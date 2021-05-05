Playa de Mogán recreational park inaugurated on site that spent 25 years vacant

The new recreational park, was given a green light in 2018 and announced in December 2019, with a total area of ​​5,792 square meters and an different zones for children and sports, a picnic area, a small fenced agility area for dogs, a skatepark, green spaces, an amphitheater and a multifunction building in which a museum of traditional artisanal fishing will be installed soon.

The new leisure space is located in Plaza de Las Gañanías with several pedestrian accesses that connect to the road as well as an exclusive access for those who wish to go with their pets to the area created especially for dogs.

Among the services offered at this recreational park are the children’s area, adapted for minors with reduced mobility, a sports area with outdoor fitness equipment and for the practice of calisthenics (exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups). There is also a shaded picnic areas, landscaped areas, a walkable water fountain, the small fenced area for dogs and a place to skate. The amphitheater has a capacity for 450 people, which is attached to the multifunction building, making it possible to hold shows and other cultural and leisure activities in the open air.