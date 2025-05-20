Timeline of the Incident

At approximately 4:40 p.m., Bah arrived at the airport without a valid plane ticket. He reportedly attempted to enter the secure departure area but was stopped by security personnel. Moments later, he approached a taxi in the arrivals area and asked the driver, 53-year-old Ramón Jiménez Déniz, to take him to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The driver refused after observing Bah’s disoriented behaviour and because he had no money.

According to witness reports and court filings, Bah became agitated when the driver tried to remove him from the cab, and punched the taxi driver. He then pulled out a 20-centimetre knife from his backpack — his only known possession — and threatened to kill the man. As the driver ran into the terminal, Bah pursued him, when bystanders intervened. Bah then exited the terminal and headed toward the bus stop.

There, at approximately 4:44 p.m., officers from the Spanish National Police confronted him. Multiple orders to drop the weapon were issued, followed by warning shots. When Bah advanced toward one officer clutching the knife, his colleagues opened fire. He was shot five times, including once in the neck, and died at the scene.

Recent Psychiatric Treatment

According to new confirmations reported by La Provincia, Bah had recently begun psychiatric treatment. Those close to him — including friends and others in his housing circle — said he had shown marked behavioural changes in the two weeks prior to the incident. These included social withdrawal, confusion, speaking to himself, and expressions of paranoia. He reportedly told friends that he was being followed and feared being eaten.

Sources close to his care describe Bah’s past behaviour as “exemplary.” His deterioration is believed to have occurred rapidly, and attempts were underway by a non-governmental organisation to seek further medical support at the time of the incident.

Background and Transition Out of Care

Bah arrived in the Canary Islands around the age of 14 as an unaccompanied minor and was under the guardianship of the regional government until May 2024, when he turned 18. At that point, he was no longer under state care and moved into shared housing in Lomo Blanco with friends. He had been working as an educator and translator at a centre for migrant youth in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, helping new arrivals navigate integration.

He was also enrolled in a vocational training programme in administrative services and had been active in community football, earning the nickname “Figo” among friends.

Public Reactions and Systemic Criticism

Following the incident, questions have been raised about the broader support systems in place for young migrants who age out of care. In a radio interview on La Radio Canaria, Lucía Déniz — mother of the taxi driver involved — expressed sadness over the incident while criticising public authorities: “They admit them as minors, and at 18 they throw them out onto the streets,” she said.

Although Bah had secured both housing and employment after leaving care, observers note that access to stable mental health support and legal residency pathways often remains limited for youths transitioning out of state guardianship.

At present, the Telde Court of Instruction No. 3 is reviewing all footage and documentation relating to the incident, including CCTV recordings, police reports, and eyewitness statements. The court is expected to evaluate whether the use of lethal force was in accordance with legal standards.