Olivia has now been reunited with her mother and is safe and well.
15 year old Olivia was last seen at around 3pm on Friday 13th of October, when she left her home in Cruce de Arinaga, on the south east of Gran Canaria near to Vecindario, to take some rubbish out but never came back. According to her mother Linda she’s got no phone or money on her or her bus pass. She was wearing black jeans with black and white converse trainers.
Her mother says she was worried about something, and suspects she may have a boyfriend, possibly older, who she thinks lives in Las Palmas.
After visiting a police station Linda says she was struggling to communicate as she does not speak Spanish, and a trip to Maspalomas Policia Nacional was apparently fruitless also. After a night searching for her daughter Linda managed to communicate with the Guardia Civil in Agüimes, the municipality in which she lives.
Having shared the details on an English-language facebook group, Jobs and Help GC, various members have commented and offered assistance, including offering to translate for Linda and informing her of the Policia Nacional telephone number for non-Spanish speakers: 902.102.112
Many people have started to share the information hoping to be able to help find out what has happened to Olivia who, as a minor her disappearance will quickly become a priority.
Linda and Olivia are British citizens and so the mother has also been advised to contact the British Consulate in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on +34 928 262 508
15 year-olds wander off all the time, and with luck this will be a storm in a teacup, however Olivia being out without any money, or her bus pass, and having apparently lost her telephone, has given her mother Linda many reasons for real concern.
If you see Olivia please let her know that her mother is looking for her and call either of the two numbers above to try to ensure someone in authority has been informed.