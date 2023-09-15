A busy September weekend ahead! There are traditional patron saints’ festivities just getting started and some just finishing up. Guía are celebrating their very traditional Las Marías festivities, there is a Romería pilgrimage offering in the mountain town of Tejeda, a Wine and Tapas Night to enjoy in Playa de Mogán, as well as various ‘End of Summer’ celebrations in few different locations. Autumn is just round the corner.
For sports fans there is the Maspalomas Open Water swimming competition and the Telde Rally taking place this weekend, among many other events and celebrations.
World Cleanup Day is also officially celebrated this Saturday. There are participating activities on all the Canary Islands this year and here on Gran Canaria , you can contact any of the following organisations to join in with the cleanup nearest you!Gran Canaria– Castillo del Romeral (Sept 16) @oceans4lifegc– Bahía de Formas (Sept 16) @re.buscando– El Burrero Beach (Sept 16) @accionaborigen– Arucas Coast (Sept 16) @soymamut– San Felipe (Sept 16) @latitudazulcanarias
Upcoming events:
23 September • Atalaya Blues Festival (Santa Brígida)
22–24 September • LPA Beer & Music Festival ** ticketed event ***
29 September-28 October • Masdanza 2023 (7 October – Masdanza from the Dunas viewpoint in Maspalomas)
22-23 September • World Beer Festival in Arucas
30 September • Collectables Fair of Vegueta, LPA
30 September-1 October • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Ingenio
30 September -1 October • Festival Costa Norte in Moya
30 September – 1 October • The Long Walk 2023
6-8 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival in LPA
Upcoming bank holidays:
Thursday 14 September – local bank holiday in Artenara
Thursday 21 September – local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo
Friday 29 September – local bank holiday in Valsequillo
Thursday 12 October – Public Holiday in Spain, Día de la Hispanidad
Tuesday 24 October – local bank holiday in Santa Lucía, Festividad de San Rafael
Wednesday 1 November – Public Holiday in Spain – Todos los Santos, All Saints’ Day
Friday 17 November – local bank holiday in Telde – Festividad de San Gregorio Taumaturgo
An unstable but “warm-ish” weekend ahead with the possibility of sunshine, cloud cover, and even some rain drops. Sunday, at the moment, is predicted to be cloudy all around Gran Canaria as well as some rain very likely in the north and at the summits.
September weather! Not too hot and not too cold and usually nice, calm waters.
Friday:
Cloudy intervals to the north of the island with probable weak rainfall, it will be cloudy in the early hours and at night. During the afternoon, inland areas facing south could see cloudy skies predominate with a very low probability of occasional drizzle. A little cloudy or clear for the rest of the day. Temperatures should remain unchanged with highs in the shade of 28º or 29ºC. Moderate winds from the north or northeast, more intense in the extreme northwest and southeast slopes, and some strong intervals.
Saturday:
Cloudy intervals again to the north and from midday in inland areas. There is a low probability of light rains up there, and the day will be slightly cloudy with an occasional interval of high cloud elsewhere. By the end of the afternoon cloud cover could increase with widespread weak rains to the north and with a potential to be locally moderate. Temperatures will see few changes. Light northwest winds, increasing to moderate and turning northeast by nightfall.
Sunday:
During the early morning, to the north, cloudy to overcast with widespread weak rains, locally moderate. Elsewhere, cloudy intervals with a probability of light rain. At dawn, this should decrease to cloudy intervals in general, although in the afternoon will still likely see light rains in inland areas of Tenerife and Gran Canaria. Minimum temperatures without changes or rising slightly. Maximum temperatures decreasing on north-facing slopes, elsewhere with few changes. Minimums will see slight decreases. Moderate northeast winds with some strong intervals on northeast and southeast slopes, loose and variable on the summits.
#WeekendTips 17-19 February 2023
PLAYA DE MOGÁN | WINE & TAPAS NIGHT | SATURDAY 16 SEPTEMBER
‘NOCHE DE VINOS Y TAPAS’ THIS SATURDAY, 16 SEPTEMBER IN PLAYA DE MOGÁN
A night to be enjoyed at Plaza de Las Gañanías with “Wine and Tapas”, craft stalls from the AboraArt collective, and music from 20:30 to 01:00.
The wine and tapas event will include local wineries, along with the participation of six local restaurants and bars from the area.
GUÍA | FIESTA DE LAS MARÍAS | 15-17 SEPTEMBER
Guía is celebrating the traditional and religious ‘Fiesta de Las Marías’ this weekend, between 15-17 September 2023.
