The man suffered serious injuries, requiring transfer by a medical helicopter to the Doctor Negrín Hospital in the capital of Gran Canaria. He was found by medical personnel on the ground, in the exterior parking area of the complex.

Accidental fall

Initial investigations by the Guardia indicate that the fall was accidental, as there were no “indications of criminality,” meaning no external factor caused it. Since it was known that the victim was working at the time of the incident, a Labour Inspection will determine the conditions under which the injured worker was operating and the reasons for the fall.

An emergency call was received around eleven in the morning from the El Greco aparthotel facilities, on Doreste y Molina Street in the popular tourist resort town. The 37-year-old man had fallen about 15 meters while working at the complex and needed assistance. Personnel from the Canarian Emergency Service (SUC) arrived at the scene, assessed and assisted the victim, later transferring him by ambulance to a helicopter which took him to Negrín Hospital once he was stabilised.

Firefighters and Civil Protection provided coverage for the helicopter Emergency responders from the Canarian Emergency Service (SUC), SAMUR, Gran Canaria Emergency Consortium, Civil Protection, Local Police of Mogán, and the Civil Guard all arrived at the scene.

Local security forces, along with firefighters, collaborated at the incident site and also ensured the safe landing of the medical helicopter at the designated helipad area in Amadores.