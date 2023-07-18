Among the locations where the series was filmed are the Gabinete Literario, part of the old merchant quarter of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and the Barranco del Águila, on the south-east of the island in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, where Spain’s first ever theme park, Sioux City, was closed for most of last year to enable to production reboot to be filmed in an authentically reconstructed 19th century wild west town, celebrating its 50th anniversary last year.

New Generations

The series follows the story of El Zorro (The Fox) but this time with a modern and most global focus aiming to captivate new generations. The cast, composed of Spanish and Mexican talent, brings the legend back to life as “a symbol of justice and defender of the oppressed.”

“At Prime Video, we are excited to collaborate with Secuoya Studios to bring this new Zorro to life. It is a privilege to present such an emblematic and beloved story. We will delight our viewers with all the action, heroism, and highest production values expected from Zorro. This show reaffirms our commitment to creating original and quality content,” claimed Javiera Balmaceda, Head of Local Originals LATAM, in a press release sent to the media.

Described by the producers as a “super production” this latest incarnation was created by Carlos Portela and directed by Javier Quintas, Jorge Saavedra, and José Luis Alegría, in a production representing an innovative global revision of the classic hero.

‘Zorro’ has been quite a challenge for the Fiction team at Secuoya Studios: “After eight months of recording In Gran Canaria and in the middle of the final post-production phase, we expect the series to debut in the first half of 2024. We firmly believe that it will be a success, consolidating this great bet as one of the most notorious among next year’s releases” , said David Martínez, director of Fiction at Secuoya Studios