This is a celebration with enormous popular roots that each year celebrates the Vow of Vergara, the promise by the peasants of the midlands of Gran Canaria made 212 years ago to the Virgin of Guía (a Marian dedication venerated in the municipality) as a sign of gratitude for their prayers having been associated with ending a locust and cicada plague that had devastated the fields and their crops.
The main events of this celebration are the Bajada de la Rama, which takes place on Saturday, from the Montaña de Vergara, in the “Guiense” midlands, and a Procession and Pilgrimage the following day. During this votive fiesta, the sound of conch shells, drums, and war boxes stands out (in allegory to some of the methods used to scare away the plague).
The Las Marías Festival – whose Pilgrimage stands out as one of the most authentic, beautiful, and traditional in the Canary Islands – has been declared an Event of Cultural Interest (BIC) and also has the distinction of the Roque Nublo de Plata award from the Cabildo of Gran Canaria and the Gold Medal of the City of Guía.
On Friday:
at 20:30 The Estrella y Guía Cultural and Recreational Association presents the traditional show ‘Coplas a Las Marías’ in front of the Church.
An event where music and faith go hand in hand. Music will bring everyone together to sing and venerate the Virgin of Las Marías, in an event that, as is tradition, will also feature the song of the Murga Los Chismosos dedicated to the Virgin.
On Saturday:
at 12:00 announcing festivities to begin on the esplanade of the church.
at 17:00 The Bajada de la Rama starts from Montaña alta Vergara, where people have gathered earlier. They will make their way down to the Plaza Grande, gathering more people with them whilst ascending until they reach the church where they give repeat their devotion promise and dance. People carrying branches and blowing seashells, and tambourines.
At 21:00 The 37th Folkloric Festival of the Marías with traditional dancing and music at Plaza Grande.
On Sunday:
at 10:30 ‘paseo‘, a walk with animals participating in the romeria, through the streets to the esplanade of the church.
at 11:00 A solemn Eucharist
at 12:00 The Procession and Romería, the pilgrimage offering starts at 12:00. From the main highway, enter the city from Calle Médico Estévez -> San José -> Canónigo Gordillo -> Luis Suárez Galván and then the church.
at 17:00 Canarian music at Plaza Grande and at 19:00 Raffle
Now a mainstay of many of the islands coastal festivals Las Ramas recall the prehispanic Canario tradition of bringing tree branches down from the mountain to the sea to call for rain during the warmest months of the year. These days it simply is represented by large processions of youths carrying branches and drinking rum, often with an element of water play.
Now a mainstay of many of the islands coastal festivals Las Ramas recall the prehispanic Canario tradition of bringing tree branches down from the mountain to the sea to call for rain during the warmest months of the year. These days it simply is represented by large processions of youths carrying branches and drinking rum, often with an element of water play.
SCHAMANN, LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS DE LOS DOLORES | 1-24 SEPTEMBER
The festivities in honour of Nuestra Señora de Los Dolores in the Schamann neighbourhood (Ciudad Alta) in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria take place through September. The festivities feature this year the great novelty of Taifa dance, in addition to a concert by the Puerto Rican singer Edwin Rivera and the inauguration of the remodelling of the bell tower of the parish.
The festivities, which will have dozens of activities for all ages, began on Friday, 1 September with the election of the gala presentation of the candidates for queen, king, senior and senior star at the La Ballena Shopping Centre. Throughout practically the entire month of September, cultural, religious, sporting, and recreational events take place, among which the musical performances of artists such as Pepe Benavente (September 11), the tribute to the Gran Miguel de Armonía Show (September 15), recently deceased; or the concert of the Puerto Rican singer Edwin Rive (September 16) stands out.
Schamann experiences its big day on Saturday, September 16, with a Romería, the pilgrimage offering to the Virgin Our Lady of Sorrows and one of the great novelties of this year, the Great Taifas Dance, which will bring together thousands of people in the “Galdosian” neighbourhood that will be decorated with carpets of salt and flowers made on the streets. The day will end with a great pyrotechnic show and with the aforementioned performance by the singer Edwin Rivera.
The auxiliary bishop of the Canary Islands, Cristóbal Déniz Hernández, will preside on Sunday, September 17, over the main religious event with the solemn Eucharist in honour of the Virgin, which will later go out in procession through the main streets of the Schamann neighbourhood.
