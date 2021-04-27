Mogán Local Police detain an alleged drug dealer in the otherwise quiet and deserted streets of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria

Just after 3:00 a.m. on April 20, two local police noticed a car driving around, after the curfew limits established by the Government of the Canary Islands, as a measure against COVID-19, on the tourist enclave’s main street, Avenida Tomás Roca Bosch. They stopped the vehicle, and picked up on a “suspicious attitude and nervousness” from the driver, who insisted that he was on the public road because until that moment he had been celebrating Ramadan at his mother’s house.

After conducting a superficial search, the agents discovered that the man was hiding a plastic bag with two pieces of a compact brown substance, presumed to be hashish, another wrapper with a green plant substance, likely to be marijuana, a black bag with white powder, possibly cocaine, and a precision scales. In addition, in the front pocket, a total of €237,15 in cash was found, that the man claimed was his property. Immediately afterwards, the Mogán Local Police, who report to the local town hall of Mogán, detained him for the commission of an alleged crime against public health.