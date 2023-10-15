Her mother says she was worried about something, and suspects she may have a boyfriend, possibly older, who she thinks lives in Las Palmas.

After visiting a police station Linda says she was struggling to communicate as she does not speak Spanish, and a trip to Maspalomas Policia Nacional was apparently fruitless also. After a night searching for her daughter Linda managed to communicate with the Guardia Civil in Agüimes, the municipality in which she lives.

Having shared the details on an English-language facebook group, Jobs and Help GC, various members have commented and offered assistance, including offering to translate for Linda and informing her of the Policia Nacional telephone number for non-Spanish speakers: 902.102.112

Many people have started to share the information hoping to be able to help find out what has happened to Olivia who, as a minor her disappearance will quickly become a priority.

Linda and Olivia are British citizens and so the mother has also been advised to contact the British Consulate in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on +34 928 262 508

15 year-olds wander off all the time, and with luck this will be a storm in a teacup, however Olivia being out without any money, or her bus pass, and having apparently lost her telephone, has given her mother Linda many reasons for real concern.