Highlights:
Festivities will take place in Parque de Don Benito Pérez Galdós on the other side of the road from the church
On Friday:
at 20:30 A Night of Feather and Colour, the big transformation and high heel contest.
at 23:00 Homage to Gran Miguel by Armonía Show
On Saturday:
at 11:00 Canarian sports and traditional children’s games
at 20:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering
at 21:00 Grand Taifa Dance
at 00:00 fireworks
at 00:15 Concert by Edwin Rivera
On Sunday:
at 08:00 Diana Floreada. Lively Morning procession with a music band
at 11:00 Aquatic games for kids
at 13:00 Daytime dance with the music groups Cremita de Coco and Que chimba
at 17:30 Holy Rosary
at 18:00 Eucharist at the church, followed by a procession through decorated streets and flower and salt carpets
Route: Cádiz, Plaza del Mercadillo Viejo, Pepet, Agustina de Aragón del Nº al 2, Carmelo Bethencourt, Rafael Mesa y López, Plaza García Escámez, Gloria, León Roch, Rosaura, Pancho Guerra, Paseo de San Antonio , Mariucha, Zaragoza, Federico Viera, Núñez de Balboa, Plaza de Ntra, Sra, de Los Dolores (via Doctor Centeno)
TEJEDA | THE PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES OF THE VIRGEN DEL SOCORRO | 1-23 SEPTEMBER
The Festivities of the Virgen del Socorro, Fiestas en Honor a Nuestra Señora del Socorro, the patron of Tejeda is held in September. Her image is venerated in the church, which has been named after Her.
This is a gorgeous time to visit, what is officially designated, as one of the most beautiful villages in Spain. The program this year goes from 1 September until 23 September.
On Friday:
at 12:00 presentation of the exhibition “Entre el Cielo y la Tierra” in the museum Abraham Cárdenes.
at 21:00 Adult Gran Escala HiFi in the Cultural Centre Alfredo Kraus (similar to well rehearsed karaoke)
at 23:00 Lively street party at Plaza de La Vaguada enlivened by Paco Guedes.
On Saturday:
at 17:30 Romería, pilgrimage offering, followed by an eucharist. After service, at Plaza de La Vaguada, Taifa dancing and then party with Línea DJ.
On Sunday:
at 21:00 music by Mariachi Gran Canaria, Luis Ramos “El Charro” with his tribute to the best voices of Mexico at Plaza de La Vaguada.
SARDINA DE GÁLDAR | FIESTAS MARINERAS 2023 | UNTIL 1 OCTOBER
The Seafaring festivities in the coastal neighbourhood of Sardina de Gáldar in honour of San Telmo and the Virgen del Carmen.
This weekend, the ‘Vará del Pescao’ and the Sardina Viva Festival.
The event will serve, as usual, to say goodbye to summer in Gáldar and will feature more than 18 hours of live music from eight different groups between Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17.
On Saturday, the Festival will begin with the celebration at 12:00 with the ‘Vará del Pescao’, in which families enjoy popular grills after artisanal fishing in Sardina Bay. At 13:30 the musical performances start with DJ Yeray, who will accompany the festival throughout the day. It will be followed at 15:00 by ‘Cuenta Atrás’, at 17:00 by ‘Kalima Limón’ and at 19:00 by ‘El Último que Cerre’. The day will conclude, from 21:30 to 00:00, ‘Leyenda Joven’.
On Sunday, from 12:00 to 18:00, aquatic bouncy castles, workshops, and a foam party will take place for the enjoyment of the little ones. The musical performances begin at 12:00 again with DJ Yeray, who will accompany the entire Sunday and will be followed by ‘Son Caché’ at 13:00, ‘Sr. Natilla’ at 15:00 and D’Music at 17:00.
Two days of fun for the whole family by the sea in Sardina Bay, where the Blue Flag flies for the seventh consecutive year.
VALSEQUILLO | FIESTAS Y FERIA DE SAN MIGUEL | 15 SEPTEMBER - 8 OCTOBER
Fiestas y Feria de San Miguel 2023
Valsequillo de Gran Canaria is celebrating their Patron Saint ‘Festivities and Fair of San Miguel Arcángel between 15 September – 8 October 2023.
Highlights:
Friday 15 September:
at 21:00 Pregón, proclamation at Plaza de San Miguel
Saturday 16 September:
at 11:00 Fun with the family in the pedestrian area and Plaza Tifaritti.
at 21:00 Noche de la Canción, local singers giving their very best.
at 23:00 Concert by Los Salvapantallas at Plaza Tifaritti, followed by a street party with La Mekánico by Tamarindos.
