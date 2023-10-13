Last Days of Heat

Gran Canaria, along with Tenerife, Lanzarote, and Fuerteventura, is currently under a yellow weather warning for high temperatures, which will continue through Saturday, October 14. Temperatures in specific areas, including the south and east-west basins of Gran Canaria and Tenerife, could exceed 34°C.

Health warnings have also been extended in several municipalities, including Mogán, La Aldea de San Nicolás, and Santa Lucía de Tirajana, which are under a red alert for health risks due to heat until Saturday.

Changes Ahead

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) predicts that starting Tuesday, October 17, an Atlantic front will affect the Canary Islands. This is expected to bring abundant rainfall and a noticeable drop in temperatures. The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) corroborates this forecast, noting the likelihood of cloud intervals and precipitation, particularly in islands with higher elevations.

Meteorologists advise that while these forecasts are still subject to change, current models indicate that the rainfall will intensify by Wednesday, October 18, and continue until at least Friday, October 20. These days could see the highest accumulation of rainfall.

Temperature Drop and Atmospheric Shift

The temperature is expected to normalise, with most areas of the Canary Islands experiencing between 16-22°C. In mountainous regions, temperatures could fall below 10°C. This change will also mark a shift from dry and warm conditions to a cooler and more humid environment, driven by winds from the west-northwest.

Official Recommendations As the heatwave persists over the weekend, residents are advised to: – Stay Cool: Spend time in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

– Limit Physical Activity: Avoid outdoor sports during peak hours.

– Stay Hydrated: Drink water regularly and avoid caffeinated, alcoholic, or sugary beverages.

– Eat Light: Opt for meals that replenish lost salts due to sweating.

While residents continue to cope with the ongoing heatwave, the anticipated Atlantic front is expected to bring a welcome change, introducing cooler temperatures and rainfall across the Canary Islands.