at 23:30 Night with DJ’s Nichel B and Jose Viera at Calle José Manuel Santana
ON SUNDAY:
at 14:00 Foam Party at Plaza del mercadillo
at 21:00 Summer movie night ‘ Coco’ Plaza del mercadillo
upcoming events:
Saturday 15 July mass and land procession at 19:00 The sailors will guide the image to Las Marañuelas beach, where the Thanksgiving act and supplications with Rosario Cantado will take place.
Sunday, 16 July: The Feast Day of Virgen del Carmen. Eucharist at 09:00, followed by the maritime procession to Playa de Mogán and back.
CANARIAS JAZZ & MÁS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL | 7-9 JULY
The 32nd edition of the Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival is taking place in all of the Canary Islands between 30 June – 23 July 2023.
Both concerts by the Maspalomas Lighthouse are free to attend but with limited seating capacity.
This weekend:
• On Friday 7 July at 20:30 by the Faro de Maspalomas lighthouse
Mo Van Der Does ‘Motet’ /Richard Bona & Alfredo Rodriguez feat. Michael Olivera
• On Saturday 8 July at 20:30 by the Faro de Maspalomas lighthouse.
Second Brain/ Kutu
• On Sunday 9 July Fábrica La Isleta in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria at 20.30
Jose Ángel Vera Quintet *** Ticket event
LA ISLETA, LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS DEL CARMER | 6-30 JULY
The old quarter for the fishermen of La Isleta, situated on a small peninsula in the capital, celebrates Fiestas del Carmen between 6-30 July with an extensive program that will include more than thirty acts and events for all audiences.
Rosarío de la Aurora procession every morning from this Saturday, until the Feast Day.
On Friday, the presentation of the candidates for the reign of the Fiestas will take place in the El Muelle Shopping Centre at 19:00
On Saturday: early in the morning at 05:00, Rosarío de la Aurora procession. Route: Benartemi, Umiaga, Malfí, Fontanales, Benecharo, Tauro, Tabaibal, Anzofé, Andamana, Vacaguaré, Umiaga and back to Benartemi.
at 21:00 ‘La Noche Canaria’ Calle Benartemi, next to the Parish of Nuestra Señora de El Carmen.
On Sunday: early in the morning at 05:00, Rosarío de la Aurora procession. Route: Benartemi, Umiaga, Malfú, Palmar, Roque Nublo, Trafalgar, Angostura, Arauz, Osorio, Tamarán, Umiaga and back to Benartemi.
at 11:00 children’s games on Plaza Ferret, known as ‘El Parquillo’.
“Virgen del Carmen festivities will also mean traffic restrictions and road closures in the area.”
upcoming event:
Saturday 15 July: On the eve, ‘Diana Floreada’ with the Charanga Archipiélago will take place at 08:00. That same day, La Trova will perform on the Benartemi stage at 21:30. The Great fireworks at 00:00, that announces the festivity and with the subsequent retreat, a procession with the Island Band and the papaguevos.
Sunday July 16: the Feast of Our Lady of Carmen, the long-awaited Aurora, the dawn Procession will take place. Thousands of people are expected to participate and will start at 04:30 on Calle Benartemi and will tour the main streets of the neighbourhood.
Saturday 22 July: Romería, the famous ‘Marinera’ Pilgrimage and the Offering. It will begin at 17:00 with the traditional concentration of baskets and pilgrims on the El Sebadal esplanade so that, one hour later, the route will start and end in Benartemi. At 22:00, there will be the ‘Rama Canaria’ with the Banda Isleña. The route is from Calle Benartemi and will culminate in Plaza Manuel Becerra, where a Canarian festival with the ‘Banda Orchestra Larga’ will be held at 23:30.
Sunday 23 July: at 12:00, the Parroquia del Carmen will host a concert by the Municipal Symphonic Band of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. At 18:00 it will be time for the Maritime Procession that will end with the boarding the image at 19:30.
Friday 28 July: Drag Queen Gala at 21:00 at Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra.
