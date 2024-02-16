Mid February already and this weekend is all about Carnaval. It is the final weekend for the biggest carnival of all, in the capital, and others around the island are just getting started, with more still to come in coming weeks. There are carnival parades, daytime & family carnival events galore on offer all around Gran Canaria. In the city, the main parade is this Saturday, followed by the Burial of the Sardine, the traditional endpoint of trangression, fiesta and feasting, this Sunday.
In short, there are Carnival celebrations this weekened to enjoy in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Gáldar, Arucas, Ingenio, Agüimes, Moya, Sardina del Sur (Santa Lucía), and in Arguineguín (Mogán).
In Search of the Blue Tajinaste
The Tajinaste Azul is a very rare endemic species, native to just 10 square km of Tenteniguada, in the hills above the famous mountain town of Vallsequillo.
It is related to the “Tower of Jewels” Tajinatste Rojo found on Mount Teide, on the neighbouring island of Tenerife.
Every year the electric blue flowers bloom for a few short weeks, following the almond blossom, heralding the on-rushing Springtime across the hills of this sublime little corner of Gran Canaria’s unique natural environment. Well worth a walk along the mountain trails between El Rincón and the Caldera de Marteles
Upcoming events:
24 February • The British Church Spring Fair Second Hand Rastro – Holy Trinity, Ciudad Jardin, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
22-25 February • Mogán Carnival in Arguineguín
23 February-2 March • Guía Carnival
23-25 February • Artenara – Fiestas San Matías & Carnival
24 February- 9 March • La Aldea de San Nicolás Carnival
29 February- 10 March • Santa Lucía Carnival
1-13 March • Telde Carnival
1-3 March • Teror Carnival
1-2 March • Rally Villa de Santa Brígida
2-3 March • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria – Maspalomas
7-17 March • Maspalomas International Carnival
9-10 March • European Cheese Fair in Santa Maria de Guía
15-17 March • Big Bang Vintage Market @ CC Las Arenas
5-7 April • ENORTE in Gáldar
8-20 April • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán – Richard Leach Jazz Band
30 May • Día de Canarias
19-21 July • Maspalomas Soul Festival
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 19 March • Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San José
Thursday 28 March • Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo
Friday 29 March • Public Holiday in Spain – Holy Friday/Viernes Santo
Wednesday 1 May • Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Monday 13 May • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor a la Virgen de Fátima.
A lovely February weekend bodes warm temperatures around the island. Highs over 20ºC all across the island and in some cases even warmer.
All in all, not too bad a weather forecast for the “winter” month of February and still no rain in sight …
There is a warning however for possible strong winds on Friday and Saturday.
Friday: Cloudy intervals in the north and northeast. Elsewhere, a little cloudy or clear. Temperatures unchanged or slightly decreasing. Moderate winds from the northeast, with strong intervals and a probability, in the later hours of the day, of occasional very strong gusts on the coasts and lower areas of the southeast. In coastal areas of the northwest slopes, locally strong gusts are not ruled out in the intervals in which the wind picks up.
Saturday: Skies are slightly cloudy or clear, except for cloudy intervals during the first half of the day in the north. Maximum temperatures slightly rising, being moderate in the midlands of the southern slope. Minimum without major changes. Moderate wind from the northeast, being strong on exposed slopes. Probable very strong gusts on coasts and low areas of the northwest and southeast. As well as in elevated areas and peaks during the second half of the day.
Sunday: In general, slightly cloudy or clear skies, except for intervals of low clouds to the north. Calima haze likely during the second half of the day in the eastern province. Temperatures rising slightly on the southern and western slopes. Moderate to strong Alisios trade winds, decreasing and shifting with an easterly component in the midlands and summits. Low probability of very strong gusts on summits and the northwest and southeast slopes of the mountains during the first half of the day.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | CARNIVAL 2024 | FINAL WEEKEND
The Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has been enjoying a special edition this year with a return to its origins.
The last big weekend of festivities, in the La Isleta neighbourhood, has sought to recover the essence of Carnival, experiencing the party in the streets.
Although this location was determined because of the Metro Guagua works, this most popular festival is most deeply rooted here and recovers the authentic affection of the capital’s carnival-goers.
