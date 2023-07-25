Specialist firefighters managed to get to the scene quickly, while other land and air resources are already operating in the area, but as it is an area with abundant vegetation and as there is wind and low humidity, the flames are reportedly spreading rapidly throughout the area, causing a large column of smoke visible from many points around the island.

The area, known as Cortijo de Huertas, is surrounded by Canary Islands Pine forest, near to the popular camping and recreation grounds of Llanos de La Pez, just below the highest point on the island and not far from the military radar base and telecommunications infrastructures.

The skies have turned yellow over Valsequillo on the north east mountains, but it is hoped that fire crews will manage to bring it under control quickly.