Saturday 29 July: The Great End of the Fiesta at 21:00, a parade with the Agaete Band that will entertain the public with their joy through a route that will start from Benartemi and end in Plaza Manuel Becerra, where , starting at 22:00, there will be concerts by the Leyenda Joven Orchestra and La Mekánica by Tamarindos, in addition to the session by DJ Nichel B.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | TEMUDAS, THEATRE, DANCE AND MUSIC FESTIVAL | 6-22 JULY
The 27th edition of the theatre, dance and music Festival in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria between 6-22 July 2023.
In this edition, 24 companies, three of them international, 17 national and four local, to which the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra will join. During the festival there are a wide range of extraordinary free outdoor performances and concerts.
Performances in the Plaza de Santa Ana, Plaza de Stagno, the Portal of the Cathedral, and the streets of Vegueta are totally free and with free access until full capacity is reached.
For others, you will have to purchase a ticket. Adult – €8 and under 12 yrs – €3. Tickets can be purchased through the official website of the Festival, the theater itself and entradascanarias.com
This is what’s happening this coming weekend: free entry
FRIDAY 7 JULY • PLAZA STAGNO
at 20:00 -> Electric 28, “Full House”, duration 50 min.
Four animals that live together in the same community live apart from each other until an unexpected event makes them see the similarities that unite them. Full House is a show of physical theater and live music that raises, through a contemporary fable, the issue of coexistence approached from the diversity of cultures and the need to share. In this diverse world, it is possible that those neighbors who seem strange to each other are much more alike than you can imagine, whoever they are and wherever they come from.
Eléctrico 28 is a collective of Catalan and Austrian artists who work their shows with the aim of transforming public space. Natural and street settings give rise to theatrical forms that open the doors to many different ways of seeing and living life. Humor and love are the main engines of his creations.
FRIDAY 7 JULY • PLAZA STAGNO
at 21:00 -> D’click, “Latas”, duration ∼55 min.
A balance between the animal and the human, a dance between the useless and the beautiful. Three characters build and destroy the present with no other objective than to defy boredom. They know each other so much that they don’t need to talk. They inhabit a world in which something happened, but we don’t know what. They look inside cans for a little of that, which when shared is multiplied. Latas is an invitation to play indifferent to any thought. A moment of shared happiness, with one foot in this world, and the other in a timeless land.
The D’click company is a circus theater company that mixes various circus languages such as acrobatics and the Chinese pole, with a clearly theatrical dramaturgy full of imagination, poetics, gestures, and a great sense of humor.
FRIDAY 7 JULY • PLAZA DE SANTA ANA
at 22:00 -> Theater Tol, “Pedaleando hacia el cielo”, duration 40 min.
Pedaling towards the sky is an urban theater show designed for a large audience. The first part takes place on land where elevated platforms transport the characters in a dreamlike dream of love and light. The meeting of lovers reaches its culmination when love takes them to heaven. As in a fairy tale, the characters fly towards their desires, pedaling in the sky, while a large circular aerial giant screen shows a beautiful video with highly suggestive images. A visual poem with choreography and an urban opera with live lyrical singing. A show that offers hope and light.
Theater TOL was created in 1998 in Antwerp (Belgium) by Charlotte Seuntjens, its artistic director. The company bases its creations on visual theater and images, drama, dance, music and video. Specialized in large-format aerial theater and also in street theater, she enjoys great versatility to create for specific places. The company has performed throughout Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica, among others.
SATURDAY 8 JULY • STREETS OF VEGUETA
at 12:00 and at 18:00 -> Inc. Anna Confetti, “A la fresca”, duration 60 min.
Route: Guiniguada Theater – Calle La Pelota – Calle Mendizábal – Calle Los Balcones – Plaza Pilar Nuevo
Three characters that will be very familiar and a giant chair come out to get some fresh air. Everyday and at the same time surreal scenes have the ability to generate very funny images with few words. A la fresca is inspired by the grandmothers who went out on summer nights (and still do in some towns) to get some fresh air and discuss the anecdotes of the day, where any daily event could become a great story.
The Cia. Anna Confetti has been causing smiles for more than 37 years with her street and hall shows. She performs comic and poetic shows for all audiences, expressing herself with the language of the circus, clowns and gestural theater.