Sunday 17 September: Sunday of traditions
at 10:00 Traditional activities for the family in the pedestrian area.
at 12:30 International Folk Festival at Plaza Tifaritti
at 19:00 Vals Dance 2023, local kids performing a music spectacle
EL PUERTILLO, ARUCAS | FIESTAS SANTA LUCÍA |
The lovely little neighbourhood of El Puertillo on the north coast of Gran Canaria in the municipality of Arucas is celebrating their festivities in honour of Santa Lucía in September. The Feast of Saint Lucia in El Puertillo
Friday 15 September:
at 21:00 music performance “Pepe Benavente” at the Plaza Santa Lucia
Saturday 16 September:
at 20:00 offerings to Santa Lucía, followed by a procession
at 23:00 Concert by “Los 600” and “Turno de Mañana” at the Plaza
at 01:00 traditional fireworks spectacle
Sunday 17 September:
at 09:00 Classic cars exhibition
at 12:00 Mass and maritime procession
at 20:30 music performance at the plaza
LA ALDEA | PATRON FESTIVITIES SAN NICOLÁS DE TOLENTINO | 1-30 SEPTEMBER
The western-most town of La Aldea de San Nicolás has been celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino since August. Some of the season’s most popular and anticipated events like El Charco, the Romería pilgrimage, the Bajada de La Rama, the livestock fair, and the El Charco Music Festival are over for this year and the festivities are coming to an end as the month of September progresses.
Still to come this weekend:
On Friday:
at 18:00 Games, workshops and animation for kids in Los Cascajos
at 21:00 “Maresía” concert at Plaza La Alameda
On Saturday:
at 19:00 “Subida de La Rama” from Plaza de La Rama to Barranquillo Hondo wit Charange La Aldea
at 23:00 Late night party with Melody and D’Music at Plaza La Alameda.
TEROR | FIESTA DEL PINO 2023, PATRON SAINT OF GRAN CANARIA | 25 AUGUST - 30 SEPTEMBER
‘Fiestas del Pino’, The Festivities in Honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino (Our Lady of the Pine), the Marian patron of the island of Gran Canaria in Teror celebrated until 30 September 2023.
The main festive days were the weekend from 8 September.
On Saturday:
Eucharist 12:00/19:30 Santo Rosario at 19:00.
at 10:00 ‘IX Marcha cicloturista solidaria El Pino’, a solidarity cycling event leaving from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Canarian daytime fiesta with popular Paella
at 12:00 lively street parade with Banda Las Palmas fro Boulevard del Paseo González Díaz
at 13:00 music at Plaza de Sintes by Paco Guedes and Grupo la Coctelera
at 17:00 Workshops and traditional games at Plaza del Auditorio
at 20:00 another lively street parade with Banda Isleña from Castañero Gordo
at 21:00 music performance by Parranda La Polvajera at Plaza de Sintes
at 22:00 Canarian party at Plaza de Sintes with Orquestra Armonía Show and Orquestra Wamampy.
TELDE | 'DE SOL A SOL' | 11-16 SEPTEMBER
San Gregorio has premiered this week, the project ‘De Sol a Sol’. A week full of workshops and concerts from 11-16 September 2023.
‘De Sol a Sol’, is a program of activities with the epicentre located in the Plaza de San Gregorio. This project, framed within the “Get on the Wave of Life” – plan, pursues the objective of invigorating the commercial centre like never before and with the purpose of attracting people to the city centre with workshops for the youngest and with live concerts by great Canarian artists of international repercussion.
Commercial Fair in Los Llanos with local products of all kinds.
Opening hours on Friday between 10:00-20:00 and on Saturday 10:00-14:00
On Friday: 🕺🏽🎶 at Plaza de San Gregorio
At 20:00 The San Gregorio Live Fest will take place with an evening of live music, with Tataband as one of the strong groups of the night.
On Saturday: 🕺🏽🎶 at Plaza de San Gregorio
at 21:00 as a luxury finishing touch to a brilliant week, the Telden singer, Dasoul, and the Canarian DJ and producer, Ray Castellano, will take the stage of ‘De Sol a Sol’. Both artists, with different musical styles, have great careers, recognized and praised on the international scene.
POZO IZQUIERDO | FIESTA ARRANCADILLA | 15-17 SEPTEMBER
The residents of Pozo Izquierdo in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana say goodbye to summer this weekend with the ‘Arrancadilla’ festival from Friday to Sunday, where there will be chocolate, parade, foam party, concerts, water festival, and hat fashion.
On Friday:
starting at 22:00, the Parrandera Night, where timple and guitar music will be present in the entertainment venues of Barranquillo.
On Saturday:
at 16:30 a ‘Foam Party’ and at 18:00 chocolate to drink
at 21:30 music takes centre stage with performances by ‘Guachito+Putogordomcs+ MC Santana’, ‘Charlie+ el Kanelo’ and Ascanio
at 23:30 a performance by DJ Promaster.
