The Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has been enjoying a special edition this year with a return to its origins.

The last big weekend of festivities, in the La Isleta neighbourhood, has sought to recover the essence of Carnival, experiencing the party in the streets.

Although this location was determined because of the Metro Guagua works, this most popular festival is most deeply rooted here and recovers the authentic affection of the capital’s carnival-goers.

La feria de Cochitos”, a Fun Fair with its large Ferris wheel, attractions, and stalls can be found in the area around the Plaza de La Luz Opening hours: Monday to Thursday Monday to Thursday Friday and eve (Monday 12.2.) of the “Martes de Carnaval” Friday and eve (Monday 12.2.) of the “Martes de Carnaval” Sunday and “Martes de Carnaval” (bank holiday): Sunday and “Martes de Carnaval” (bank holiday): Opening hours: The Manuel Becerra area has 20 outdoor bars and in the Plaza de Los Patos there are nine beach bars installed as well as the four that are operating in Belén María. There are nine street food stalls in Manuel Becerra street and in the Plaza de Los Patos, two in the amusement fair, and four in Belén María. In addition, there are six candy stands around the venue and there are another three at the fair.

THE LAST EVENTS OF THE 2024 LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA CARNIVAL



• The main venue/stage is on Plaza de Belén María for all the galas

• All events are with free entry unless otherwise stated *** Ticket event***

FRIDAY 16 FEBRUARY:

at 21:30 DRAG QUEEN GALA ***Ticket event***

One of the references of Carnival, which last year celebrated its 25th anniversary, after having established itself as one of the great evenings of the program. The Drag Queen event is a true distinctive feature of the Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in its external promotion: the Drag contest with the most roots and a vindication of the open, transgressive and diverse nature of the festivities.The Drag Queen Gala is broadcast through official channels.

From 23:30 NOCHE DE CARNAVAL/THE GREAT CARNIVAL NIGHT

Main Stage at Plaza de Belén María :

– Eventmusic Dj – Laritza Bacallao (00:00 horas) – Eventmusic Dj – Orquesta Star Music

Stage on Plaza Ing. Manuel Becerra:

– Dj Sammyto – Dj Ray Castellano – Dj Abián Reyes

Stage Doctor Antonio Jorge Aguilar on Plaza de Los Patos:

– Grupo Arena – Wighfield – Dj Petri Clon

SATURDAY 17 FEBRUARY:

at 16:00 CARNIVAL PARADE 2024

The Carnival has a clear meeting point, the ‘Great Parade’ that runs through the city for more than seven kilometers, usually during the last weekend of the festivities.

The city paralyzes and surrenders to its great power of convocation. More than 200,000 masks and a hundred decorated cars and floats accompany the Queen, the Drag Queen, and the Grand Lady to the rhythm of the music. It is the event that links the Carnival with tradition and with the public: the most spontaneous and multitudinous.

Route: Mercado del Puerto -> Parque San Telmo

From 20:00 NOCHE DE CARNAVAL/THE GREAT CARNIVAL NIGHT Main Stage at Plaza de Belén María:

– Tony Bob – Manuel Turizo (23:00 horas) – Línea Dj – Armonía Show Stage on Plaza Ing. Manuel Becerra: (from 21:00)

– Dj Aythami Campos – Ray Castellano – Óscar Martínez Stage Doctor Antonio Jorge Aguilar on Plaza de Los Patos: (from 21:00)

– Grupo Mambo – Dj Ulises Acosta – Dj Nichel B.

SUNDAY 18 FEBRUARY:

at 12:00 DAY CARNIVAL / VIUDAS AL SOL (widows in the sun)

Since the 2016 edition, the ‘Daytime Carnival’ has a designated day on ‘Carnival Tuesday’ with an outdoor party, to which, due to the overwhelming success of the event and citizen demand, other dates have been added in each program. Thousands of mascaritas attend the concerts scheduled on various stages throughout the city, with music for all tastes. In this way, the festival meets all audiences, preferences, and schedules, while allowing it to reach an increasingly large number of citizens and visitors. These are days to enjoy the most popular and spontaneous spirit of Carnival in a healthy environment.

Main Stage at Plaza de Belén María:

– Dj Promaster – A Tempo Music – Dj Estro – Joseph Fonseca (at 17:30)

Stage on Plaza Ing. Manuel Becerra:

– Cuenta Atrás – Eventmusic Dj – Bamboleo

at 19:30 BURIAL OF THE SARDINE

The final parade with black dressed shameless widows and scandalous mourners. They, the court, the authorities, and the Carnival world mourn the death of the fish and accompany it to Las Canteras Beach, where it is burned awaiting the arrival of a new edition of the festival.



at 21:00 presentation of the Carnival 2025 allegories

The end of “The Carnivals of the World” will reset the counter for 2025. After the burning of the Sardine, the allegory that will mark the roadmap for the next edition of the festival will be revealed.

But first, you can enjoy the concert ‘I give you life – Tribute to Marc Anthony and Juan Luis Guerra’ that will start at 9:30 p.m. in Plaza Saulo Torón.