SATURDAY 8 JULY • ARCADE OF THE CATHEDRAL
at 19:00 and at 20:00 -> Lazuz Company, “Baktana”, duration 30 min.
Baktana is a window on the meeting, far from being obvious, of two men. One, a juggler and obsessed with his world of flying objects, communicates by manipulating his masses. The other, an acrobat, expresses himself through movement. From misunderstandings to questions, his curiosity leads them to a silent encounter from which arises the desire to go toward each other.
Lazuz is a French-Swedish contemporary circus company founded by Itamar Glucksmann and Ron Beeri. In their work, the artists push contemporary circus art to new techniques and artistic achievements.
ATALAYA IN SANTA BRÍGIDA | 30º TRAIDA DEL BARRO - FIESTAS DE SAN PEDRO | UNTIL 9 JULY
The neighbourhood of Atalya (meaning watchtower in English) in the municipality of Santa Brígida are celebrating their main festivities of San Pedro until this Sunday.
The most famous and popular event is the Clay/mud Festival, the “Traida del barro”, literally ‘bringing of the mud/clay’, celebrating this year their 30th edition which will take place on Saturday. A celebration that pays tribute to the neighborhood’s pottery past and a unique tradition in Gran Canaria
Highlights:
On Saturday:
at 12:00 Batucada ‘Rumble Manía’
at 13:00 Cuban rhythms with ‘Son Del Caney’
at 14_30 Son X3 with Edultma Aragón
and the 30th Traída del Barro starts
at 14:30 La ‘Charanguita’ will take the first steps through the neighbourhood and at 16:00 Banda ‘La Isleña’ starts the parade to take people to the field where the mud party will take place. (A mud field where trucks will blast water on it). Return at 17:30
On Sunday:
at 10:00 the work begins to build up the “Fire Tree’ by artisans which will be burned at 21:00
from 11:00 Artisan Craft Market
at 17:00 Traditional games
GÁLDAR | FIESTAS MAYORES | UNTIL 28 JULY
Gáldar are celebrating their main fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiesta de Santiago de los Caballeros, honouring St James of the Knights.
This edition will be the first to be celebrated with the Temple of Santiago declared as a Diocesan Shrine. As part of the 541st festivities, there is a popular Tradicional Romería Ofrenda al Señor Santiago de los Caballeros de Gáldar on the 15 July.
“The former town of Agáldar, the seat of several social and political institutions, was the main settlement of the territory of the island before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century. Because the leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar was tacitly acknowledged as the Pre-Hispanic capital and as the birthplace and the court of the governing dynasty of the island, who capitulated to the Spanish following the conversion of their King.”
Highlights:
On Friday:
The La Quinta Cultural Venue will host on Friday, starting at 20:30, Pregón, the Proclamation of the festivities, which is given by the journalist María Josefa Monzón García (local and an ‘InfonorteDigital’ journalist). After the reading, there will be a great concert ‘Cantos isleños’ by the Las Palmas Symphony Orchestra with the soloists Manuel Estupiñán, Patricia Muñoz, Pedro Manuel Afonso, Alba Pérez and Benito Cabrera.
On Saturday:
Fiestas Mayores de Santiago chooses this Saturday, starting at 21:00 at the La Quinta Cultural Venue to Bentejuí and Guayarmina and its Court of Tenesoyas (twelve candidates for Guayarmina and three for Bentejuí) in an event that will be presented by Kiko Barroso and Victorio Pérez and that will feature the performance of the singer Rosa López, winner of the first edition of Operación Triunfo.
Later, at 22:30 in the Plaza de Santiago there will be a concert with popular groups ‘Los Lola’ and ‘Aseres’.
TEJEDA SWIMMING POOL | SUMMER 2023
The swimming pool in the extraordinary and beautiful little village of Tejeda will open again for the summer season this Friday 7 July and is open all summer. The pool is located up in the mountains with some awesome views and is the highest public pool on the island after Artenara pool, which will open on the 10th of July to the public. With hot summer days ahead, it’s important to know all the best places to cool down.☀️⛱
The pool is open from Monday to Friday 12:00-20:00 and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00-20:00.