On Sunday: ‘Water Festival’
at 12:30 there will be a Parade with bucket collection through the streets of Pozo, entertained by the Guiniguada Band.
at 14:00 The water festival starts with a performance by DJs Yeray Peñate and Evo López.
at 17 there will be a funny hat exhibition and display on stage.
With this festival the neighbours who spend the summer months in Pozo Izquierdo say goodbye to the summer season and return to their usual homes, the majority in Sardina. The Santa Lucía de Tirajana City Council has collaborated with the neighbourhood association to hold the festivities.
AGÜIMES | SALSA SINFÓNICA | FRIDAY 15 SEPTEMBER
The ‘Salsa Sinfónica’ show by the Las Palmas Sinfónica orchestra will kick off this Friday, September 15, the four-month programming of the performing venues in the municipality of Agüimes.
It will be at 21:00 in the outside plaza of the Agüimes Auditorium Theater, for the Salsa Sinfónica show to start, with free entry for all audiences and with daring staging. La Orquesta Sinfónica de Las Palmas with thirty-five musicians and four soloists – Marieme Abdouyale, Manuel Estupiñán, Héctor Crespo and Anaé – will star in a historical journey through the main styles from Latin America to give ninety minutes of music closely linked to the Canary Islands and characterized by the rich cultural mix of another shore of the Atlantic.
‘Salsa Sinfónica’ will be the first but not the only one of the shows scheduled in the different municipal theaters for the coming months
LAS PALMAS DE G.C.| BIO MARKET - LA CASA DE LAS SEMILLAS
The monthly Bio Market at Anatura, La casa de las Semillas on Sunday, in the butterfly garden at the back of the British club, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Discover the many brands of natural cosmetics, local arts, and crafts, handmade jewellery, artisanal, vegan, and gluten-free pastries. Make your weekly purchase of organic fruits and vegetables. Enjoy workshops and there will also be music, and activities for children.
Pets are welcome and admission is free
From 10:30-18:00
Market is organised by Organic Meeting Point & La casa de las Semillas
AGRICULTURAL MARKET OF ARUCAS | SATURDAY 16 SEPTEMBER
This popular farmers’ market, ‘Mercado Agrícola de Arucas‘ takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer with the aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. From 09:00-13:30
“The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.”
A perfect time to also enjoy the beautiful natural pools and beaches on the rugged north coast of Gran Canaria.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ will be held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
MASPALOMAS OPEN WATER SWIMMING COMPETITION | SATURDAY 16 SEPTEMBER
The incredible beach of Maspalomas in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Gran Canaria will host once again the Open water swimming competition on Saturday, 16 September 2023. This edition includes the modalities of 1000, 2000 and 7,400 meters. The Headquarters and Finish Line is by the Maspalomas Lighthouse.
at 08:00 – Opening of the venue at the Maspalomas Lighthouse.
at 11:00 – Departure of the 7400 m distance from El Pajar Beach
at 12:00 – Departure 2000 m distance from Meloneras Beach
at 13:00 – Departure 1000 m modality.
Awards ceremony after the closing of categories at the finish line.
at 14:00 – Live music performance by ‘Los Aseres’
TELDE | RALLY CIUDAD DE TELDE | 16 SEPTEMBER
The 47th edition of the Ciudad de Telde Rally was supposed to take place between 26-27 August 2023. An alert for maximum temperatures and the risk of forest fires forced the postponement of the rally, due to force majeure.
The entry list for the 47th edition of the Telde City Rally taking place now on this Saturday, 16 September, has remained at a more than acceptable number taking into account the postponement, reaching 69 teams (73 previously). The rally is valid for the Canary Islands Asphalt Rally Championship and Las Palmas Provincial Championship.
The headquarters for the rally will be in the southeast parking area of Shopping Centre Las Terrazas so that will also mean some parking and traffic restrictions. The ceremonial start will take place on Friday 15 September at 20:30 in the parking area reserved for the rally in Las Terrazas where also awards will be given on Saturday at 19:30.
On Saturday:
This new edition is made up of a traditional 3X3 through the mythical sections of Caserones – La Atalaya, Cueva Grande – Los Marteles and Cazadores – Los Picos.
T.C. 1-4-7 – Caserones – La Atalaya – 10371 Kms.
T.C. 2-5-8 – Cueva Grande – Los Marteles – 9309 Kms
T.C. 3-6-9 – Cazadores – Los Picos – 10334 Kms
“When there is a rally going on, it also means road closures during the sections”