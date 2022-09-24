Heavy rains forecast this weekend in the Canary Islands have led the regional government to remind everyone that the situation can change rapidly when a storm like this affects the weather systems of the archipelago. Stay at home and drive with extreme caution are just some of the advice that the Government of the Canary Islands urge in situations like the one that is coming.



With sudden downpours like this barrancos and ravines can fill quickly and turn into fast moving rivers. Be very careful. Landslides are a real danger. Coastal areas can be unpredictable. Use common sense and check on those around you, particularly older neighbours and those who may live alone.

With luck most of this advice will not be necessary, but in an emergency you may not be able to count on the emergency services to get to you quickly, so listen to the advice, stay safe and look out for yourselves and each other.