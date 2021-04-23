Gran Canaria and Tenerife continue with Level 3 Alert with a change to the curfew



What’s new in level 3 alert

Limits on freedom of movement at night change to 23:00 – 06:00, instead of starting from 22:00, as before.

Hotels and restaurants can now also close at 23:00 and the pick-up services can be provided at the premises until that same time.

GRAN CANARIA & TENERIFE STAY AT LEVEL 3 FOR NOW

Travel Restrictions

Islands on Alert Level 3 still maintain perimeter closures, with travel only allowed to or from those islands based on the rules restricting non-essential movement for high risk islands.



However, Government spokesman Julio Pérez announced during the press conference that vacation travel, as well as travel for other reasons between Canary islands is allowed so long as the traveller presents a negative covid diagnostic test result for active infections (PCR or Antigen) just as was permitted during Easter week. This change will take a little longer to come into force because its procedure is more complicated so hopefully we will have good news over the coming days.

Curfew limitations to freedom of movement at night.

Freedom of movement is now limited between 23:00 and 06:00 every day, except for essential activities such as the acquisition of medicines from a pharmacy; assistance getting to healthcare centres, services and establishments: assistance to veterinary care centres for urgent reasons; as well as compliance with work, professional, business, institutional or legal obligations; assistance and care for domestic animals or on livestock farms, among others.

Maximum capacity in public and private spaces.

Four people maximum, unless all are cohabitants.

Specific measures for hotels, restaurants and terraces, bars and cafes .

A maximum 50% of the authorised capacity on outdoor terraces. The use of interior spaces, and consumption inside bars is not allowed except the use of bathrooms and pick up service. Maximum occupancy per table or group of tables is 4 people outside. All establishments most be closed before 11 pm. Home delivery is allowed until midnight.

Sports practice

The practice of physical activity or sports is allowed in interior areas of sports facilities and centres with a maximum capacity of 33%, with masks and a safety distance of 2 meters.

Outdoor sports are allowed in groups of a maximum 4 people, including the monitor, if an interpersonal safety distance of 2 meters cannot be maintained at all times. No more than 50% capacity should be exceeded in any of the outdoor sports centres and spaces.

Hospital centres and health care centres.

Visits to and departures of residents are suspended except for necessary situations at the discretion of the physician or centre.

Public transport . The capacity remains 50% on regular urban and metropolitan land public transport.