The Manuel Becerra area has 20 outdoor bars and in the Plaza de Los Patos there are nine beach bars installed as well as the four that are operating in Belén María. There are nine street food stalls in Manuel Becerra street and in the Plaza de Los Patos, two in the amusement fair, and four in Belén María. In addition, there are six candy stands around the venue and there are another three at the fair.
THE LAST EVENTS OF THE 2024 LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA CARNIVAL
• The main venue/stage is on Plaza de Belén María for all the galas
• All events are with free entry unless otherwise stated *** Ticket event***
FRIDAY 16 FEBRUARY:
at 21:30 DRAG QUEEN GALA ***Ticket event***
One of the references of Carnival, which last year celebrated its 25th anniversary, after having established itself as one of the great evenings of the program. The Drag Queen event is a true distinctive feature of the Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in its external promotion: the Drag contest with the most roots and a vindication of the open, transgressive and diverse nature of the festivities.The Drag Queen Gala is broadcast through official channels.
From 23:30 NOCHE DE CARNAVAL/THE GREAT CARNIVAL NIGHT
Main Stage at Plaza de Belén María :
– Eventmusic Dj – Laritza Bacallao (00:00 horas) – Eventmusic Dj – Orquesta Star Music
Stage on Plaza Ing. Manuel Becerra:
– Dj Sammyto – Dj Ray Castellano – Dj Abián Reyes
Stage Doctor Antonio Jorge Aguilar on Plaza de Los Patos:
– Grupo Arena – Wighfield – Dj Petri Clon
SATURDAY 17 FEBRUARY:
at 16:00 CARNIVAL PARADE 2024
The Carnival has a clear meeting point, the ‘Great Parade’ that runs through the city for more than seven kilometers, usually during the last weekend of the festivities.
The city paralyzes and surrenders to its great power of convocation. More than 200,000 masks and a hundred decorated cars and floats accompany the Queen, the Drag Queen, and the Grand Lady to the rhythm of the music. It is the event that links the Carnival with tradition and with the public: the most spontaneous and multitudinous.
Route: Mercado del Puerto -> Parque San Telmo
From 20:00 NOCHE DE CARNAVAL/THE GREAT CARNIVAL NIGHT
Main Stage at Plaza de Belén María:
– Tony Bob – Manuel Turizo (23:00 horas) – Línea Dj – Armonía Show
Stage on Plaza Ing. Manuel Becerra: (from 21:00)
– Dj Aythami Campos – Ray Castellano – Óscar Martínez
Stage Doctor Antonio Jorge Aguilar on Plaza de Los Patos: (from 21:00)
– Grupo Mambo – Dj Ulises Acosta – Dj Nichel B.
SUNDAY 18 FEBRUARY:
at 12:00 DAY CARNIVAL / VIUDAS AL SOL (widows in the sun)
Since the 2016 edition, the ‘Daytime Carnival’ has a designated day on ‘Carnival Tuesday’ with an outdoor party, to which, due to the overwhelming success of the event and citizen demand, other dates have been added in each program. Thousands of mascaritas attend the concerts scheduled on various stages throughout the city, with music for all tastes. In this way, the festival meets all audiences, preferences, and schedules, while allowing it to reach an increasingly large number of citizens and visitors. These are days to enjoy the most popular and spontaneous spirit of Carnival in a healthy environment.
Main Stage at Plaza de Belén María:
– Dj Promaster – A Tempo Music – Dj Estro – Joseph Fonseca (at 17:30)
Stage on Plaza Ing. Manuel Becerra:
– Cuenta Atrás – Eventmusic Dj – Bamboleo
at 19:30 BURIAL OF THE SARDINE
The final parade with black dressed shameless widows and scandalous mourners. They, the court, the authorities, and the Carnival world mourn the death of the fish and accompany it to Las Canteras Beach, where it is burned awaiting the arrival of a new edition of the festival.
at 21:00 presentation of the Carnival 2025 allegories
The end of “The Carnivals of the World” will reset the counter for 2025. After the burning of the Sardine, the allegory that will mark the roadmap for the next edition of the festival will be revealed.
But first, you can enjoy the concert ‘I give you life – Tribute to Marc Anthony and Juan Luis Guerra’ that will start at 9:30 p.m. in Plaza Saulo Torón.
