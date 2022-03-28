Two people were injured and the vehicle also suffered extensive damage. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which left the road (the GC-551) at speed at around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, passing over the safety fences and the various large rocks along the way, coming to a stand still, with his rear to the hillside and scattering engine parts as it came to a halt.

Illegal races are known to take place along this road with some frequency, sometimes ending in accidents. Observers hypothesise this to be likely the reason for the drivers loss of control.