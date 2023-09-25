A phytosanitary ban on UK potato imports due to the detection of two outbreaks of the Colorado potato beetle disease in England. A dismal harvest of early potatoes in the Canary Islands, which saw less than half of the usual yield. Typically, the region gathers more than 40 million kilos of potatoes.

Given that the Canary Islands rely on imports upwards of half their annual demand, these developments ran the risk of severely impacting the local potato market.

The primary concern was not so much a shortage of potatoes, per se, as a large proportion of these imports come from Israel and Egypt, but there were distinct concerns over the planting of new crops as seed potatoes for certain varieties at this time of year traditionally come from England, ready for planting by November.

Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food (MAPA) has now given the green light to resume these crucial imports. According to official document Instruction 3/2023, validated on September 20, 2023, Spain’s Plant Health authorities have authorised the resumption of not just consumption potatoes but also seed potatoes from the UK.

This move is key for the upcoming late, extra-early, and early 2024 harvests in the Canary Islands, where crops can be planted all through the year.

Safety Measures

The resumption comes with stringent phytosanitary controls. Every shipment will undergo thorough examination at border checkpoints to ensure maximum sanitary control. The conditions for resumption align with specific guidelines set forth by the Agriculture Ministry of the Canary Islands Government.

Implications

The decision alleviates a somewhat dramatic situation in the Canary Islands, which has seen staples of the Canarian diet removed from restaurant menus, with a resumption of expected supplies providing relief to local farmers who now have access to seed potatoes for future crops in the 2023-24 growing season.

The resumed imports from the UK end a period of percieved local market scarcity and will offer a significant relief to both consumers and local farmers on the Islands.