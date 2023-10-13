It is going to be a busy weekend in Agaete with the 6th edition of Sky Gran Canaria 2023 held between 13-15 October.

This weekend Agaete will become the headquarters of the world’s elite in mountain sports, as the host municipality of Sky Gran Canaria, which this year for the first time is integrated into the World Cup to crown the best in the town.

The sixth edition of this race has about 500 runners of different nationalities, who will face a test with four competition distances, with Agaete as the starting and finishing point in three of the distances. Its landscapes, a unique orography, and the natural trails of the municipality will be the scene of this international competition, which discovers the most surprising Agaete through sport.

This year, Sky Gran Canaria hosts the World Cup Finalissima of the international circuit of the World Mountain Running Association (WMRA), endorsed by World Athletics (WA). Likewise, the SKY TAA50 will host the Canary Islands Ultra Trail Championship of the Canarian Athletics Federation.

The race runs across the island of Gran Canaria, arriving at Puerto de Las Nieves in two of its distances, the SKY AA21, which leaves from Artenara, and the SKY TAA50, which starts in Tunte. The new SKY TPT35 distance will have its departure and arrival in Tunte, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, and the SKY A6 vertical distance, which will fill the Plaza de la Constitución with excitement to kick off a route that will take the runners to reach the Raven Fountain.

The competitors will have to give their best in their ascent to the highest point on the island of Gran Canaria, the Pico de las Nieves with its 1,954 meters of altitude, crossing the largest dams on the island and covering a large part of the municipalities of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Artenara, Tejeda, Guía, Vega de San Mateo, Valleseco and Agaete, the host municipality of the event, which will host the international athletes.

The Sky Gran Canaria brings to Agaete three days of the purest trail running, with the world’s top men and women competing in each of the distances, in which they will fight to place or remain in the ranking of the ten best in the world.

Among the international athletes, Patrick Kipngeno, Philemon Kiriago, Remi Leroux, Andrea Rostan, among others in the ranking, stand out, while in the women’s category, Joyce Njeru, Philaries Kisang, Luci Murigi, Scout Adkin, among others, will compete on the island.

Sky Gran Canaria has caught the attention of foreign, non-resident athletes, and has entries from twenty-one nationalities, such as Germany, Argentina, Canada, Chile, USA, Spain, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Morocco, Norway, Poland, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Uruguay, as well as national participants, with representation from Alicante, Almería, Asturias, Balearic Islands, Barcelona, Burgos, Cádiz, Cantabria, Granada, Lleida, Madrid, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Las Palmas, among other provinces.

Program:

On Friday, 13 October: AGAETE / Route: Plaza de la Constitución in Agaete to Fuente del Cuervo

-VERTICAL SKY OPEN

-FINALISSIMA COPA DEL MUNDO MODALIDAD VERTICAL 6 Km.

at 17:00 – Departure of the first runner

at 18:15 – last departure

at 20:15 – finish line closes

On Saturday, 14 October: TUNTE / Route: Tunte – Pico de Las Nieves – Roque Nublo – Cruz Grande – Tunte

-SKY TPT35 OPEN

-FINAL WORLD CUP LONG DISTANCE MODALITY 35 Km.

at 10:00 – Departure

at 14:00 -Arrival of the first runners

at 14:30 – awards ceremony

at 17:00 – finish line closes

On Sunday, 15 October: TUNTE & ARTENARA

-TRAILSKY TAA50 OPEN

-CANARY ISLANDS CHAMPIONSHIP ULTRA TRAIL RUNNING DISTANCE 50 Km.

Route: Tunte – Degollada Cruz Grande – Pico de Las Nieves – Pozo de Las Nieves – Llanos de la Pez – Cruz de Tejeda – Moriscos – Artenara – Tamadaba – Agaete – Puerto de Las Nieves.

-MINISKY AA21 OPEN

-FINAL WORLD CUP CLASSIC MODALITY 21 Km.

Route: Artenara – Tamadaba – Agaete – Puerto de Las Nieves

at 8:00 – Departure of the TRAILSKY TAA50

at 9:30 – Start of the VALSIRMOUNTAIN RUNNING CLASSIC WORLD CUP SKY AA21, FINALISSIMA AND OPEN.

at 11:15 – Arrival of the first runners of the FINALISSIMAVALSIRMOUNTAIN RUNNING CLASSIC WORLD CUP.

at 12:55 – Arrival of the first participants of the TRAILSKY TAA50.

at 13:00 Awards Ceremony

at 15:00 – Closing of the MINISKY AA21 Finish Line.

at 15:30 – Awards Ceremony of the OPEN modality of the Absolute category, male and female, of the SKY TPT35, TRAIL SKY TAA50, MINI SKYAA21 and VERTICAL SKY.

at 17:00 – Awards Ceremony and Closing Ceremony of the VALSIR MOUNTAIN RUNNING WORLD CUP 2023 – FINALISSIMA.

at 18:00 – The finish line of the TRAILSKY TAA50.