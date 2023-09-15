Guía is celebrating the traditional and religious ‘Fiesta de Las Marías’ this weekend, between 15-17 September 2023.



This is a celebration with enormous popular roots that each year celebrates the Vow of Vergara, the promise by the peasants of the midlands of Gran Canaria made 212 years ago to the Virgin of Guía (a Marian dedication venerated in the municipality) as a sign of gratitude for their prayers having been associated with ending a locust and cicada plague that had devastated the fields and their crops.

The main events of this celebration are the Bajada de la Rama, which takes place on Saturday, from the Montaña de Vergara, in the “Guiense” midlands, and a Procession and Pilgrimage the following day. During this votive fiesta, the sound of conch shells, drums, and war boxes stands out (in allegory to some of the methods used to scare away the plague).

The Las Marías Festival – whose Pilgrimage stands out as one of the most authentic, beautiful, and traditional in the Canary Islands – has been declared an Event of Cultural Interest (BIC) and also has the distinction of the Roque Nublo de Plata award from the Cabildo of Gran Canaria and the Gold Medal of the City of Guía.

On Friday:

at 20:30 The Estrella y Guía Cultural and Recreational Association presents the traditional show ‘Coplas a Las Marías’ in front of the Church.

An event where music and faith go hand in hand. Music will bring everyone together to sing and venerate the Virgin of Las Marías, in an event that, as is tradition, will also feature the song of the Murga Los Chismosos dedicated to the Virgin.

On Saturday:

at 12:00 announcing festivities to begin on the esplanade of the church.

at 17:00 The Bajada de la Rama starts from Montaña alta Vergara, where people have gathered earlier. They will make their way down to the Plaza Grande, gathering more people with them whilst ascending until they reach the church where they give repeat their devotion promise and dance. People carrying branches and blowing seashells, and tambourines.

At 21:00 The 37th Folkloric Festival of the Marías with traditional dancing and music at Plaza Grande.

On Sunday:

at 10:30 ‘paseo‘, a walk with animals participating in the romeria, through the streets to the esplanade of the church.

at 11:00 A solemn Eucharist

at 12:00 The Procession and Romería, the pilgrimage offering starts at 12:00. From the main highway, enter the city from Calle Médico Estévez -> San José -> Canónigo Gordillo -> Luis Suárez Galván and then the church.

at 17:00 Canarian music at Plaza Grande and at 19:00 Raffle