“It’s good to remember that an event of this scale will also mean some traffic jams, road closures and parking prohibition during the celebrations. “
GÁLDAR CARNIVAL | 2-24 FEBRUARY
Gáldar Carnival 2024 will be dedicated to ‘The 80s’ and will be held from 2-24 February 2024.
The 2024 program has been extended to three weeks, one more than usual. After the successful celebration of Carnival 2023, which was dedicated to ‘The Crazy 60s’, on this occasion the residents of the municipality have chosen, the theme of ‘The 80s’, which surpassed in the survey “Eurovision”, “El Universo”, “Carnivals of the world” and “Las Vegas”.
FRIDAY 16 FEBRUARY – CHILDREN’S CARNIVAL WITH FAMILY
PLAZA DE SANTIAGO
17:00-21:00 Bouncy castles and workshops
at 17:00 Totó the Clown
at 18:30 Tribute concert to Selena
at 20:00 Leyenda Joven music group
Still to come:
On Friday, 23 February: The Night of Chirimurgas at 21:00 in the Plaza de Santiago
On Saturday, 24 February: The Day Carnival from 11:00 in La Quinta,
at 21:00 the Burial of the Sardine with the usual start from Calle Guaires. Later, the Sardina mogollón party at 23:00 in Plaza de Santiago.
ARUCAS CARNIVAL | 13 FEBRUARY - 9 MARCH
Arucas celebrates Carnival 2024 between 13 February – 9 March. The themed allegory was chosen by popular vote and this year is Carnaval de Cine, cinema.
This weekend:
Friday 16 February:
at 20:00 Baile de Piñata
Enjoy the classic Piñata Dance that combines fun and traditions with the groups and parties of the municipality: AF Labrante, AF Rumantela, AF Albores Canarios, AF Raíces Nuevas, Parranda El Puntal, San Patricio and the Artistic Schools.
Saturday 17 February:
Day Carnival
at 10:00 Children’s workshops at Plaza de la Constitución
at 12:30 Family Show at Plaza de la Constitución
at 14:30 Performance by Kilian Viera (calle León y Castillo)
at 16:30 Performance by Aseres (Plaza de la Constitución)
at 18:30 Troveros de Asieta (calle León y Castillo)
at 21:00 Festive Party at Plaza de San Juan
Sunday 18 February:
at 20:00 Carnival Gala at Plaza de San Juan
presented by Roberto Herrera
INGENIO CARNIVAL | FINAL WEEKEND
The African Carnival has brought ten magnificent days of celebration to Villa de Ingenio From galas and competitions to parades and children’s events, taking place from 8-18 February 2024, mainly under the tent of La Plaza de La Candelaria will come to an end this Sunday.
Friday 16 February:
21:00-01:00 the “100% Ingenio” Youth Night. DJ’s Airam Vega and Alejo Sánchez will be at Plaza de La Candelaria
Saturday 17 February:
13:00-20:00 VI Day Carnival.
Music will also be the main protagonist with the participation of DJ Ulises Acosta, Maldita EGB, Señor Natilla, and Cuenta Atrás.
Sunday 18 February:
11:00-14:00 Children’s Carnival
The carnival events will close on Sunday with the Children’s Carnival in the Plaza de la Candelaria. There will be inflatable attractions, craft workshops, puppets, batucada, charanga band, juggling, and stilt walkers, in addition to the presence of the Aragüimé Comparsa and Zapitto Payaso.
at 12:00 The Children’s Parade will take place.
Route: C/ Ramón y Cajal, Avda. de América, C/ Dr. David Ramírez, C/ Sebastiana Espino Sánchez, C/ Juan XXIII and Plaza de la Candelaria
After the parade, the children’s show “El hada chalada”.
At the end of the parade and until 14:00, hot dogs and soft drinks will be offered to the boys and girls.
SARDINA DEL SUR CARNIVAL | 16-24 FEBRUARY
Sardina del Sur in the municipality of Santa Lucía celebrate their unique local Carnival between 16-24 February 2024. The allegory this year is “El Gran Circo“, “The Big Circus”.