Come to Tejeda to take a dip! Normal entry €4. Sunbeds and sunbrellas rental €1.80 each
AGÜIMES | KM.0 FAIR GRAN CANARIA | 8-9 JULY
A new edition of Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria will take place this Saturday and Sunday and this time the fair takes place, for the first time, under the great dome of the Agüimes Fairgrounds in Cruce de Arinaga, with an area of 3,500 m2.
This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name). This edition takes place in Agüimes, one of the host municipalities for these fairs, which also include venues in Telde, Moya, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Ingenio. Local produce from across the island.
The fair is open on both days from 09:00-14:00
cider, cheese, bread, wine, ice-cream, honey, preserves, cookies, artisan beer, sugar cane and much more …
LA ALDEA MARKET | 8 JULY
On Saturday, a new edition of the monthly La Aldea de San Nicolás municipal market “Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complemento” with local produce, artisans, and music. The island’s westernmost village-market is held in the open commercial area, offering a day full of activities.
From 09:00 to 14:00, neighbours and visitors will be able to enjoy all the craft and accessory stalls that participate in the village market every first Saturday of the month.
The day will also count, starting at 11:00 with children’s entertainment for the little ones and 11:30 performance by the music group ‘Guaguancó¡
ARUCAS MARKET | SATURDAY, 8 JULY
Every fortnight, one of the main Gran Canaria markets (other in Vecindario) will take place in the facilities of Cabildo’s Experimental Agricultural Farm, located just off the exit to Arucas from the GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. Click here to the map location.
Enjoy a market day with the best producers on the island, (farmers and ranchers) who market their products directly to the consumer, with the aim of lowering the costs.
From 09:00-13:30.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ will be held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
9º RALLYE COMARCA NORTE DE GRAN CANARIA | 7-8 JULY
The 9th Comarca Norte Gran Canaria Rally, the fifth round of the BP Las Palmas Championship and its different promotional trophies will take place this Friday and Saturday under the organization of the CD. Azuatil.
This year Moya will have the verifications, departure and final arrival of the test. And in Arucas, the regrouping plus the service area or work park, between each of the sections of the route.
On Friday: Verifications in Parque Pico Lomito at 15:30, ceremonial start at 20:00 on Calle Miguel Hernández.
On Saturday: all the scheduled timed sections will be held, starting at 08:00 and will conclude at around 20:30, with the delivery of trophies in Plaza Tomás Morales in Moya.
The 2023 roadmap, with nine specials in total (four different ones to recognise) has been redesigned and is made up of the following timed sections:
– TC 1, 4 and 7 “Santa María de Guía” (10.72 km), between Casas de Aguilar and La Josefa de Moya.
– TC 2, 5 and 8 “Gáldar – Desguace and CAT Horacio” (10.7 km), between Monte Pavón and Montaña Alta by Lomo El Palo and Caideros.
– TC 3 and 6 “Azuaje” (6.8 km), on the Los Dragos road to Buen Lugar through Azuaje.
– TC 9 “Villa de Moya” (4.77 km), on the Los Dragos road to Vínculo de Solís in Moya.
“When there is a rally going on it also means road closures during the sections”
POZO IZQUIERDO | PWA WINDSURFING CHAMPIONSHIP | 1-9 JULY
The PWA World Windsurfing Championship, the most radical event in this sport has been celebrated at Pozo Izquierdo beach again. The best windsurfers in the world got together on Gran Canaria to compete in this epic place for windsurfing. This Friday, is the closing day of the competition with the participation of more than 150 PWA World Tour Windsurfing athletes from various parts of the globe, such as Brazil, Venezuela, Japan, Germany and the United Kingdom, among many other countries.
On Friday: 10:00-18:00 Competition time, Day of Sustainability, talks and children activities.
at 21:00 DJ
On Saturday: 10:00-18:00 Competition time.
17:00-20:00 Afternoon for kids and at 21:00 DJ
On Sunday: 10:00-18:00 Competition time. at 18:00 awards and closing ceremony and at 19:00 DJ