This weekend:
Friday 16 February:
at 09:00 Children’s carnival with a parade of local school
at 20:00 Pregón, proclamation
Saturday 17 February:
at 21:00 “Gran Polvajera” procession
Sunday 18 February:
at 18:00 The 1st Dog Carnival
MOGÁN | CARNIVAL EVENTS IN THE NEIGHBOURHOODS 2024 - TRADITIONAL CARNIVAL IN ARGUINEGUÍN
The Costa Mogán Carnival 2024, which is scheduled to be held in Arguineguín from February 22 to 25, has not been the only carnival in the municipality. The neigbourhood carnival events once again have been touring the municipality. This weekend kicks off the main events with a Traditional Carnival spectacle.
This weekend:
Friday 16 February:
🎭 IN ARGUINEGUÍN, at Plaza Pérez Galdós : Traditional Carnival
at 19:00 Traditional mascaritas dance with performances by: A.F. Los Pescadores, A.F. Arguín, Parranda Guayajares and Parranda La Polvajera
AGÜIMES CARNIVAL | 2-25 FEBRUARY
Agüimes is celebrating the 2024 carnival, with the allegory ‘Arabian Nights’, ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ until 25 February. Inspired by the Middle East, the cradle of the first civilizations, the painting that stars on the Agüimes 2024 Carnival poster alludes to the ancient tradition of costume, already present in ancient Mesopotamia.
ON SATURDAY, 17 FEBRUARY DAY CARNIVAL IN THE OLD TOWN
This Saturday, the town of Agüimes will host its Day Carnival from 12:00 until late at night. The events will be held in five different settings, with Plaza del Rosario as the epicentre, in which prominent groups such as La Buena Vibes, Señor Natilla, Los 600 or the artist King África.
Places: (check the program)
Plaza del Rosario
Plazoleta Orlando Hernández
Plaza San Antón
Plaza Santo Domingo
Calle Sol
Casino de Agüimes
Front of the church San Sebastian
As a culmination, starting at 21:30 on Plaza del Rosario, there will be a stellar performance by the renowned bachata group, Grupo Extra, famous for hits such as ‘Me borracharé’ or ‘A través del vaso’.
On Sunday – Baile Infantil
at 12:00 the program will be dedicated to the little ones in the house with a children’s dance enlivened by the music of Línea DJ. The meeting will take place in Plaza del Rosario
VILLA DE MOYA CARNIVAL | 12-18 FEBRUARY
Villa de Moya is celebrating their 2024 Carnival until Sunday 18 February.
Friday 16 February:
at 10:00 This will be the preview of the big day and the streets of the town centre of Villa de Moya will be flooded with colour and masks with the children’s carnival in which the different schools of the municipality will participate
Saturday 17 February: Family Carnival
at 16:00 the day of the Family Carnival will begin with performances by the Susa Jiménez Modern Dance School and the GADAE – Moya Rhythmic Gymnastics Club in the Portico of the Church of Our Lady of Candelaria
at 17:00 The participatory parade with sports, school, recreational and cultural groups will depart to the Pico Lomito park
at 18:30 the performances will begin with Que Chimba, followed by the turn of the Puerto Rican artist, Tonny Tun Tun, and his band, who will delight all who come to enjoy the Carnival. Grupo Arena and Supersonikka will be in charge of continuing the party. Put on your best costume and come enjoy the carnival!
Sunday 18 February:
10:00-14:00 ‘Feria de Carnaval’, the traditional ‘Carnival Fair’, stands of local gift, craft, and food stalls on Calle Miguel Hernández
11:00-14:00 Children’s attractions at Parque Pico Lomito
at 12:30 Concert by Trova by the church.
GRAN CANARIA - ARUCAS MARKET | 17 FEBRUARY
This market takes place every fortnight (as well as in Vecindario market) in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Experimental Agricultural Farm, located just off the exit to Arucas from the GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria.
Click here to the map location.
The agricultural, livestock and fish market comprises some 65 exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who market their products directly to the consumer, with the aim of lowering the costs. Get the freshest local seasonal produce, preserves, bread, and so much more.
From 09:00-13:30.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, El Mercado Agrícola y Ganadero de San Fernando de Maspalomas, the Farmers Market of San Fernando de Maspalomas. The biweekly farmers market is held at Plaza de Timanfaya, the urban centre of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas. 08:00 – 13:30